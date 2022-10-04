ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horton, KS

Comments / 0

 

hiawathaworldonline.com

Maple Leaf Festival car show a display of outstanding craftsmanship

A popular addition to the ever-expanding Maple Leaf Festival in downtown Hiawatha, the event’s car show returned this year, with an outstanding turnout and superlative winners. Hiawatha resident and City Commission candidate Tom Martin spearheaded the event. “The show was a success,” said Martin, adding, “We had 35 entires...
HIAWATHA, KS
WIBW

WIBW

Controlled burn leaves heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A controlled burn left a heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Oct. 5, that a heavy cloud of black smoke over West Topeka can be attributed to a controlled burn of I-70 and SW Urish Rd.
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Three people injured in head-on crash in southwestern Douglas County

A 46-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, and a 45-year-old man and his 16-year-old male passenger were injured in a head-on crash Tuesday night in southwestern Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were notified at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday of a crash in the 600 block of East 100...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Horton, KS
WIBW

Stormont Vail warns patients, visitors that emergency training to be held

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is warning patients and visitors that it will hold an emergency training. Stormont Vail Health says that at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, staff will participate in a safety training exercise with Shawnee Co. Emergency Management. The health network said patients and...
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Rally in Leavenworth to call for renewed investigation into 1988 disappearance of Randy Leach

Family and friends of Randy Leach will hold a rally this week to encourage an investigation into his 1988 disappearance. On Wednesday at noon at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, Randy’s mother, Alberta Leach, is asking for supporters to help advocate for the sheriff to take a fresh look into Randy’s case with the help of a cold case task force, according to an announcement from those involved with the “Help Find Randy Leach” rally. As the Journal-World recently reported, Alberta and others have renewed calls to investigate the case.
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

HFED to host Hiawatha Housing Solutions Dinner

The Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development will be hosting a Hiawatha Housing Solutions Dinner on Nov. 5 at the Hiawatha Country Club. The event will begin with a social mixer at 6 p.m. followed by an interactive meeting and working prime rib dinner at 6:30 p.m. The goal of the meeting is to bring together people from the area who have a legitimate interest in working together to provide more quality housing options in Hiawatha.
HIAWATHA, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Sheriff reports thieves target farming vehicles

The Brown County Sheriff has reported several theft incidents in the county. On Tuesday, at approximately 4 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the vicinity of 240th and Nighthawk Road to take a theft report.
BROWN COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Shawnee Co. warns residents of emergency vehicle activity at care facilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has warned residents that they may see emergency vehicles active at several long-term care facilities, but they should not be alarmed. Between Oct. 4 and 6, Shawnee County says its Department of Emergency Management and the Health Department - along with 19 long-term care facilities and hospitals - will conduct a community exercise with law enforcement officials.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Fire crews battle blaze at East Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A dog and three birds were rescued from a house fire in East Topeka Tuesday afternoon. According to TFD Fire Marshal Alan Stahl, fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire at a single family home at 726 SE Lawrence St. Stahl said they were quickly able to put most of the fire out shortly after arrival. Officials said there were no people inside at the time of the fire.
TOPEKA, KS
News Break
Politics
KCTV 5

Neighbor of man killed by police in Lawrence speaks out

The investigation “revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct – verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct – had become systemic, spanning multiple teams, coaches, and victims.”. Overland Park police investigate more than 90 car break-ins near 138th & Metcalf. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Almost...
LAWRENCE, KS
WIBW

Teen injured after fall from Jeep at Shawnee Heights High School

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen sustained non-life-threatening injuries after they fell out of a Jeep at Shawnee Heights High School. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that emergency crews were called to the parking lot of Shawnee Heights High School at 4335 SE Shawnee Heights Rd. around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, with reports of an injury accident.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka man behind bars in Jackson Co. on drug charges

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars on several drug charges following a traffic stop in Jackson County. Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said a deputy pulled Fred McConnell, 43, of Topeka over for an alleged license registration violation on October 2nd. During the traffic stop,...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Pedestrian struck by car on Topeka highway

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 38-year-old was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car on Sunday. A Chrysler Sebring was going east on Highway 24 near Rochester Road when a pedestrian ran into the road around noon Sunday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old from […]
TOPEKA, KS

