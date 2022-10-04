Read full article on original website
hiawathaworldonline.com
Maple Leaf Festival car show a display of outstanding craftsmanship
A popular addition to the ever-expanding Maple Leaf Festival in downtown Hiawatha, the event’s car show returned this year, with an outstanding turnout and superlative winners. Hiawatha resident and City Commission candidate Tom Martin spearheaded the event. “The show was a success,” said Martin, adding, “We had 35 entires...
WIBW
3 hospitalized after head-on collision in Douglas Co.
OVERBROOK, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized, including a teenager, after a head-on collision in Douglas Co. The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says that around 8:05 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, deputies received notice of a 2-vehicle crash in the 600 block of E 100 Rd. - near Overbrook - in the southwestern part of the county.
WIBW
Controlled burn leaves heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A controlled burn left a heavy cloud of smoke over West Topeka. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says on Wednesday, Oct. 5, that a heavy cloud of black smoke over West Topeka can be attributed to a controlled burn of I-70 and SW Urish Rd.
lawrencekstimes.com
Three people injured in head-on crash in southwestern Douglas County
A 46-year-old woman suffered serious injuries, and a 45-year-old man and his 16-year-old male passenger were injured in a head-on crash Tuesday night in southwestern Douglas County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies were notified at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday of a crash in the 600 block of East 100...
WIBW
Stormont Vail warns patients, visitors that emergency training to be held
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health is warning patients and visitors that it will hold an emergency training. Stormont Vail Health says that at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, staff will participate in a safety training exercise with Shawnee Co. Emergency Management. The health network said patients and...
LJWORLD
Rally in Leavenworth to call for renewed investigation into 1988 disappearance of Randy Leach
Family and friends of Randy Leach will hold a rally this week to encourage an investigation into his 1988 disappearance. On Wednesday at noon at the Leavenworth County Courthouse, Randy’s mother, Alberta Leach, is asking for supporters to help advocate for the sheriff to take a fresh look into Randy’s case with the help of a cold case task force, according to an announcement from those involved with the “Help Find Randy Leach” rally. As the Journal-World recently reported, Alberta and others have renewed calls to investigate the case.
hiawathaworldonline.com
HFED to host Hiawatha Housing Solutions Dinner
The Hiawatha Foundation for Economic Development will be hosting a Hiawatha Housing Solutions Dinner on Nov. 5 at the Hiawatha Country Club. The event will begin with a social mixer at 6 p.m. followed by an interactive meeting and working prime rib dinner at 6:30 p.m. The goal of the meeting is to bring together people from the area who have a legitimate interest in working together to provide more quality housing options in Hiawatha.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Sheriff reports thieves target farming vehicles
The Brown County Sheriff has reported several theft incidents in the county. On Tuesday, at approximately 4 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the vicinity of 240th and Nighthawk Road to take a theft report.
WIBW
Shawnee Co. warns residents of emergency vehicle activity at care facilities
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County has warned residents that they may see emergency vehicles active at several long-term care facilities, but they should not be alarmed. Between Oct. 4 and 6, Shawnee County says its Department of Emergency Management and the Health Department - along with 19 long-term care facilities and hospitals - will conduct a community exercise with law enforcement officials.
WIBW
Fire crews battle blaze at East Topeka home
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A dog and three birds were rescued from a house fire in East Topeka Tuesday afternoon. According to TFD Fire Marshal Alan Stahl, fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire at a single family home at 726 SE Lawrence St. Stahl said they were quickly able to put most of the fire out shortly after arrival. Officials said there were no people inside at the time of the fire.
LJWORLD
Judge expresses dismay over Douglas County DA’s relationship with law enforcement, appears to partially side with sheriff’s concerns for now
A Douglas County District Court judge has expressed concern about the District Attorney’s Office becoming “crossways with all of the law enforcement in the entire county” and appeared to side at least partially and for the time being with the sheriff in his dispute with the DA.
Kansas family still searching for answers over 30 years since disappearance
Randy Leach disappeared after a pre-graduation party in Leavenworth County, Kansas, in 1988. Since then his disappearance has been a mystery.
KCTV 5
Neighbor of man killed by police in Lawrence speaks out
The investigation “revealed a league in which abuse and misconduct – verbal and emotional abuse and sexual misconduct – had become systemic, spanning multiple teams, coaches, and victims.”. Overland Park police investigate more than 90 car break-ins near 138th & Metcalf. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Almost...
WIBW
Teen injured after fall from Jeep at Shawnee Heights High School
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen sustained non-life-threatening injuries after they fell out of a Jeep at Shawnee Heights High School. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that emergency crews were called to the parking lot of Shawnee Heights High School at 4335 SE Shawnee Heights Rd. around 7:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, with reports of an injury accident.
LJWORLD
On heels of similar claim by police chief, Douglas County sheriff in court filings accuses DA of harassment and intimidation
The Douglas County sheriff in a recent court motion has suggested that the Douglas County district attorney has issued subpoenas only to “harass and intimidate” him. The motion follows a similar motion last week by the Lawrence police chief, who said the DA was “weaponizing” her subpoena powers in a retaliatory way.
WIBW
Topeka man behind bars in Jackson Co. on drug charges
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars on several drug charges following a traffic stop in Jackson County. Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse said a deputy pulled Fred McConnell, 43, of Topeka over for an alleged license registration violation on October 2nd. During the traffic stop,...
WIBW
Nortonville man arrested in Atchison hit-and-run collision that left pedestrian seriously injured
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man has been arrested in connection with a Saturday evening hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian seriously injured, according to KAIR Radio. The arrested man was identified as Orie Holt, 35, of Nortonville. KAIR reports Holt was arrested Sunday afternoon and was booked into the...
Pedestrian struck by car on Topeka highway
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 38-year-old was sent to the hospital after being hit by a car on Sunday. A Chrysler Sebring was going east on Highway 24 near Rochester Road when a pedestrian ran into the road around noon Sunday, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old from […]
