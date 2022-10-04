Read full article on original website
alabamanews.net
Prattville Painted Rock Contest to Help Fight Hunger
There’s an art contest in the City of Prattville that is fun, free, and will help feed the hungry. Julianne Hansen, of Julianne Hansen Fine Art and Pottery gallery, has started her new Fall Painted Rock Contest. This creative concept allows individuals of all ages to paint a rock with a fall theme and enter it in her contest to win prizes, while raising funds to help stock the Autuaga County Children’s Micro Pantry. The funds will be raised by the auctioning off of the rocks in an online silent auction.
alabamanews.net
ADOC: Five of 15 Prisons Still Experiencing Total Inmate Worker Stoppages
The Alabama Department of Corrections says total inmate worker stoppages are continuing at five of the 15 major state prisons. In a statement, ADOC says most facilities have seen the partial return of inmate workers, restoring regular meal services. It says all facilities remain operational and critical services have been...
alabamanews.net
Andalusia Man Killed in Montgomery County Crash
Alabama State Troopers say an Andalusia man was killed in a wreck in Montgomery County. State troopers say 60-year-old William Feagin was driving an SUV that left the road, re-entered it and then overturned. It was then hit by a tractor-trailer truck. The crash happened at about 5:30 this morning...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Police Make Murder Arrest
Montgomery police say they have made an arrest in an August 8 homicide. Police have charged 21-year-old Zernell Mills of Montgomery with murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Natalio Garcia of Montgomery. Garcia was shot in the 300 block of Chase Street. Police say Mills was taken into custody...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Chamber releases downtown draft plan
The Montgomery Chamber of Commerce has released its downtown draft plan. In a partnership with the City of Montgomery and the Montgomery County Commission, the new draft plan is a block by block action plan that officials say will catalyze economic growth for the region. “Part of the Chamber’s Economic...
alabamanews.net
Macon County Residents Speaking out against Bingo Machine Ban
Macon County Residents along with local officials met today in response to the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling to close electronic casino locations at Southern Star, White Hall and Victory Land. Residents say they intend to fight that ruling and met to discuss what legislative rights they have to overturn...
alabamanews.net
Man Charged with Capital Murder in Montgomery Woman’s Shooting Death
Montgomery police have arrested a man in a woman’s shooting death. Police have charged 22-year-old Denikko White of Montgomery with capital murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old Britney Bohannon of Montgomery. Bohannon was shot around 3:30PM on Monday, September 26, in the 3100 block of Fredericksburg Drive. Bohannon...
alabamanews.net
UPDATE: Opelika Police Arrest Suspect Wanted in String of Vehicle Break-Ins
Opelika police say they’ve now arrested the man suspect of a string of vehicle break-ins. Police have charged 30-year-old Deandrian Marquel Martin with nine counts of breaking and entering a vehicle and nine counts of theft of property. Police say the break-ins happened over the summer in residential areas...
