There’s an art contest in the City of Prattville that is fun, free, and will help feed the hungry. Julianne Hansen, of Julianne Hansen Fine Art and Pottery gallery, has started her new Fall Painted Rock Contest. This creative concept allows individuals of all ages to paint a rock with a fall theme and enter it in her contest to win prizes, while raising funds to help stock the Autuaga County Children’s Micro Pantry. The funds will be raised by the auctioning off of the rocks in an online silent auction.

PRATTVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO