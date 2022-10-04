ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevierville, TN

wvlt.tv

Third grade students in Anderson County receive special visit

CLAXTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley shared with students at Claxton Elementary School how the WVLT First Alert Weather team forecasts for our area. These third-grade students have been working on their weather unit and learned about how the water cycle connects to weather, various climate zones on the planet and weather patterns.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
247Sports

Five-star running back includes Tennessee on list of favorites

Tennessee is among the top contenders for one of the nation's top running backs in the 2024 class. Five-star junior running back Jerrick Gibson of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., released a list of his top 12 college choices in a post Tuesday on his Instagram account, revealing that the Vols are one of a half-dozen SEC teams he's considering.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Sevierville, TN
atozsports.com

104.5 The Zone completes new show centered around a former Vol in Nashville

104.5 The Zone, Cumulus Media’s premier live and local Sports Talk radio station serving Nashville and Middle Tennessee, announced its new morning show lineup on Tuesday. Former Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Ramon Foster, who spent 11 seasons in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers, will be joined on the morning show by Kayla Anderson and Will Boling.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Dozens of road projects planned for Sevier County

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - State tourism leaders said they’ve worked closely with the state transportation department to fix many of the road problems in Sevier County. One of the projects included funding an extension of Veterans Boulevard. The first extension would take it from Dolly Parton Parkway, over the river, and to Henderson Road. Right now, this portion is in the engineering phase.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

The Smokies season may be over but Smoky Stadium is just getting started

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – Although the Tennessee Smokies 2022 season is over, Smokies Stadium is available to host one-of-a-kind events all year long. Whether you are hosting a corporate Christmas party or celebrating a birthday there are few places that can offer the unique experiences that can be found at Smokies Stadium. With a full menu and bar facilities available, there is no party too big for the Smokies to handle.
KODAK, TN
bbbtv12.com

Clinton Driver charged in Roane accident last Thursday night near Oliver Springs

As we promised we have an update on last Thursday night’s single car accident which occurred on Mahoney Road near Oliver Springs. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report that we requested, a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by 22-year-old Danni R Edwards from Clinton was traveling south on Mahoney Road near Johnson Road, when the vehicle attempted to negotiate a right curve but failed to maintain its lane of travel, exited the road, and struck a large ditch. According to the report Edwards was not injured, however was charged with reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. A passenger in the vehicle identified as 21-year-old Dana Smith from Oliver Springs was reported to be injured and transported to an area Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Blair Volunteer Fire department and Roane County Sheriff’s Department Personnel also assisted The THP at the scene.
OLIVER SPRINGS, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. sheriffs need one thing to recruit and keep staff

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Money was the obvious solution to keeping staff at East Tennessee law enforcement agencies. The Sevier County Sheriff and Campbell County Sheriff know competitive salaries keep staff employed. Sevier Co. Sheriff Michael Hodges said a salary survey caused all Sevier Co. employees to get a raise...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Zoo Knoxville exhibit recognized as top three in the world

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Zoo Knoxville is being honored. The Clayton Family Amphibian and Reptile Conservation Campus has received top honors for excellence in design innovation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The award distinguishes the ARC as one of the top zoo exhibits in the world. “To...
KNOXVILLE, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: Greyhound moves bus stop but complaints remain

After months of controversy, Greyhound buses will no longer pick up and drop off their riders in a gas station parking lot off Interstate 40 in East Knoxville. Instead, buses will now converge in a convenience store parking lot that’s several blocks from I-40 in North Knoxville. If it...
KNOXVILLE, TN
beckersdental.com

7 dentists making headlines

A Kentucky dentist appointed dean of a new dental school and six other dentists who have made headlines since Sept. 28:. 1. Preston Harris, DDS, is leading a new Affordable Dentures & Implants location opened by Morrisville, N.C.-based Affordable Care in Oak Ridge, Tenn. 2. Omar Guesmia, DDS, will pay...
OAK RIDGE, TN

