Nick Saban provides latest update on Bryce Young's status, availability
Ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Texas A&M, Alabama leader Nick Saban gave an update on the injury status of his quarterback, Bryce Young. In last weekend’s victory over Arkansas, the reigning Heisman winner suffered a shoulder injury that sidelined him for most of the game. While Young couldn’t return to the field against the Razorbacks, Saban isn’t ruling him out for Saturday’s game against Jimbo Fisher and the Aggies.
Remember when Texas A&M became a speed bump in Alabama's 2022 CFP run?
Alabama welcomes the Texas A&M Aggies to Bryant-Denny Stadium for a Week 6 matchup that many people had circled on their calendars since this time last year. In 2021, the Aggies defeated the Crimson Tide in Kyle Field, which ultimately ended up being a minor speed bump for the Crimson Tide en route to another College Football Playoff semi-final win and a national championship appearance.
