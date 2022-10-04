ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

CBS Boston

Rays lose 4-3 to Red Sox, move closer to 6th playoff seed

By DOUG ALDEN Associated Press BOSTON (AP) - Tyler Glasnow gave playoff-bound Tampa Bay a short but strong start in his second outing since Tommy John surgery last year, but the Boston Red Sox rallied against the bullpen for a 4-3 victory on Monday night, extending the Rays' skid to four games. Boston pushed Tampa Bay closer to the No. 6 playoff seed in the AL. The Rays entered the night trailing Seattle by 1 1/2 games for the fifth seed. Tampa Bay will either face AL East rival Toronto, which occupies the top wild-card spot, or AL Central champion Cleveland in...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Astros start season at home against the Phillies

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-6, 3.37 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (17-4, 1.80 ERA, .85 WHIP, 175 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -184, Phillies +157; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros open the season at home against the Philadelphia Phillies. Houston went 95-67...
HOUSTON, TX
State
Texas State
State
Minnesota State
Porterville Recorder

Orioles split twinbill with Toronto to cap 31-game rise

BALTIMORE (AP) — As the Toronto Blue Jays casually celebrated their victory on the field, the fans at Camden Yards weren't quite done with Baltimore's feel-good season. They gave the Orioles a standing ovation, and eventually the players came out of the dugout to acknowledge it. “I thought it...
BALTIMORE, MD
Porterville Recorder

Toronto 5, Baltimore 1

A-flied out for Bichette in the 5th. b-struck out for Jansen in the 6th. c-walked for McKenna in the 6th. E_Pérez (1). LOB_Toronto 8, Baltimore 7. 2B_Aguilar (1), Stowers (4). RBIs_Jansen (44), Lopez 2 (3), Zimmer 2 (5), Stowers (11). SB_Zimmer (3). Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Lopez...
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Wednesday's Sports In Brief

The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge’s American League-record 62nd home run. JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge’s milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Porterville Recorder

Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3

A-lined out for Ramírez in the 7th. b-walked for Martinez in the 8th. 1-ran for Arozarena in the 5th. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Boston 6. 2B_Pinto (3), Choi (22), Peralta (11). HR_Choi (11), off Pivetta; Bruján (3), off Brasier; Martinez 2 (16), off Fleming. RBIs_Choi 2 (52), Bruján (16), Martinez 4 (62), Casas (12), Arroyo (36).
MLB
Person
Bieber
Porterville Recorder

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Edmonton vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Ottawa vs. Montreal at Steele Community Centre, 5:30 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders,...
NHL
Porterville Recorder

NHL Preseason Expanded Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Edmonton vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Ottawa vs. Montreal at Steele Community Centre, 5:30 p.m.
NHL
Porterville Recorder

Miami 12, Atlanta 9

E_Contreras (8). DP_Atlanta 2, Miami 0. LOB_Atlanta 10, Miami 5. 2B_Grossman 2 (6), Heredia (3), Olson (44), Grissom (6), Ozuna (19), Contreras (14). 3B_Berti (3), Bleday (2). HR_Ozuna (23), Olson (34), Fortes (9), Burdick (4). SF_Grissom (1). IPHRERBBSO. Atlanta. Stephens353320. Matzek222220. Chavez L,3-3 BS,0-21-334411. Bracho21-333313. Lee1-300001. Miami. Hernandez443303. Hoeing11-323311. Nardi...
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Steven Kwan makes the Guardians go from the top

CLEVELAND (AP) — Before stepping into the batter's box, rookie outfielder Steven Kwan squats for a moment, much the way his idol, Ichiro Suzuki, did. The ritual centers Kwan, allowing Cleveland's pesky leadoff hitter to move on to what’s next — getting on base or in a pitcher's head.
CLEVELAND, OH
#American League#N Lowe
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1

Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-struck out for Muncy in the 7th. LOB_Colorado 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Freeman (47). HR_Tovar (1), off Kershaw; Freeman (21), off Gomber; T.Turner (21), off C.Smith; Bellinger (19), off Davis. RBIs_Tovar (2), Freeman 2 (100), T.Turner 3 (100), Bellinger (68). Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Toglia 2);...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 3

A-lined out for Nootbaar in the 7th. b-grounded out for Delay in the 8th. E_DeJong (7), Castillo (9), Oviedo (1). LOB_St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Nootbaar (16), Edman (31), Castillo 2 (13). 3B_Andújar (1). RBIs_Edman (57), Arenado (103), Castro (27), Castillo (29), Bae (6), Newman (24). SB_Edman (32). S_Delay.
MLB
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 2

DP_Washington 1, New York 1. LOB_Washington 6, New York 3. 2B_Palacios (2), Call (3), Lindor (25). HR_Call (5), Canha (13), McCann (3). S_Gore (1). Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez. T_2:44. A_27,298 (41,922).
MLB
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Porterville Recorder

Phoenix 119, L.A. Lakers 115

PHOENIX (119) Bridges 1-8 2-2 4, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Ayton 3-12 1-2 7, Booker 7-20 5-5 22, Paul 5-11 2-2 13, Craig 3-6 0-0 6, Wainright 0-2 0-0 0, Saric 4-7 3-4 12, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-4 5-6 7, Landale 5-8 2-3 14, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 4-8 2-2 11, Payne 0-0 0-0 0, Shamet 6-11 4-5 21, Washington Jr. 0-5 2-2 2. Totals 39-105 28-33 119.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Dallas 98, Oklahoma City 96

DALLAS (98) Bullock 2-5 1-1 7, Finney-Smith 0-4 0-0 0, Powell 3-5 7-7 13, Dinwiddie 3-6 2-2 9, Green 4-5 0-0 9, Bingham Jr. 1-1 0-0 3, Gueye 1-2 2-2 4, Wood 7-13 0-0 16, Pinson 2-6 0-0 5, Dorsey 0-6 0-0 0, Hall 0-4 0-0 0, Hardy 8-16 1-2 21, Ntilikina 1-3 0-0 3, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0, Wright IV 3-6 2-2 8. Totals 35-82 15-16 98.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

