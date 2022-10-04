Read full article on original website
Astros Sign Two International Free Agents to Minor League Contracts
The Houston Astros have signed Julio Marte and Yefri Martinez to minor league contracts for their Dominican Summer League system.
Rays lose 4-3 to Red Sox, move closer to 6th playoff seed
By DOUG ALDEN Associated Press BOSTON (AP) - Tyler Glasnow gave playoff-bound Tampa Bay a short but strong start in his second outing since Tommy John surgery last year, but the Boston Red Sox rallied against the bullpen for a 4-3 victory on Monday night, extending the Rays' skid to four games. Boston pushed Tampa Bay closer to the No. 6 playoff seed in the AL. The Rays entered the night trailing Seattle by 1 1/2 games for the fifth seed. Tampa Bay will either face AL East rival Toronto, which occupies the top wild-card spot, or AL Central champion Cleveland in...
Astros start season at home against the Phillies
PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (10-6, 3.37 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 127 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (17-4, 1.80 ERA, .85 WHIP, 175 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -184, Phillies +157; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros open the season at home against the Philadelphia Phillies. Houston went 95-67...
Red Sox Steal Pitcher From Rays With Waiver Claim Prior To Season's End
The Boston Red Sox added some depth to their organization by swiping a 6-foot-6, 205-pound pitcher from their American League East rival Tampa Bay Rays prior to the final game of the regular season. The Red Sox claimed Easton McGee off of waivers just days after his Major League Baseball...
Porterville Recorder
Orioles split twinbill with Toronto to cap 31-game rise
BALTIMORE (AP) — As the Toronto Blue Jays casually celebrated their victory on the field, the fans at Camden Yards weren't quite done with Baltimore's feel-good season. They gave the Orioles a standing ovation, and eventually the players came out of the dugout to acknowledge it. “I thought it...
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 5, Baltimore 1
A-flied out for Bichette in the 5th. b-struck out for Jansen in the 6th. c-walked for McKenna in the 6th. E_Pérez (1). LOB_Toronto 8, Baltimore 7. 2B_Aguilar (1), Stowers (4). RBIs_Jansen (44), Lopez 2 (3), Zimmer 2 (5), Stowers (11). SB_Zimmer (3). Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Lopez...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Sports In Brief
The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge’s American League-record 62nd home run. JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge’s milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.
Porterville Recorder
Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3
A-lined out for Ramírez in the 7th. b-walked for Martinez in the 8th. 1-ran for Arozarena in the 5th. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Boston 6. 2B_Pinto (3), Choi (22), Peralta (11). HR_Choi (11), off Pivetta; Bruján (3), off Brasier; Martinez 2 (16), off Fleming. RBIs_Choi 2 (52), Bruján (16), Martinez 4 (62), Casas (12), Arroyo (36).
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Edmonton vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Ottawa vs. Montreal at Steele Community Centre, 5:30 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders,...
NHL・
Porterville Recorder
NHL Preseason Expanded Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Dallas at Colorado, 9:30 p.m. Edmonton vs. Vancouver at Abbotsford Centre, 10 p.m. Thursday's Games. Ottawa vs. Montreal at Steele Community Centre, 5:30 p.m.
NHL・
Porterville Recorder
Miami 12, Atlanta 9
E_Contreras (8). DP_Atlanta 2, Miami 0. LOB_Atlanta 10, Miami 5. 2B_Grossman 2 (6), Heredia (3), Olson (44), Grissom (6), Ozuna (19), Contreras (14). 3B_Berti (3), Bleday (2). HR_Ozuna (23), Olson (34), Fortes (9), Burdick (4). SF_Grissom (1). IPHRERBBSO. Atlanta. Stephens353320. Matzek222220. Chavez L,3-3 BS,0-21-334411. Bracho21-333313. Lee1-300001. Miami. Hernandez443303. Hoeing11-323311. Nardi...
Porterville Recorder
Steven Kwan makes the Guardians go from the top
CLEVELAND (AP) — Before stepping into the batter's box, rookie outfielder Steven Kwan squats for a moment, much the way his idol, Ichiro Suzuki, did. The ritual centers Kwan, allowing Cleveland's pesky leadoff hitter to move on to what’s next — getting on base or in a pitcher's head.
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Dodgers 6, Colorado 1
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. a-struck out for Muncy in the 7th. LOB_Colorado 5, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Freeman (47). HR_Tovar (1), off Kershaw; Freeman (21), off Gomber; T.Turner (21), off C.Smith; Bellinger (19), off Davis. RBIs_Tovar (2), Freeman 2 (100), T.Turner 3 (100), Bellinger (68). Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Toglia 2);...
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 3
A-lined out for Nootbaar in the 7th. b-grounded out for Delay in the 8th. E_DeJong (7), Castillo (9), Oviedo (1). LOB_St. Louis 6, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Nootbaar (16), Edman (31), Castillo 2 (13). 3B_Andújar (1). RBIs_Edman (57), Arenado (103), Castro (27), Castillo (29), Bae (6), Newman (24). SB_Edman (32). S_Delay.
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 2
DP_Washington 1, New York 1. LOB_Washington 6, New York 3. 2B_Palacios (2), Call (3), Lindor (25). HR_Call (5), Canha (13), McCann (3). S_Gore (1). Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Jim Wolf; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Angel Hernandez. T_2:44. A_27,298 (41,922).
Jets take on Dolphins, look to end 12-game skid vs. AFC East
Robert Saleh had a clear message for his team when the New York Jets first gathered for offseason workouts in April
NFL・
MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Orioles prediction, odds and pick – 10/3/2022
The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles will finish their regular seasons with a three-game series at Camden Yards in Baltimore. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes a Blue Jays-Orioles prediction and pick, laid out below. Toronto has gone...
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 119, L.A. Lakers 115
PHOENIX (119) Bridges 1-8 2-2 4, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Ayton 3-12 1-2 7, Booker 7-20 5-5 22, Paul 5-11 2-2 13, Craig 3-6 0-0 6, Wainright 0-2 0-0 0, Saric 4-7 3-4 12, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-4 5-6 7, Landale 5-8 2-3 14, Jackson 0-2 0-0 0, Lee 4-8 2-2 11, Payne 0-0 0-0 0, Shamet 6-11 4-5 21, Washington Jr. 0-5 2-2 2. Totals 39-105 28-33 119.
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 98, Oklahoma City 96
DALLAS (98) Bullock 2-5 1-1 7, Finney-Smith 0-4 0-0 0, Powell 3-5 7-7 13, Dinwiddie 3-6 2-2 9, Green 4-5 0-0 9, Bingham Jr. 1-1 0-0 3, Gueye 1-2 2-2 4, Wood 7-13 0-0 16, Pinson 2-6 0-0 5, Dorsey 0-6 0-0 0, Hall 0-4 0-0 0, Hardy 8-16 1-2 21, Ntilikina 1-3 0-0 3, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0, Wright IV 3-6 2-2 8. Totals 35-82 15-16 98.
