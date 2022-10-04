ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael Cohen: New York lawsuit will 'put an end' to the Trump Organization

Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's onetime fixer and personal attorney, says he was relieved on Wednesday when New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office is suing Trump and three of his adult children for fraud, alleging they falsely inflating the value of Trump Organization assets for years in order to gain economic benefits.
Liberal Media Scream: Stephanopoulos slips, says Trump would beat Biden

This week’s Liberal Media Scream shows just how reluctant the press are to tell the truth about how bad President Joe Biden’s polling is. An ABC News/Washington Post poll was released on Sunday, and ABC’s George Stephanopoulos led This Week with some findings from it: Biden’s approval at 39%, most Democrats want a different candidate for 2024, Democrats “even” with Republicans in the midterm preference.
Confidence Man review: Maggie Haberman takes down Trump

Maggie Haberman, the New York Times’ Trump whisperer, delivers. Her latest book is much more than 600 pages of context, scoop and drama. It is a political epic, tracing Donald Trump’s journey from the streets of Queens to Manhattan’s Upper East Side, from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, his Elba. There, the 45th president holds court – and broods and plots his return.
Li'l Marco's big loan: The tale of a senator, his private-equity pal and an inexplicable appointment

Last year, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida appointed his longtime friend and financial adviser Bernie Navarro to an advisory committee that helped select potential nominees for federal judgeships, even though Navarro had no law degree and no legal experience. Just three months earlier, Navarro — who runs a private equity mortgage lender — extended Rubio a short-term "bridge loan" of $850,000 that allowed the Republican senator to purchase a house.
President Biden arrives for events in New York and New Jersey

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- President Joe Biden is visiting New York and New Jersey on Thursday. Mr. Biden's first stop was to IBM's campus in Poughkeepsie, where he spoke on an effort to create jobs in the Hudson Valley.The president is expected to meet with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and attend a Democratic National Committee reception in Red Bank. The president will attend another fundraising event Thursday night in New York City. 
