WATCH: Bill Clinton admits ‘there is a limit’ to how many immigrants the US can take
Former Democratic President Bill Clinton said the United States cannot sustain a countless number of illegal immigrants crossing its border.
Trump threatens to deport ‘millions and millions’ of immigrants if re-elected
Former president Donald Trump has suggested he will deport millions of immigrants if he is re-elected in 2024. During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, he was asked how long it would take him to “get things back to where you had it when you left”, if he was elected president again.
WATCH: Sen. Kennedy suggests Will Smith ‘slap some sense’ into Biden’s teleprompter
Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) said he is confused by the Biden administration’s latest attempt to relate to the public, calling it “star-spangled stupid.”
Why is Trump calling NY AG Letitia James 'Peekaboo?' Michael Cohen has a theory, and it isn't X-rated or racist
Donald Trump's fixer-turned-critic doesn't think most of the "Peekaboo" theories are right. His theory? "Dementia."
After declaring that he's 'not a terrorist' Trump uses North Carolina rally to vilify New York Attorney General Letitia James
Former President Donald Trump bashed the NY AG who filed a suit against him and his family business. His remarks came at a Friday rally where he also lifted up his children, who were named in the suit. Trump called Letitia James "racist" and said her actions were "gross prosecutorial...
Sen. Kennedy torches Biden for lying about the border: Americans 'don't like being treated like a moron'
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., ripped President Biden over the border crisis, warning he has "lied" to the American people as migrant encounters surge to record levels. Kennedy joined "The Faulkner Focus" on Tuesday to discuss the latest on the migrant surge, saying Biden has "opened" the borders and "lied" about the issue.
Michael Cohen: New York lawsuit will 'put an end' to the Trump Organization
Michael Cohen, former President Donald Trump's onetime fixer and personal attorney, says he was relieved on Wednesday when New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that her office is suing Trump and three of his adult children for fraud, alleging they falsely inflating the value of Trump Organization assets for years in order to gain economic benefits.
Harris Faulkner Calls Trump Lawsuit Brought by New York AG ‘Inside Baseball’ After Fox News Cuts Presser Short (Video)
Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner glossed over New York Attorney General Letitia James’ announcement of a civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, calling it “inside baseball” and even potentially “political.”. Fox News aired James’ description of the lawsuit for around eight minutes, in which she...
Liberal Media Scream: Stephanopoulos slips, says Trump would beat Biden
This week’s Liberal Media Scream shows just how reluctant the press are to tell the truth about how bad President Joe Biden’s polling is. An ABC News/Washington Post poll was released on Sunday, and ABC’s George Stephanopoulos led This Week with some findings from it: Biden’s approval at 39%, most Democrats want a different candidate for 2024, Democrats “even” with Republicans in the midterm preference.
Confidence Man review: Maggie Haberman takes down Trump
Maggie Haberman, the New York Times’ Trump whisperer, delivers. Her latest book is much more than 600 pages of context, scoop and drama. It is a political epic, tracing Donald Trump’s journey from the streets of Queens to Manhattan’s Upper East Side, from the White House to Mar-a-Lago, his Elba. There, the 45th president holds court – and broods and plots his return.
Li'l Marco's big loan: The tale of a senator, his private-equity pal and an inexplicable appointment
Last year, Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida appointed his longtime friend and financial adviser Bernie Navarro to an advisory committee that helped select potential nominees for federal judgeships, even though Navarro had no law degree and no legal experience. Just three months earlier, Navarro — who runs a private equity mortgage lender — extended Rubio a short-term "bridge loan" of $850,000 that allowed the Republican senator to purchase a house.
WATCH: Newsom complains in interview that media do not support Democrats enough
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he doesn't think the media are supportive enough of Democrats and that Republicans enjoy great support. Newsom made the comment in an interview on left-leaning network MSNBC this week during a broader discussion on the migrant busing controversies that have erupted around the country in recent months.
Lawsuit against Trump and his family businesses zeros in on Trump Tower Chicago
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Trump Tower is the icon of the former president's cheating scheme in Chicago, according to authorities. It's 100 stories tall and costs $850 million to build. Since 2009, it's been off Trump's books, according to investigators, because he had taken a tax position that the Chicago tower was worthless.
Biden pardons thousands with federal convictions for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana, calls for states to follow suit
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden pardons thousands with federal convictions for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana, calls for states to follow suit.
President Biden arrives for events in New York and New Jersey
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. -- President Joe Biden is visiting New York and New Jersey on Thursday. Mr. Biden's first stop was to IBM's campus in Poughkeepsie, where he spoke on an effort to create jobs in the Hudson Valley.The president is expected to meet with New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and attend a Democratic National Committee reception in Red Bank. The president will attend another fundraising event Thursday night in New York City.
