Elderly man, 82, dies in Rockingham County crash

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Virginia State Police said an elderly man was killed over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash, a press release said.

The crash took place Saturday shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Va. 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Va. 620 (Indian Trail Road).

A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was headed west on Va. 33 when it failed to stop at a red light and collided with a southbound 2003 Oldsmobile Alero. The Oldsmobile had a green light, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, 30-year-old Zaidoon A.K. Al Majidi of McGaheysville, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, Richard S. Smith, 82, of McGaheysville, died at the scene due to his injuries. He was also wearing a seatbelt.

Police said Al Majidi was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

