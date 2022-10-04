ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham County, VA

Elderly man, 82, dies in Rockingham County crash

By Brad Zinn, Staunton News Leader
The News Leader
The News Leader
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iaW5v_0iKnCXIt00

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY — Virginia State Police said an elderly man was killed over the weekend in a two-vehicle crash, a press release said.

The crash took place Saturday shortly before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Va. 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Va. 620 (Indian Trail Road).

A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was headed west on Va. 33 when it failed to stop at a red light and collided with a southbound 2003 Oldsmobile Alero. The Oldsmobile had a green light, police said.

The driver of the Jeep, 30-year-old Zaidoon A.K. Al Majidi of McGaheysville, suffered minor injuries and was taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center for treatment. He was wearing a seatbelt, according to police.

The driver of the Oldsmobile, Richard S. Smith, 82, of McGaheysville, died at the scene due to his injuries. He was also wearing a seatbelt.

Police said Al Majidi was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
q101online.com

One Person Dies in Vehicle Crash in Rockingham County

MCGAHEYSVILLE, Va – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Saturday at 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 620 (Indian Trail Road). A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 33 when it...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Search warrant executed at Nexus Services office, 5 arrested

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of the Virginia State Police, have arrested three local individuals on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County Grand Jury. On Oct. 5, 2022, the following individuals were taken into custody without incident, following search warrants...
VERONA, VA
cbs19news

Five arrested on felony charges in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says several people have been arrested on felony charges. The sheriff’s office says there is an increased law enforcement presence in the Fishersville and Verona areas on Wednesday in connection with these arrests. However, there is no...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Accidents
County
Rockingham County, VA
City
Mcgaheysville, VA
Rockingham County, VA
Accidents
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Rockingham County, VA
Crime & Safety
WHSV

VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Saturday Oct. 1, at 1:25 p.m. at the intersection of Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) and Route 620 (Indian Trail Road). A 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on Route 33...
HARRISONBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Virginia State Police#Jeep Grand Cherokee#Oldsmobile
NBC 29 News

Police arrest someone in connection with shooting near Emmet St.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department says it has arrested one person after they allegedly fired shots from a car early Sunday, October 2. CPD says officers saw the muzzle flash and heard gunshots fired near the Kroger on Emmet Street. Officers followed a car to the Hearthwood...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Roadside maintenance in Rockbridge County causes delays

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 in the County of Rockbridge at mile marker 195.6, motorists can expect potential delays in this area from Oct. 5, at 2:50 p.m. until Oct. 6, at 4:00 a.m. due to roadside maintenance. The north right shoulder is closed. This is a developing...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
wsvaonline.com

Fort Valley man’s trial date set

A trial date has been set for a Fort Valley man accused of sexual assault of a minor. Online records showed that 44-year-old Charles Richard McMahon pleaded not guilty to three felony charges during a hearing yesterday afternoon in Shenandoah County Circuit Court. His lawyers then requested a jury trial...
FORT VALLEY, VA
theriver953.com

Two fatalities in Route 50 crash

Thursday night, a 2016 Ford Fusion collided head on with a 2019 Ford F-150 on Route 50. The passenger in the Fusion, 86 year old Janet Burke of Petersburg, WV was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver Jerry Burke, 85 of Petersburg, passed away from his injuries hours later...
PETERSBURG, WV
969wsig.com

Hospital accused in racketeering scheme

A new lawsuit accuses Sentara R-M-H of engaging in a racketeering scheme to hike bills and pad its bottom line. The class action suit was filed last Friday in U-S District Court in Harrisonburg by city resident Michael J. Swartzendruber on behalf of himself and others. The suit claims the...
HARRISONBURG, VA
wsvaonline.com

Strasburg man’s forgery case delayed

Another delay in the case of a Strasburg man accused of cashing in forged lottery tickets at a Winchester convenience store. Online records indicated that a hearing Tuesday morning to possibly set a plea date or a trial date for Kyle Hatchett was continued until December 6th at the request of his lawyers.
STRASBURG, VA
The News Leader

The News Leader

2K+
Followers
975
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

The homepage of www.newsleader.com, covering the communities of the central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

 http://newsleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy