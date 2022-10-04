ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Pacers open to trading 1 notable player

One Indiana Pacers player may be on his way out after just 26 games played for the team. The Athletic reports this week that both the Pacers and veteran guard Buddy Hield are open to finding a trade that works for both sides. The report adds that the Los Angeles Lakers had trade talks with the Pacers around Hield throughout the summer. The Lakers had even considered sending Russell Westbrook and two future first-round picks to Indiana for a package that included Hield but ultimately decided against it.
Yardbarker

Pacers’ Buddy Hield Open to Trade

Hield has long been linked to the Lakers, dating back to the summer of 2021, when he was still a member of the Kings. The Lakers opted to trade for Russell Westbrook instead, and despite the positive public vibes today, are still looking to deal Westbrook, as we relayed here.
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers were reportedly at ‘one-yard line internally’ on dealing Russell Westbrook for Buddy Hield, Myles Turner

On the morning before the Lakers played their first preseason game, Jovan Buha, Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic made waves with a massive report on the team’s efforts to trade Russell Westbrook, including previously unreported details on multiple versions of deals that would have seen them send Westbrook to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield that ultimately haven’t gone through yet... but ultimately could at some point.
