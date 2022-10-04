Read full article on original website
Related
LA Clippers Waive Three Players From Roster
Three players have been removed from their roster.
Hornets Announce Signing Of Former Jazz And Grizzlies Player
On Thursday, the Charlotte Hornets announced the signing of Xavier Sneed. The 24-year-old spent his rookie season in the NBA playing for the Utah Jazz and Memphis Grizzlies last year.
Report: Pacers open to trading 1 notable player
One Indiana Pacers player may be on his way out after just 26 games played for the team. The Athletic reports this week that both the Pacers and veteran guard Buddy Hield are open to finding a trade that works for both sides. The report adds that the Los Angeles Lakers had trade talks with the Pacers around Hield throughout the summer. The Lakers had even considered sending Russell Westbrook and two future first-round picks to Indiana for a package that included Hield but ultimately decided against it.
Lakers News: Did Russell Westbrook Make Sports Illustrated's NBA Top 100?
He finished at No. 65 for ESPN this year...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Proposed Mavericks Russell Westbrook trade is a dream for Lakers fans
The Los Angeles Lakers were unable to trade Russell Westbrook this offseason and he will ultimately head into the season on the roster. However, if things do not get off on the right foot, Los Angeles will quickly shop Westbrook once more. For the last six months, the Lakers have...
Patrick Beverley Reveals Relationship With Kawhi Leonard and Paul George
Now with the Los Angeles Lakers, Patrick Beverley still has a relationship with his LA Clippers teammates
Yardbarker
Pacers’ Buddy Hield Open to Trade
Hield has long been linked to the Lakers, dating back to the summer of 2021, when he was still a member of the Kings. The Lakers opted to trade for Russell Westbrook instead, and despite the positive public vibes today, are still looking to deal Westbrook, as we relayed here.
Lakers News: Jordan Clarkson Talks Young Lakers
The Jazzman remembers his early NBA days.
RELATED PEOPLE
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers were reportedly at ‘one-yard line internally’ on dealing Russell Westbrook for Buddy Hield, Myles Turner
On the morning before the Lakers played their first preseason game, Jovan Buha, Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic made waves with a massive report on the team’s efforts to trade Russell Westbrook, including previously unreported details on multiple versions of deals that would have seen them send Westbrook to the Indiana Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield that ultimately haven’t gone through yet... but ultimately could at some point.
NBA Scout Reveals Indiana Pacers’ Biggest X-Factor This Season
The Indiana Pacers changed course rather quickly ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline. Despite bringing Rick Carlisle back as head coach and having ownership that was hesitant to jump into a rebuild, that is the direction the club went. Veterans Domantas Sabonis, Caris LeVert and Torrey Craig were traded...
Clippers Sign Former Celtics And Jazz Player
On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Clippers signed Malik Fitts. The 25-year-old played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz last season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Embiid, Harden begin as 76ers top Cavs in Mitchell’s debut
Joel Embiid and James Harden were done with their preseason debuts long before Montrezl Harrell scored the go-ahead basket with 26 seconds left, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Cleveland 113-112 on Wednesday night in Donovan Mitchell's first game with the Cavaliers. Embiid had 12 points and six rebounds in 18...
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
OKC Thunder Hosting Dallas Mavericks In Tulsa Wednesday
The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading to Tulsa Wednesday night to take on the Dallas Mavericks. Tip-off is 7 p.m. and News 9's Steve McGehee will have a full recap of tonight's game at 10 p.m. Luka Doncic is not expected to play for the Mavericks tonight, and the Thunder...
Kawhi Leonard Reveals Hilarious Exchange With Paul George
The LA Clippers are happy to have their star duo back
TMZ.com
Devean George Says Lakers Shouldn't Trade Westbrook, 'I Think It Could Work'
Former Laker Devean George isn't ready to bail on the Russell Westbrook experiment in L.A. -- telling TMZ Sports they should stick with the point guard amid rumors he could get shipped out of town. We spoke with George -- who won three titles with Shaq and Kobe Bryant from...
CBS Sports
Minnesota Timberwolves 2022-23 NBA preview: Gobert + Towns + Edwards could equal the start of something big
The Minnesota Timberwolves made the playoffs last season for the first time in four years, then followed that up by pulling off a surprising blockbuster trade to land three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. Gobert's impact will be felt immediately for the Wolves, especially on the defensive side of the ball. With Gobert in tow, in addition to the newly-extended Karl-Anthony Towns, a rising star in Anthony Edwards and D'Angelo Russell, things are looking up for Minnesota.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Doc Rivers: James Harden’s Role ‘Growing Bigger’ for Sixers
Sixers head coach Doc Rivers envisions a bigger role for James Harden this season.
What the Timberwolves can glean from the NBA GM survey
Bottom line: Minnesota has to prove it before they get real respect.
Jalen Brunson, Knicks Find Favor in NBA General Manager's Survey
Anonymity drew believers in the New York Knicks, whose offseason moves, homecourt advantage, and more were praised in a survey amongst NBA front office folk.
Pistons Fall To The Knicks 118-96
Detroit couldn't get it done against the Knicks in preseason test No. 1.
Comments / 0