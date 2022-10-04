Read full article on original website
Sunday's Giants vs. Packers Game Will Make NFL History
The NFL hasn't provided London with the best showcases since first crossing the pond in 2007. Sunday's matchup between the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants marks the 32st London matchup. It will also represent a surprising first. As noted by ESPN's Field Yates, the showdown of 3-1 teams...
fantasypros.com
Latavius Murray signed by Denver Broncos
According to Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have signed Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints practice squad. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Murray immediately steps into a Denver backfield that just lost Javonte Williams (knee) for the rest of the 2022 season. The veteran running back will share touches with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone and may be worth a speculative add for owners looking to strike the waiver wire jackpot in a backfield that should have plenty of opportunities for Murray to seize.
thecomeback.com
New England Patriots sign veteran quarterback
Injuries have piled up at the quarterback position for the New England Patriots and the team has reportedly made a move to bring in a veteran quarterback as insurance at the position moving forward. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Patriots are expected to sign Garrett Gilbert to their...
thecomeback.com
Broncos sign former Pro Bowl RB following Javonte Williams injury
The fears that the Denver Broncos had surrounding the injury to running back Javonte Williams after Sunday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders were proven to be well founded. On Monday, it was revealed that Williams would miss the rest of the season with a torn ACL. In response, the Broncos have added a veteran running back.
Jets take on Dolphins, look to end 12-game skid vs. AFC East
Robert Saleh had a clear message for his team when the New York Jets first gathered for offseason workouts in April
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Daniel Jones practices as Giants prepare for the Packers
Quarterback Daniel Jones' sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced on a limited basis Wednesday as the New York Giants started preparations for a game in London against the Green Bay Packers this weekend. Coach Brian Daboll seemed encouraged his quarterback was responding to treatment. Jones said he felt...
Russell Wilson, Melvin Gordon’s official status vs. Colts
With the Denver Broncos set to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night, all eyes were on the health of Russell Wilson and Melvin Gordon. Earlier in the week, both Wilson and Gordon were placed on the injury report. Wilson was dealing with a shoulder issue, and Gordon was dealing with a neck issue.
Ravens to sign WR Andy Isabella to practice squad
It didn’t take long for Andy Isabella to find his new squad. The free agent wideout will be signing with the Ravens, according to Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. He’ll be joining Baltimore’s practice squad, per Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus. Isabella was a second-round pick by...
