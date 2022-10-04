Read full article on original website
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announces county budget for 2023
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced the 2023 budget plan Monday, describing the county’s financial plan to support Madison in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The budget focuses on progressive investments in Dane County residents’ quality of life paired with visionary approaches to confronting challenges, according the budget memo.
New Dane County ordinance limits 1849 Wisconsin abortion law
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi signed off on a new ordinance that prohibits the county from contracting with agencies — at the federal, state or municipal level —that are involved in the investigations, arrests or prosecution for actions taken in conflict with Wisconsin’s 1849 criminal abortion ban.
UW Health implements plans to boost nurse workforce amid nurse shortage
UW Health and UnityPoint Health-Meriter are building a new training center and creating support programs for students seeking careers in nursing amidst recent nurse shortages. During and after the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a heightened focus on the role of nurses in the healthcare system, which eventually led to increased burnout and a nurse shortage across the globe.
Grant Allocation Committee votes on FoundLand Musical grant recommendation
The Associated Students of Madison’s Grant Allocation Committee (GAC) convened its fourth meeting of the year Wednesday, Oct. 5. While four Registered Student Organizations were originally scheduled to discuss grants during the meeting, only FoundLand Musical could attend due to scheduling issues. FoundLand aims to connect students who enjoy...
Renaming of federal lands aids in recognition of Indigenous cultures
Wisconsin is a state rich with Indigenous history and home to 12 different tribal nations. This history is evident in many of the names of Wisconsin towns, lakes and forests. Waukesha and Milwaukee derive their names from Potawatomi words, while Minoqua comes from the Ojibwe language. But only recently did the government remove an offensive term toward Indigenous people from the names of Wisconsin land.
New partnership allocates grants to maternal and infant healthcare
The University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health announced $1.5 million in grants that will be allocated to partnerships addressing maternal and child health disparities among rural, urban, immigrant, Latinx and Indigenous communities. The funds will be distributed through the SMPH’s Wisconsin Partnership Program, under the maternal and...
Madison’s “6th Happiest City” title not felt equally throughout city
Madison was named the 6th happiest city to live in the United States in WalletHub’s review of the Happiest Cities in America. The ranking takes metrics into account from three major categories — emotional and physical wellbeing, income and employment and community and environment. Emotional and physical wellbeing...
Community members call for action from Madison Museum of Contemporary Art following vandalism
Black artist Lilada Gee’s artwork was stolen and vandalized in June 2022 while being featured in an exhibit at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. Following the incident, Wisconsin-based artists, University of Wisconsin alumni, students and faculty are speaking out against the museum’s treatment of Gee and the other artists participating in the exhibit.
Author Clint Smith to give Go Big Read keynote speech at Memorial Union
Clint Smith, author of “How the Word is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America,” will give a keynote speech from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Nov. 1, at Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall as a part of the University of Wisconsin’s Go Big Read program.
Obituaries: Managing editor Audrey Thibert dies in freak aneurysm accident
Audrey Thibert, 20, of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, at The Badger Herald office. A funeral celebration will be held Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Plaza Tavern with Hot Bouncer presiding. Visitation will be held until 10:00 p.m., with a reception to follow with free long islands for those who knew Audrey.
Hobby to science: How tracking seasons blossomed into climate science
As summer leaves behind the memory of warm weather and lake days, fall brings with it an explosion of color. Cool temperatures and warm colored leaves push some people inside to Starbucks for a pumpkin spice latte, but others stay outdoors and observe nature at work. Phenology is the practice...
Madtown Crier: Week of Oct. 3
Grab dinner from Slow Food UW Family Dinner Night starting 6:30 p.m. at The Crossing. Listen to some fun tunes and explore the exhibit at Press Play: Recorded Sound from Groove to Stream at Memorial Library Monday through Friday. Tuesday 10/4. Learn from former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly at his...
Smiling at strangers: The face behind iconic Madison restaurant
The farmer’s market crowds milled around the Capitol Square, creating a dull roar of voices that rang out over the cool, crisp morning air. The smell of dough, cheese and breakfast wafted all around the top of State Street. A line of 10 people gathered outside the source of...
‘Year in Space’: Astronaut Scott Kelly shares his story at Memorial Union
Former NASA astronaut Scott Kelly gave a lecture and Q&A session to University of Wisconsin students and Madison community members Tuesday. The Wisconsin Union Directorate’s distinguished lecture series hosted the event in Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall. Kelly is a former U.S. Navy test pilot turned astronaut who took part in four space missions from 1996 to 2016, according to NASA.
Women’s Soccer: Badgers take down Gophers with two late goals
The University of Wisconsin women’s soccer team continued their undefeated streak with a win over Minnesota on Sunday. The Badger women are off to yet another season of Big Ten dominance. With a strong 5–0 record in conference play, the team is seated firmly on top of the conference table. The undefeated season continued with a 2-1 win over rival Minnesota.
Men’s Soccer: Badgers fail to score again, draw with Northern Illinois
The University of Wisconsin men’s soccer team (3–4–1, 0–2 Big Ten) were unable to defeat Northern Illinois Wednesday night, ending the match in a draw. The Badgers spent the entire match pressuring the Huskies, dominating in both set piece opportunities and shots but were unable to find the back of the net.
