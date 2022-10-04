Wisconsin is a state rich with Indigenous history and home to 12 different tribal nations. This history is evident in many of the names of Wisconsin towns, lakes and forests. Waukesha and Milwaukee derive their names from Potawatomi words, while Minoqua comes from the Ojibwe language. But only recently did the government remove an offensive term toward Indigenous people from the names of Wisconsin land.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO