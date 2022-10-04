ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Krause
Person
Angela Bassett
Person
Bobby Nash
Distractify

Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?

We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Bullying#9 1 1#Athena
Variety

‘Dedicated to the One I Love’: Cass Elliot’s Daughter Gets Her ‘Mama’ a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

There’s a famous photograph by Henry Diltz of Joni Mitchell playing guitar in Mama Cass Elliot’s Laurel Canyon backyard, with David Crosby holding up a joint in back and Eric Clapton sitting cross-legged watching transfixed. There, in the foreground, is Cass’ nine-month-old daughter Owen, teething on a film canister. “I often wonder what I was thinking,” says the now-55-year-old mother of two kids in their 20s, who lives in Encino with her husband of 31 years. “Clearly, I was thinking about that film canister. It was all pretty surreal, pretty cool.” Owen Elliot-Kugell, the only child of Mama Cass of the Mamas...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals Gender Of Her First Child With BF Sid Wilson

It’s a…boy! Kelly Osbourne, 37, revealed that she’s expecting a son to Entertainment Tonight on Oct. 3, over four months after she announced that she was pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson. The mom-to-be revealed that her dad Ozzy Osbourne, 73, is so excited that he’s finally getting his first grandson, since Kelly’s brother Jack Osbourne, 36, has four daughters.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Robert Brown, 'Here Comes The Brides' Star, Dead at 95

Actor Robert Brown, best known for his numerous appearances on the small screen, has passed away. Among his numerous TV roles, Brown was best recognized for his role as Jason Bolt in the long-running ABC TV series Here Come the Brides which was set in post-Civil War America. The actor, whose active years spanned from the 40s through to the mid-90s, was 95 years old at the time of his passing.
OJAI, CA
tvinsider.com

Trevor St. John’s ‘Y&R’ Character Revealed: He’s Katherine Chancellor’s Son!

Trevor St. John made his The Young and the Restless debut last week but it wasn’t until Monday, October 3, that his character’s identity was revealed and it’s a doozy!. The One Life to Live veteran is playing Tucker McCall, the son of the late Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper). Previously, Tucker was on the canvas from 2010 to 2013 and was played by Stephen Nichols (Steve, Days of our Lives).
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Chicago P.D.’: What We Know About Jesse Lee Soffer’s Exit & When It Could Happen

Intelligence is about to say goodbye to a detective who has been with Chicago P.D. since Fire introduced its characters for the spinoff. While we wait for the day Jesse Lee Soffer’s Jay Halstead is no longer with the team, we’re preparing ourselves with everything we know about what’s to come. (His final episode has yet to be set; we just know it’s in the fall.)
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Esme Sneaks In to Visit Her Father Ryan in Spring Ridge — and Carly Considers Changing Her Last Name

In Jacksonville, Carly, with Drew by her side, speaks to a reporter named Tara (played by ABC7 Eyewitness News anchor Ellen Leyva) in the cemetery. She explains the people buried here are middle class and their families don’t have the resources to fight this injustice. This is a classic case of the haves versus have-nots. The reporter thanks Carly, and says they will air this segment tonight, but she should be prepared for pushback from some in the community.
SOCIETY

