Veteran Actor Mark Harmon Is No Longer Part of the 'NCIS' Opening Credits
After much anticipation, the beloved police procedural series NCIS made its much-awaited return to CBS on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Although the Season 20 premiere kicked off a major crossover event with NCIS: Hawai'i, many viewers found it hard to concentrate once they realized Mark Harmon's name didn't appear in the opening credits.
‘Passions’ Alum James Hyde Joins ‘The Young and the Restless’ in Recurring Role
It’s been 14 years since “Passions” concluded its run, and actor James Hyde (ex-Sam Bennett) is finally heading back to daytime TV. He’s been cast in the recurring role of Jeremy Stark on “The Young and the Restless” and will first air over multiple episodes beginning Friday, October 21.
‘9-1-1’ Cast’s Dating Histories Through the Years: Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and More
The first responders of 9-1-1 spend their days rescuing Los Angeles trapped in life-threatening situations, but they still find some time for a little bit of romance. One of the show's longest-running relationships is between police office Athena (Angela Bassett) and firefighter Bobby (Peter Krause), who started dating at the end of season 1 and […]
Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?
Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Alum Scott Bakula on ‘Very Difficult’ Decision to Pass on ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot
Scott Bakula won’t be joining the cast of the upcoming Quantum Leap reboot and is opening up about passing on it. Fans eager for a follow-up to the original series were hoping Bakula would at least make an appearance. Thirty years have passed since Sam Beckett leaped into the...
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?
We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 11 Predictions: 3 Relationships Likely to End for Good
Several relationships might not last in 'Chicago Fire' Season 11. Here's who we think won't survive the season and have no chance of reconciliation.
[SPOILER] Was Just Killed off 'Chicago Fire' Season 11 — and Fans Are Not OK
Warning: Major spoilers ahead for Season 11 of Chicago Fire. If there's one thing that Chicago Fire is good for, it's serving up scorching-hot drama for its fans each week. The genius minds over at NBC have managed to keep millions of viewers on the hook for 11 seasons already, and it doesn't seem like that momentum is going away any time soon.
‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns
Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left.… The post ‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns appeared first on Outsider.
‘Dedicated to the One I Love’: Cass Elliot’s Daughter Gets Her ‘Mama’ a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
There’s a famous photograph by Henry Diltz of Joni Mitchell playing guitar in Mama Cass Elliot’s Laurel Canyon backyard, with David Crosby holding up a joint in back and Eric Clapton sitting cross-legged watching transfixed. There, in the foreground, is Cass’ nine-month-old daughter Owen, teething on a film canister. “I often wonder what I was thinking,” says the now-55-year-old mother of two kids in their 20s, who lives in Encino with her husband of 31 years. “Clearly, I was thinking about that film canister. It was all pretty surreal, pretty cool.” Owen Elliot-Kugell, the only child of Mama Cass of the Mamas...
‘NCIS’ Will Likely Bring Back Mark Harmon — But Not in Season 20
'NCIS' Season 20 removed Mark Harmon from the opening credits. Does this mean fans will never see him again? Here's what we suspect.
Pregnant Kelly Osbourne Reveals Gender Of Her First Child With BF Sid Wilson
It’s a…boy! Kelly Osbourne, 37, revealed that she’s expecting a son to Entertainment Tonight on Oct. 3, over four months after she announced that she was pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson. The mom-to-be revealed that her dad Ozzy Osbourne, 73, is so excited that he’s finally getting his first grandson, since Kelly’s brother Jack Osbourne, 36, has four daughters.
Collider
Robert Brown, 'Here Comes The Brides' Star, Dead at 95
Actor Robert Brown, best known for his numerous appearances on the small screen, has passed away. Among his numerous TV roles, Brown was best recognized for his role as Jason Bolt in the long-running ABC TV series Here Come the Brides which was set in post-Civil War America. The actor, whose active years spanned from the 40s through to the mid-90s, was 95 years old at the time of his passing.
Trevor St. John’s ‘Y&R’ Character Revealed: He’s Katherine Chancellor’s Son!
Trevor St. John made his The Young and the Restless debut last week but it wasn’t until Monday, October 3, that his character’s identity was revealed and it’s a doozy!. The One Life to Live veteran is playing Tucker McCall, the son of the late Katherine Chancellor (Jeanne Cooper). Previously, Tucker was on the canvas from 2010 to 2013 and was played by Stephen Nichols (Steve, Days of our Lives).
‘Chicago P.D.’s Jesse Lee Soffer Exits: Halstead Leaves In Gut-Wrenching Goodbye
The October 5 episode of Chicago P.D. begins with Halstead avoiding Upton pretty much at all costs. Halstead responds to a drug store shooting and crosses paths with a fellow veteran, Lenny Gibson, trying to help. Lenny is shot trying to save a pregnant woman, while Halstead continues to pursue the robbers who manage to escape.
‘Chicago P.D.’: What We Know About Jesse Lee Soffer’s Exit & When It Could Happen
Intelligence is about to say goodbye to a detective who has been with Chicago P.D. since Fire introduced its characters for the spinoff. While we wait for the day Jesse Lee Soffer’s Jay Halstead is no longer with the team, we’re preparing ourselves with everything we know about what’s to come. (His final episode has yet to be set; we just know it’s in the fall.)
Esme Sneaks In to Visit Her Father Ryan in Spring Ridge — and Carly Considers Changing Her Last Name
In Jacksonville, Carly, with Drew by her side, speaks to a reporter named Tara (played by ABC7 Eyewitness News anchor Ellen Leyva) in the cemetery. She explains the people buried here are middle class and their families don’t have the resources to fight this injustice. This is a classic case of the haves versus have-nots. The reporter thanks Carly, and says they will air this segment tonight, but she should be prepared for pushback from some in the community.
There Were Initial Concerns That ’70s Show’s Topher Grace Might Not Make The ’90s Reboot, But The Actor Shares Details About His Return
After there were concerns that Topher Grace might not be able to film the That '70s Show spinoff, the actor is sharing details about his return.
Dancing with the Stars 2022 LIVE — Host Tyra Banks slams show for major change ahead of tonight’s episode
AHEAD of tonight's new episode, Dancing With The Stars host Tyra Banks has blasted the show for a major change. The Dancing With The Stars host said that she cannot drink anything due to no commercial breaks, during an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Friday. Tyra was...
