valpo.life
Valpo Parks celebrates community with Friends and Legends annual event
Valpo Parks Friends and Legends annual event was held at Butterfield Pavilion in Valparaiso on October 6. Complete with complimentary hors d'oeuvres, refreshments, and live music, this event serves as a celebration to honor those who help make their community a better place to live. John Seibert, executive director of...
valpo.life
Porter County Alzheimer’s Walk receives unconditional community support
Each year the Alzheimer’s Association holds hundreds of Walk to End Alzheimer’s events across the nation to raise awareness and further its mission to end Alzheimer’s disease. On Sunday, October 2, the Porter County community came together to participate in one of these walks, and the amount of community support and love was unbelievable.
valpo.life
St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary gets nutty – and fashionable – for a good cause
St. Mary Medical Center Auxiliary is inviting the public to two of its popular fundraisers this October. The auxiliary will host the Carline Leathers Sale from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7. The fundraiser will offer a selection of fashion outerwear, footwear, accessories and more.
valpo.life
#1StudentNWI Valparaiso High School Homecoming Festivities
During the week of September 19-23, Valparaiso High School (VHS) engaged in many different homecoming activities. The week featured spirit dress-up days, a parade, a tailgate, a football game, and a homecoming dance. “This week is just a great way to get people to take part in school activities and...
valpo.life
Hundreds answer Cancer Resource Centre’s call to Unite & Fight
A beautiful autumn day ushered in the return of Cancer Resource Centre’s Unite & Fight Cancer Walk and 5K Run at Munster High School. Hundreds of participants — including cancer patients, survivors, loved ones and supporters — gathered Oct. 2 for the fundraiser, which had been put on hold for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event not only serves as a fundraiser for the Cancer Resource Centre, but it also raises awareness about the disease and the various treatment and service options available through Community Healthcare System.
valpo.life
Franciscan Health Foundation Gala set for Oct. 29 at Field Museum
After cancelling in 2020 due to COVID-19 and hosting a virtual event last year, the Franciscan Health Foundation is pleased to announce the return of the annual gala, live and in-person, at The Field Museum in Chicago. The Franciscan Health Foundation Gala will take place from 6-11 p.m. on Saturday,...
valpo.life
Register for ‘Preview PNW’ informational session
Prospective students are invited to visit Purdue University Northwest for “Preview PNW” on Oct. 15 to learn more information about attending the region’s premier metropolitan university. PNW’s annual “Preview PNW” events deliver prospective students valuable information about the university’s undergraduate offerings and admission process. Students can also...
valpo.life
Northwest Health – Porter Offers $50 Heart Scan: Calcium Scoring Screening
Northwest Health – Porter now offers a $50 heart scan. The heart scan is a noninvasive, painless cardiac calcium scoring scan that measures the extent of plaque buildup in the coronary arteries. The 30-minute procedure can help predict coronary events such as heart attacks, as well as assist with detecting heart disease in the early stages.
valpo.life
Hammond Celebrates 9th Annual Veteran Appreciation Day Parade
Mayor Thomas M. McDermott, Jr. and the City of Hammond will celebrate its 9th Annual Veteran Appreciation Day parade on Saturday, November 5th at 10 a.m. in Hammond’s 5th and 6th Districts. The parade route travels from Olcott Avenue, down 173rd Street and ends at the Hessville Park Veterans Memorial.
valpo.life
#1StudentNWI: Wheeler High School student-led band takes on homecoming
The month of September for Wheeler High School (WHS) has always been known to be chaotic. Recently, WHS had its very own homecoming dance along with a homecoming game. Additionally, it had a homecoming tailgate where the popular, student-led local band, Low Ceiling, played and sold merchandise. Before the homecoming...
valpo.life
Culver’s strives to make the world a better place
Everybody knows that Culver’s is a great place to eat some tasty food and savor some delicious creamy custard, but what many people might not know is that Culver’s has been making a huge difference in the community for years. At the end of the day, Culvers’ isn’t about the food—it’s about putting people first and going above and beyond to serve the community.
