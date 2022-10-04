Law and Order: SVU fans have already been upset over the show's decision to part ways with long-term cast member Kelli Giddish. Giddish has starred as Det. Amanda Rollins since Season 13. After initial reports surfaced that she'd been exiting the show this season, she took to Instagram to confirm. In a lengthy post, she wrote: "I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU. Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s, and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO