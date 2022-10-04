Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Chicago Fire Showrunner Reveals Why Shocking Split Had to Happen
Just when we thought Brett (Kara Kilmer) and Casey (Jesse Spencer) were meant to be, Chicago Fire Season 11 Episode 1 threw viewers a huge curveball. Wednesday's season premiere found Brett struggling with the distance between them and decided the "timing just wasn't right" for them to stay together. "Our...
TV Fanatic
Mary McDonnell Joins CBS Drama Pilot The Never Game
Mary McDonnell is closing in on a more permanent return to the small screen. The Major Crimes actress has landed her first series regular role since The Closer spinoff concluded. According to Deadline, McDonnell is set to star opposite Justin Hartley (This Is Us) on the CBS adaptation of The...
TV Fanatic
Watch Chicago PD Online: Season 10 Episode 3
On Chicago PD Season 10 Episode 3, a surprising death gave the intelligence officer a cause for concern. While everyone rallied to protect him, it quickly emerged that there was something else he was hiding. Meanwhile, Upton tried to make sure her husband was safe, but their relationship suffered. Use...
TV Fanatic
Big Sky Season 3 Episode 3
Big Sky Season 3 Episode 3 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Is Hallmark Bringing Back A Popular Cancelled Series?
Cassie Nightingale and her magic entered our universe in 2008 with the Hallmark Channel original movie, "The Good Witch." When she opened the Bell, Book and Candle shop, we were hooked, and the network responded to our requests for more, more, more. They gave us seven additional movies, including "The Good Witch's Family" and "The Good Witch's Wonder," as noted on the Hallmark Channel website.
Missy Peregrym Is Finally Coming Back to 'FBI,' so What Does That Mean for Shantel VanSanten's Nina Chase?
We haven't seen Missy Peregrym's Agent Maggie Bell since the Season 4 finale of FBI but that's about to change. Missy herself went on maternity leave ahead of the birth of her second child and also left her character on the edge of a cliffhanger. Maggie accidentally inhaled a toxic dose of deadly sarin gas and barely made it out alive, with the help of OA (Zeeko Zaki).
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Star Lucas Black Reveals Why He Left the Show Behind
NCIS: New Orleans star Lucas Black is opening up on why he exited the series back in 2019 and how he knew “it couldn’t last forever.” An original cast members of NCIS: New Orleans, the actor played Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until his character was killed off in Season 6. He also appeared on NCIS from 2014 to 2017.
Chicago P.D. Says Farewell to Halstead: Here's How Jesse Lee Soffer Was Written Out of the NBC Drama
That’s it for Jesse Lee Soffer on Chicago P.D. Wednesday’s episode of the NBC drama marked the actor’s final outing as Det. Jay Halstead in an emotionally-charged hour that saw him leave Intelligence. In the episode, Halstead got into a scuffle with a suspect and stabbed the man to death. He refused to go with Voight and Upton’s cover story and turned himself in to Chief Patrick O’Neal instead. He then turned in his badge and took another job in the army leading a squad that tracks down the worst drug cartel targets. He was set to take up post in...
‘Law & Order: SVU’: What Kelli Giddish’s Departure Means for Rollins and Carisi
'Law & Order: SVU' fans are worried about the future of Rollins and Carisi's romance. But one writer for the show has good news.
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
Chicago Fire's Surprise Casualty Speaks Out: 'We'll Push Through Together'
“Completely Shattered” was the title of Wednesday’s Chicago Fire, but it was also an apt description of viewer response to the hour. The episode concluded with the tragic death of Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins, played by Jimmy Nicholas. The actor — who joined the NBC drama last season — took to social media on Wednesday in the wake of his character’s passing to console grieving fans. “Take deep breaths and we’ll push through together,” Nicholas wrote on Twitter late Wednesday. He also thanked fans fo their “unbelievably kind” messages of support following the episode, adding, “I feel truly spoiled and incredibly grateful.” In Wednesday’s...
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Up Rollins’ Goodbye in Second Episode
Before we get to the full Law & Order: SVU recap for “The One You… The post ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Up Rollins’ Goodbye in Second Episode appeared first on Outsider.
Popculture
'Law & Order: SVU' Fans Slam NBC Series for 'Insulting' Kelli Giddish Comment
Law and Order: SVU fans have already been upset over the show's decision to part ways with long-term cast member Kelli Giddish. Giddish has starred as Det. Amanda Rollins since Season 13. After initial reports surfaced that she'd been exiting the show this season, she took to Instagram to confirm. In a lengthy post, she wrote: "I wanted to address the chatter I've seen online and let everyone know that this will, indeed, be my last season on Law & Order: SVU. Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s, and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."
TV Fanatic
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 3
Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 Episode 3 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Episode 1 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
Jesse Lee Soffer Speaks Out After Final ‘Chicago P.D.’ Episode Airs: ‘I Left It All Out There’
Is this the end? Jesse Lee Soffer addressed his exit from Chicago P.D. after Jay Halstead made the difficult decision to move on. "I left it all out there for this one. Episode 1003 of Chicago PD, 'A Good Man' airs tonight at 10/9 central on NBC. Who’s watching with me?" the actor, 38, captioned […]
TV Fanatic
New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 3
New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 3 has not aired yet. We will feature a detailed recap here as soon as it does!
TV Fanatic
Chucky Season 2 Episode 1 Review: Halloween II
Everything has changed, and we need another few episodes to assess whether it's for the better. Chucky Season 2 Episode 1 kicked off with Jake, Devon, and Lexy apart, but they were back together by the end, thanks to Chucky's most wicked plan. If you watch Chucky online, you know...
The Good Doctor Went Full Grey's Anatomy To Resolve The Bloody Cliffhanger, But Did It Work To Start Season 6?
I wasn't the only one flashing back to an iconic Grey's Anatomy arc with The Good Doctor's Season 6 premiere, was I?
TV Fanatic
Monarch Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Not Our First Rodeo
Pieces are slowly starting to come together on Monarch Season 1 Episode 4 as we learn more about Dottie's secrets impacting the Romans and obtain more information about the night of the killing and body burying. And we added one more Roman into the mix!. The more we get to...
