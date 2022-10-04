Read full article on original website
UC Berkeley Law School's 'Jew Free Zones': the Latest Progressive Trend | Opinion
Toleration of antisemitism, whether it originates in the political Left or the Right, is a clear sign of civilizational decline.
Santa Clarita Radio
Editorial: Governor Newsom’s Signing Of AB-2098 Is The Most Dictatorial Law California Has Ever Seen
We are headed back into the dark ages. I am astonished the California Legislature proposed and passed AB 2098 which will force all medical professionals to only share medical information approved by the California Medical Association regarding COVID-19 or its treatments. Governor Hesitated To Sign. Governor Newsom waited until the...
The term Latinx: Inclusive & Controversial
Words have the power to create social and political change. Latinx is doing just that, meant to be inclusive, but creating division for some.
Hispanic, Latino or Latinx? Here are the differences between the terms and why they matter
As the Hispanic and Latino population evolve, so does the language. “Even within my family, we don’t agree on the terms,” a Sacramento native said.
Meet the Two Black Women introducing diversity and inclusion to children through conversation
Simply put, black women make change happen. Meet Veronica Appleton, Ph.D., and Khalilah Lyons who promote the use of healthy conversations early on with parents and caregivers with children through, Candidly Connecting, an organization they co-founded in 2020. These women work to provide an authentic framework through coaching families to create belonging and equity in their daily spaces.
Mandated Diversity Statement Drives Jonathan Haidt To Quit Academic Society
It was probably inevitable that Jonathan Haidt, an academic long concerned about the politicization of academia, would eventually be caught up in the displacement of intellectual inquiry by ideological rigidity. Last week the New York University (NYU) psychology professor announced that he would resign at the end of the year...
Black Entrepreneurs Being Held Back by Financial and Racial Barriers, Widening Racial Wealth Gap
Black entrepreneurship saw significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, increasing 30% from pre-pandemic levels. However, just 2% of U.S. businesses are Black-owned. CNN reports that the lack of Black-owned businesses plays a big part in widening the racial wealth gap. According to a 2019 Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances (SCF), Black Americans comprise 16% of the U.S. population but hold less than 3% of overall wealth. In contrast, white Americanscomprisep 68% of the U.S. population and hold 87% of overall wealth.
NPR
Connecting the dots between climate, migration and the far-right
All Things Considered is launching a project to look at how the ripples of climate change are radiating outward. Beginning in Senegal, we will connect the dots between climate, migration and political extremism. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. Today, we're launching a project that connects the dots across three big stories. Our...
protocol.com
Newsom just signed California pay transparency bill SB 1162
More pay transparency is coming to California. The Golden State is joining New York City, Colorado, and Washington in requiring employers to disclose pay ranges in job ads. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 1162 into law on Tuesday, according to statements from the California Legislative Women’s Caucus and the TechEquity Collaborative.
NPR
Short Wave
EMILY KWONG, BYLINE: You're listening to SHORT WAVE from NPR. Night - for many of us, it's when the world is winding down, that special time when the sun's long gone down and the world pauses, silences. Or does it?. LAUREN ESPOSITO: Scorpions prefer darker nights, moonless nights. And it's...
NPR
Could steam heat, long used by cities and colleges, be a solution to climate change?
Beneath the streets of hundreds of North America's oldest cities lies a network of pipes delivering steam heat to office buildings and hospitals. These steam loops could be a clean energy solution. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Across North America, hundreds of downtowns, colleges and hospitals are heated by steam carried through...
NPR
How some midwestern states are building a new frontline to help farmers with stress
Coping with stress, grief and even suicide have been prominent concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic, and farmers are among those most affected in this country. Two-thirds of farmers surveyed nationwide said the pandemic affected their mental health. That's according to a poll by the American Farm Bureau. Now, some Midwestern states, with the help of grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, are helping people who interact with farmers become a line of defense against stress. Iowa Public Radio's Kendall Crawford reports.
NPR
Consider This from NPR
At the end of summer, heavy monsoons roll across New Mexico. They usually bring welcome relief to the dry landscapes, especially after the intensifying wildfires and droughts of recent years. But for communities in northern New Mexico, the rains have brought disaster after an already harrowing year. LOUIE TRUJILLO: Everything...
Despite growth, Latinos are missing from boardrooms
When Priscilla Almodovar was named CEO of Fannie Mae last week, it marked only the third time a Latina has been appointed to lead a Fortune 500 company, and Hispanic people remain the least represented demographic in boardrooms, per a new report. Why it matters: Latinos in the U.S. are...
LOCALIZE IT: Surveys show city-by-city tally of homelessness
EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:Homelessness has been on the rise for several years across the U.S., driven by increases in numbers on the West Coast. Experts expect that the overall trend continued through the coronavirus pandemic.The federal government usually releases nationwide results of the local Point in Time counts between November and January. The counts attempt to tally how many people are experiencing homelessness at a given time. But The Associated Press has compiled the top-line results from local reports as they have been released over the past several months.The preliminary numbers suggest homelessness is increasing overall, but with significant rises some places...
Ambition Diaries: The Broken Promise of the American Dream
Over the course of several months, seven reporters from across the country recorded intimate conversations between mothers and daughters about issues like unpaid labor, discrimination, pay gap, career advancement, work life balance, and how the pandemic has changed our relationship to work. The result is a 4-part mini series called Ambition Diaries, a collaboration between Fast Company and the Economic Hardship Reporting Project. In this first episode of the series we explore economic mobility.
US News and World Report
Women Are Better at Leading Countries Than Men, Survey Respondents Say
Women serve as elected heads of state or government in only 28 countries, according to the U.N. But a survey suggests the global public might happily welcome many more. About 70% of queried respondents believe that countries led by women tend to be better managed, according to a U.S. News survey involving more than 17,000 people from 36 countries. Another 90% believe that women deserve equal rights.
deseret.com
American Family Survey reveals national views on the American dream
Only 40% of Americans say they are better off than their parents were at a similar age — a dramatic drop from the 1980s and 1990s, when 70%–80% of Americans judged themselves better off than their parents. The country is split on abortion issues, with 69% of conservative...
Affirmative action bans make selective colleges less diverse – a national ban will do the same
The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in two lawsuits on Oct. 31, 2022, brought by a group that opposes affirmative action in college admissions. Here, Natasha Warikoo, a sociology professor at Tufts University and author of the newly released “Is Affirmative Action Fair?: The Myth of Equity in College Admissions,” shares insights on how the racial and ethnic makeup of student bodies at selective colleges and universities will change if the Supreme Court decides to outlaw affirmative action. What’s at stake with the cases against affirmative action? Currently, many selective colleges consider race when they make decisions about which students...
Asian immigrant women subject Of UCLA public health study
Researchers from the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health have been awarded a federal grant for a multi-year study focused on the sexual and reproductive health of Asian immigrant women in the United States, it was announced Monday. The $3 million study, designed to extend over a five-year-long period in...
