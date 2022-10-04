ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

numberfire.com

Cardinals rest Albert Pujols on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will sit on the bench after Juan Yepez was shifted to first base and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 258 batted balls this season, Pujols has accounted...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Brewers' playoff hopes end despite 6-5 win over Diamondbacks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning comeback and singled home the winning run in the 10th but the Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday night despite a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Brewers knew at the start of the night they...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Popculture

MLB Team Fires Manager After Three Losing Seasons

The 2022 MLB regular season has come to an end, and one team is making a big change. On Wednesday, The Kansas City Royals announced they have fired manager Mike Matheny after being with the team for three seasons. The Royals also announced that pitching coach Cal Eldred was also let go after his fifth season in the role.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Royals Review

Sad season stops sourly, Royals rocked 9-2

Jonathon Heasley got lit up and the Royals offense went out with not a bang but a whimper as Kansas City dropped the season finale 9-2 in Cleveland. While Guardians starter Aaron Civale did strike out three batters in the opening frame, the Royals managed to get on the board thanks to a Vinnie Pasquantino homer. However, the Guardians immediately thereafter demonstrated that they’re a substantially better team. Six batters reached in the bottom of the inning, four of them with two outs. Heasley escaped the inning via a hard lineout, but not before allowing four runs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals (93-68, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-100, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: TBD; Pirates: Johan Oviedo (4-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. Pittsburgh is 61-100 overall and 33-47...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Surging Guardians beat Royals, hours later Matheny fired

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Hours after the game, the Royals fired manager Mike Matheny...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB

Royals part ways with manager Mike Matheny

CLEVELAND -- At the start of an offseason that will be full of changes for the Royals, the organization quickly made a significant one on Wednesday night following their season finale against the Guardians at Progressive Field. Mike Matheny was fired after his third season as Royals manager. Pitching coach...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

⚾ Royals close out season with loss in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Cleveland opens the wild-card round against Tampa Bay on Friday...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals Tuesday

Kansas City Royals (65-94, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (90-70, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -184, Royals +155; over/under is 7...
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

