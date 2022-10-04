Jonathon Heasley got lit up and the Royals offense went out with not a bang but a whimper as Kansas City dropped the season finale 9-2 in Cleveland. While Guardians starter Aaron Civale did strike out three batters in the opening frame, the Royals managed to get on the board thanks to a Vinnie Pasquantino homer. However, the Guardians immediately thereafter demonstrated that they’re a substantially better team. Six batters reached in the bottom of the inning, four of them with two outs. Heasley escaped the inning via a hard lineout, but not before allowing four runs.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO