Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Cardinals rest Albert Pujols on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will sit on the bench after Juan Yepez was shifted to first base and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 258 batted balls this season, Pujols has accounted...
Royals manager Mike Matheny, pitching coach Cal Eldred let go
Kansas City Royals Manager Mike Matheny and Pitching Coach Cal Eldred will not be back for the 2023 season.
FOX Sports
Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
Cleveland Guardians end regular season with 9-2 win over KC; on to the postseason
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The regularly scheduled portion of your broadcast has ended. Now the fun begins. The Guardians ended the regular season on Wednesday afternoon with a 9-2 victory over the Royals at Progressive Field. The went 92-70, their best finish since they went 93-69 in 2019. But unlike that year, the Guardians still have some baseball to play.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Brewers' playoff hopes end despite 6-5 win over Diamondbacks
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning comeback and singled home the winning run in the 10th but the Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday night despite a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Brewers knew at the start of the night they...
Popculture
MLB Team Fires Manager After Three Losing Seasons
The 2022 MLB regular season has come to an end, and one team is making a big change. On Wednesday, The Kansas City Royals announced they have fired manager Mike Matheny after being with the team for three seasons. The Royals also announced that pitching coach Cal Eldred was also let go after his fifth season in the role.
Royals Review
Sad season stops sourly, Royals rocked 9-2
Jonathon Heasley got lit up and the Royals offense went out with not a bang but a whimper as Kansas City dropped the season finale 9-2 in Cleveland. While Guardians starter Aaron Civale did strike out three batters in the opening frame, the Royals managed to get on the board thanks to a Vinnie Pasquantino homer. However, the Guardians immediately thereafter demonstrated that they’re a substantially better team. Six batters reached in the bottom of the inning, four of them with two outs. Heasley escaped the inning via a hard lineout, but not before allowing four runs.
FOX Sports
Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals (93-68, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-100, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: TBD; Pirates: Johan Oviedo (4-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. Pittsburgh is 61-100 overall and 33-47...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Surging Guardians beat Royals, hours later Matheny fired
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Hours after the game, the Royals fired manager Mike Matheny...
MLB
Royals part ways with manager Mike Matheny
CLEVELAND -- At the start of an offseason that will be full of changes for the Royals, the organization quickly made a significant one on Wednesday night following their season finale against the Guardians at Progressive Field. Mike Matheny was fired after his third season as Royals manager. Pitching coach...
⚾ Royals close out season with loss in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Cleveland opens the wild-card round against Tampa Bay on Friday...
FOX Sports
Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals Tuesday
Kansas City Royals (65-94, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (90-70, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -184, Royals +155; over/under is 7...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Guardians host the Royals for the season opener
PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -188, Royals +158; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals in the season opener. Cleveland went...
Comments / 0