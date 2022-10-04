The 2022 Milwaukee Brewers season is over. Even though there are two games left to play, the Brewers have been officially eliminated from playoff contention. Milwaukee came back and won in extra innings Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Houston Astros and cemented their first playoff appearance since 2011. For the Brewers, this is the first time in five seasons that they will not make the playoffs. It is also the first time Christian Yelich has not made the playoffs since joining the Brewers.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO