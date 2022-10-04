Read full article on original website
Related
The Cardinals could make a shocking postseason bullpen addition
Left-handed reliever Genesis Cabrera believes he will be added to the St. Louis Cardinals’ postseason roster. The St. Louis Cardinals have a few decisions to make regarding the bullpen for the Wild Card series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Adam Wainwright, Jake Woodford and Zack Thompson are three pitchers who could be on the roster bubble for the first series, and a dark horse has emerged to possibly snag a roster spot.
FOX Sports
Pujols has 2 more RBIs, Cardinals beat Pirates 8-7 in 10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols drove in two more runs and the St. Louis Cardinals went on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in 10 innings Tuesday night. Pujols hit a two-run single in the third inning to push his career total to 2,218 RBIs. That came a night after he broke a tie with Babe Ruth for second place on the career list. Hank Aaron holds the record with 2,287.
numberfire.com
Cardinals rest Albert Pujols on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will sit on the bench after Juan Yepez was shifted to first base and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third. Per Baseball Savant on 258 batted balls this season, Pujols has accounted...
FOX Sports
Brewers' playoff hopes end despite 6-5 win over Diamondbacks
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning comeback and singled home the winning run in the 10th but the Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday night despite a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Brewers knew at the start of the night they...
RELATED PEOPLE
Cleveland Guardians end regular season with 9-2 win over KC; on to the postseason
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The regularly scheduled portion of your broadcast has ended. Now the fun begins. The Guardians ended the regular season on Wednesday afternoon with a 9-2 victory over the Royals at Progressive Field. The went 92-70, their best finish since they went 93-69 in 2019. But unlike that year, the Guardians still have some baseball to play.
St. Louis Cardinals: Paul DeJong, Jack Flaherty and Waino’s Dead Arm
What will be the postseason roles for Paul DeJong, Jack Flaherty, and Adam Wainwright?. This week, the St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and his coaching staff will be making tough decisions on the postseason roster for the 2022 NL Central Champs. Questions will need to answered across the board for the best of three Wildcard round.
FOX Sports
Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals (93-68, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (61-100, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: TBD; Pirates: Johan Oviedo (4-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 53 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday. Pittsburgh is 61-100 overall and 33-47...
numberfire.com
C.J. Abrams absent Wednesday for Washington
Washington Nationals infielder C.J. Abrams is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's season finale against right-hander Trevor Williams and the New York Mets. Abrams exited Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets with a left shoulder injury, so he likely won't be available for the final game of the season. Ildemaro Vargas will cover shortstop and hit fifth on Wednesday while Luis Garcia moves into the two-hole. Luke Voit will handle the cleanup and designated hitter roles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Twins take 4-game losing streak into matchup against the White Sox
Minnesota Twins (77-84, third in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (81-80, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Louie Varland (0-2, 4.71 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); White Sox: Davis Martin (3-5, 3.79 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -138, Twins +116; over/under...
⚾ Royals close out season with loss in Cleveland
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Cleveland opens the wild-card round against Tampa Bay on Friday...
Yardbarker
Watch: Christian Yelich explains Brewers’ disappointing season
The 2022 Milwaukee Brewers season is over. Even though there are two games left to play, the Brewers have been officially eliminated from playoff contention. Milwaukee came back and won in extra innings Monday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Houston Astros and cemented their first playoff appearance since 2011. For the Brewers, this is the first time in five seasons that they will not make the playoffs. It is also the first time Christian Yelich has not made the playoffs since joining the Brewers.
FOX Sports
Cleveland Guardians host the Kansas City Royals Tuesday
Kansas City Royals (65-94, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Guardians (90-70, first in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Daniel Lynch (4-12, 4.90 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (14-5, 3.42 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 124 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -184, Royals +155; over/under is 7...
Comments / 0