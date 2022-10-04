ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

mauinow.com

New analysis: What’s the real cost of Maui’s proposed Charter amendments?

A newly released financial impact analysis of proposed Maui Charter amendments shows the county would face $2 million in additional annual financial impacts for an amendment proposal related to the creation of a separate Housing Department dedicated to affordable housing. The proposed amendment would support dividing the Department of Housing...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
travelawaits.com

Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase

The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Oceanfront restaurant names Lahaina hospitality veteran as General Manager

Māla Ocean Tavern has named Lisa Kerrick as General Manager of the oceanfront restaurant. “Kerrick comes to MĀLA with years of experience in the restaurant industry, enthusiasm for a career in food and beverage, and the drive to continue to maintain MĀLA as a favorite in dining for locals and guests of Lahaina, Maui,” the restaurant announced.
LAHAINA, HI
mauinow.com

Arce sworn in as first director of Maui County’s Department of Agriculture

Rogerene “Kali” Arce took the oath of office today as the first director of Maui County’s new Department of Agriculture. Arce is a Molokaʻi resident and Hawaiian homesteader with more than three decades of experience in Hawaiʻi’s agriculture industry. Mayor Michael Victorino’s appointment of Arce was confirmed last month by the full Maui County Council.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui median in September rises to $1,025,000, up 3% from same time

Maui’s median sales price for single family homes sold in September rose to $1,025,000, up 3.0% from the year prior, according to the latest data released by the Realtors Association of Maui. As the median increased, RAM reports the average sales price decreased to $1,465,982, down 4.8%. Overall inventory...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Oct. 2, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Oct. 2, 2022. May they rest in peace. Any legal next of kin please come forward and contact Norman’s Mortuary at 808-244-4065. Elaisa Ellen Bergau 85, peacefully passed away on Sept. 24, 2022 at her residence in Kahului. Elaisa was born on Sept. 18, 1937. She was born in Kona, Hawaiʻi. Elaisa was preceded in death by her parents Ciriako and Caroline Pedro also her two brothers and two sisters.
KAHULUI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Cold front to stall near Maui County

Some passing showers along the remnants of a weak front and then slower winds are on the way plus more pop up showers. Passing showers throughout the week especially mauka. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, October 3, 2022. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:20 AM HST. |
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KHON2

Unsafe roads close Piilani Highway off at Nuu Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Maui reported that Piilani Highway is closed at Nu’u Bay until further notice. According to Maui officials, roadways are unsafe for passage due to heavy rain in the area flooding Nu’u Gulch. The road closure is located about 12 miles southwest...
KIHEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lingering showers for parts of the state as front stalls and dissipates

A frontal boundary will stall and dissipate over Maui County through Monday, with a continued chance of showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm, especially for the eastern half of the state. Most of the showers will favor windward areas. Drier and more stable conditions will move in for the western half Monday and Tuesday, with a brief period of moderate to locally breezy northeast winds behind the front.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

Maui Veterans Highway closure, Oct. 6

Highway closures are planned on the Maui Veterans Highway on Thursday morning, Oct. 6, 2022 between 2 and 5 a.m. Crews with Mahi Pono will work on power lines that cross Veterans Highway. The work will take place between Cane Haul Road and Maui Base Yard Road. Traffic will be...
KAHULUI, HI

