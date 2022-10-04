Read full article on original website
mauinow.com
New analysis: What’s the real cost of Maui’s proposed Charter amendments?
A newly released financial impact analysis of proposed Maui Charter amendments shows the county would face $2 million in additional annual financial impacts for an amendment proposal related to the creation of a separate Housing Department dedicated to affordable housing. The proposed amendment would support dividing the Department of Housing...
travelawaits.com
Leaving For Maui? Make Sure This Isn’t In Your Suitcase
The grace period has ended for visitors and businesses in Maui to make the switch to mineral-based sunscreens. As of the start of October, anyone caught using or selling chemical-based or other non-compliant sunscreens can face significant fines. The move to mineral-based sunscreens is an attempt to protect the coral...
mauinow.com
Oceanfront restaurant names Lahaina hospitality veteran as General Manager
Māla Ocean Tavern has named Lisa Kerrick as General Manager of the oceanfront restaurant. “Kerrick comes to MĀLA with years of experience in the restaurant industry, enthusiasm for a career in food and beverage, and the drive to continue to maintain MĀLA as a favorite in dining for locals and guests of Lahaina, Maui,” the restaurant announced.
mauinow.com
Arce sworn in as first director of Maui County’s Department of Agriculture
Rogerene “Kali” Arce took the oath of office today as the first director of Maui County’s new Department of Agriculture. Arce is a Molokaʻi resident and Hawaiian homesteader with more than three decades of experience in Hawaiʻi’s agriculture industry. Mayor Michael Victorino’s appointment of Arce was confirmed last month by the full Maui County Council.
mauinow.com
Maui median in September rises to $1,025,000, up 3% from same time
Maui’s median sales price for single family homes sold in September rose to $1,025,000, up 3.0% from the year prior, according to the latest data released by the Realtors Association of Maui. As the median increased, RAM reports the average sales price decreased to $1,465,982, down 4.8%. Overall inventory...
mauinow.com
Local author to discuss Māhū’s place in Hawaiian and settler societies on Oct. 8
Kahala Johnson, a local author and Hawaiian activist, will discuss his chapter from the book “Civil Society in West Maui” during a public presentation at the Lahaina Public Library on Oct. 8 from 2 to 3 p.m. The chapter is called “Placed in the Middle: Serving Mana Māhū...
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Oct. 2, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Oct. 2, 2022. May they rest in peace. Any legal next of kin please come forward and contact Norman’s Mortuary at 808-244-4065. Elaisa Ellen Bergau 85, peacefully passed away on Sept. 24, 2022 at her residence in Kahului. Elaisa was born on Sept. 18, 1937. She was born in Kona, Hawaiʻi. Elaisa was preceded in death by her parents Ciriako and Caroline Pedro also her two brothers and two sisters.
mauinow.com
Community meetings planned for Koa Waena affordable housing project in Kihei
The Public is invited to community meetings this weekend to learn more about the new Koa Waena affordable housing project by developer Peter Savio in Kīhei. Savio plans to break ground on the project later this year. Community meetings are planned at Kīhei Charter School located at 650 Līpoa...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Cold front to stall near Maui County
Some passing showers along the remnants of a weak front and then slower winds are on the way plus more pop up showers. Passing showers throughout the week especially mauka. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, October 3, 2022. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:20 AM HST. |
KHON2
Unsafe roads close Piilani Highway off at Nuu Bay
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The County of Maui reported that Piilani Highway is closed at Nu’u Bay until further notice. According to Maui officials, roadways are unsafe for passage due to heavy rain in the area flooding Nu’u Gulch. The road closure is located about 12 miles southwest...
Heavy rain possible for eastern portions of the state through Tuesday
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Storm front remnants remain pooled near Maui County and Hawaii Island. Heavy showers formed Monday afternoon and could return through Tuesday afternoon. Stable conditions return state-wide by Wednesday with ample sunshine and only light windward showers through the end of the work week.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lingering showers for parts of the state as front stalls and dissipates
A frontal boundary will stall and dissipate over Maui County through Monday, with a continued chance of showers and maybe an isolated thunderstorm, especially for the eastern half of the state. Most of the showers will favor windward areas. Drier and more stable conditions will move in for the western half Monday and Tuesday, with a brief period of moderate to locally breezy northeast winds behind the front.
mauinow.com
Man charged with first degree arson in connection with home fire in Kihei, Maui
Maui police have arrested and charged a man with first degree arson in connection with a house fire reported Tuesday night, Oct. 4, 2022, in Kīhei, Maui. The structure fire was reported at around 9:41 p.m. at an abandoned residence in the 900-block area of South Kīhei Road.
mauinow.com
Maui Veterans Highway closure, Oct. 6
Highway closures are planned on the Maui Veterans Highway on Thursday morning, Oct. 6, 2022 between 2 and 5 a.m. Crews with Mahi Pono will work on power lines that cross Veterans Highway. The work will take place between Cane Haul Road and Maui Base Yard Road. Traffic will be...
mauinow.com
More than 100 vendors and candidates host tables at Senior Fair, Oct. 29
About 100 vendors and candidates for office have signed up for the 49th Maui County Senior Fair on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the War Memorial Gym. The deadline to secure an advertising table at the health and wellness fair has passed with the maximum number of slots filled. About 25...
KITV.com
Suspect arrested for habitual property crime, robbery following incident at Maui Mall Village
KAHULUI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Kahului man was arrested over the weekend on a complaint of habitual property crime after allegedly stealing a man’s cell phone and assaulting the victim when he gave chase. The incident happened on Sunday morning at the Maui Mall Village located at 70 East...
Motorcyclist killed due to crash on Maui
A motorcyclist was killed on Maui after a collision with a pickup truck, according to Maui Police Department.
