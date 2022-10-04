Weather Update – Saturday, October 1 – 6:00 PM. A beautiful day was in the forecast today with highs in the upper 70’s with plenty of sunshine, however it was pretty windy for most of us. Wind speeds remained in the teens for a large portion of the afternoon. As we head into the evening, we’ll drop into the 50’s and 40’s for lows. A few passing clouds may be seen but overall, mostly clear conditions are expected.

