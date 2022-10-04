Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Another Fall-Like Week in the Forecast
Weather Update – Saturday, October 1 – 6:00 PM. A beautiful day was in the forecast today with highs in the upper 70’s with plenty of sunshine, however it was pretty windy for most of us. Wind speeds remained in the teens for a large portion of the afternoon. As we head into the evening, we’ll drop into the 50’s and 40’s for lows. A few passing clouds may be seen but overall, mostly clear conditions are expected.
Wet, unsettled weather with gusty winds through Wednesday
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Addison Green says cool and breezy weather with some scattered showers is set for the next few days
WDBJ7.com
Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains
Hurricane Ian quickly fell apart after landfall Friday as it moved inland. On the outside, it looked like a typical weakening tropical system. On the inside, it was undergoing a major remodeling during the hours that followed its destruction along the coast. Shortly before midnight Friday, snow and sleet suddenly...
natureworldnews.com
Cold Front Could Hit the Northeast US This Week Similar to a November Weather
A cold front has been forecasted to hit the Northeast US region later this week, with temperatures similar to November weather or during the last phase of the current fall season. The front will come after a temporary warm weather will cover the region following a week-long Nor'easter. Northeast Cold...
Cool air heads for the Northeast as rain brings drought relief to the Southwest
Cool air heads for the Northeast as rain brings drought relief to the Southwest. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Weather Permitting: A gorgeous weekend ahead
It took a hurricane to finally wipe out the long-running rainfall shortage across the Cape Fear region. The weekend soaking by Ian erased the dry spell that stretched back into mid-spring across the region — across nearly all of North Carolina, in fact. The only abnormally dry area now is high in the mountains, just as leaf season begins.
rsvplive.ie
Met Eireann predicts rain and winds destined for Ireland in the coming days
The Irish meteorological service has issued an update for the coming week of weather, with showers of rain and winds expected. The weather has been a mixed bag recently, with heavy rains being broken up with patches of bright and blustery phases. However, we are set to get a steadier...
Dry and warm midweek, next cold front arrives Friday
Weather for the region will be mostly pleasant and dry. More clouds will begin around Tuesday and lasting through Thursday. But weather will remain comfortable.
msn.com
The sun returns as what remains of Ian makes it's exit
The remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian have finally exited off to the east and some sunshine returns today along with seasonable afternoon high temperatures in the mid to low 70s. WEEKEND CHILL:. Another cold front will swing through tomorrow, setting the stage for a chilly and breezy weekend....
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Getting Soggy This Week & Snow Will Hit Some Regions
Parts of the province will look more like winter than fall this week as snow starts coming back into Ontario's weather forecast. According to The Weather Network (TWN), a shot of modified arctic air will make its way into several northern Ontario areas at the end of the week, allowing for snow over the Thanksgiving long weekend.
