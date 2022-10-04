ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WBBJ

Another Fall-Like Week in the Forecast

Weather Update – Saturday, October 1 – 6:00 PM. A beautiful day was in the forecast today with highs in the upper 70’s with plenty of sunshine, however it was pretty windy for most of us. Wind speeds remained in the teens for a large portion of the afternoon. As we head into the evening, we’ll drop into the 50’s and 40’s for lows. A few passing clouds may be seen but overall, mostly clear conditions are expected.
WDBJ7.com

Ian remnants deliver snowy surprise for Blue Ridge mountains

Hurricane Ian quickly fell apart after landfall Friday as it moved inland. On the outside, it looked like a typical weakening tropical system. On the inside, it was undergoing a major remodeling during the hours that followed its destruction along the coast. Shortly before midnight Friday, snow and sleet suddenly...
The Fayetteville Observer

Weather Permitting: A gorgeous weekend ahead

It took a hurricane to finally wipe out the long-running rainfall shortage across the Cape Fear region. The weekend soaking by Ian erased the dry spell that stretched back into mid-spring across the region — across nearly all of North Carolina, in fact. The only abnormally dry area now is high in the mountains, just as leaf season begins.
msn.com

The sun returns as what remains of Ian makes it's exit

The remnants of what was once Hurricane Ian have finally exited off to the east and some sunshine returns today along with seasonable afternoon high temperatures in the mid to low 70s. WEEKEND CHILL:. Another cold front will swing through tomorrow, setting the stage for a chilly and breezy weekend....
