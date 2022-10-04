Read full article on original website
Las Cruces mayor says appeal to remove 300 foot dispensary buffer is highly unlikely
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — Dispensaries in Las Cruces will have to continue abiding by a city zone buffer after the city council decided to keep the mandated 300-foot distance requirement between other dispensaries and family residential areas. "They actually have a resolution that was brought forth by the...
Residents ask for transparency from the City of Sunland Park about 224 home subdivision
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (CBS4) — Community members packed Sunland Park City Hall Tuesday night to voice their concerns about a 224-home subdivision set to be built on Girl Scout Lane and Frontera in Sunland Park. While the city council did not have an item on the agenda to discuss...
Vice article raises concern about buses El Paso uses to charter migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — An article published by Vice World News on Wednesday raised several questions about the buses the City of El Paso is using to transport migrants out of the city. It appears the author of the article, Luis Chaparro, followed buses from El Paso to...
City sets up cots at El Paso airport for migrants awaiting flights overnight
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso is setting up cots for migrants inside an area at the "La Placita" room at El Paso Airport, city spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta confirmed. She said this was done to help address the migrants who have been staying at the...
El Paso residents who recycle energy-sucking appliance can get paid $70
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso residents who recycle their energy appliances can get paid $70. El Paso Electric is promoting the Texas Appliance Recycling Program throughout the whole month of October. Residents can take advantage of the opportunity to recycle their old, energy-sucking refrigerator or freezer to...
Most catalytic converter thefts in 2022 reported in El Paso 79912, 79925 zip codes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — In October 2021, El Paso police reported a spike in catalytic converter thefts across the city, a year later and stolen car parts continue to be an issue in El Paso. Catalytic converters are connected to a vehicle’s exhaust system and convert toxic gases...
Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare hosts nurses hiring event with sign-on bonus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare is hosting a new graduate registered nurse, experienced RN, nurse externs and licensed vocational nurse hiring event. Individuals will be eligible for up to $25,000 in a sign-on bonus depending on their title and specialty. Interviews will be...
El Paso CBP officers seize several pounds of narcotics at El Paso ports of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized several pounds of drugs at El Paso ports of entry in two days. They seized 17.21 pounds of fentanyl, 13.62 pounds of methamphetamine and 10.75 pounds of cocaine.
One person detained in south central El Paso fire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso firefighters were at the scene of a fire in South Central El Paso Wednesday morning. This happened just after 4:30 a.m. on the 5700 block of Alameda. Our crews saw several fire units on the scene. El Paso fire dispatchers confirm that...
Man barricaded in home after police attempt to serve warrant, Las Cruces PD spokesman says
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man barricaded himself in a home in Las Cruces Tuesday, according to a Las Cruces Police Department spokesperson. Police responded to a trailer home near the 6000 block of Sunny Lane to serve a warrant, the spokesperson said. New Mexico State Police was...
Woman accused of kidnapping baby previously offered migrant mother ride to bus station
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso woman accused of kidnapping a baby allegedly offered the baby's mother, who was a migrant, a ride to the bus station before taking the baby, the federal complaint states. The FBI was notified by the St. Petersburg Police Department on Sept....
FBI: Migrant shot at Ysleta Border Patrol Station was armed with 'edged weapon'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation of El Paso identified a migrant man who was shot and killed by a U.S. Border Patrol agent in east El Paso Tuesday afternoon. The FBI said 33-year-old, Manuel Gonzalez-Moran, a Mexican national, was taken to the hospital and...
Dumpster fire reported in central El Paso alleyway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Firefighters are responded to a dumpster fire in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The incident was reported around 7:20 a.m. Fire dispatch said the fire was lit behind an alley near Cotton Street and Myrtle Avenue. Our crew is on the scene of the...
Bubba's 33 to bring 200 new jobs to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 is now hiring for full and part-time positions. The restaurant will be located at 11925 Gateway West Boulevard. It opens in early December. The positions the restaurant is looking to fill are pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts,...
Bond reduced for gang member involved in Edith Drive shooting in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting that left a teen injured in a Lower Valley residential neighborhood appeared for a bond hearing. Dante Angel Favela was arrested in the Summer in connection to a shooting on June 1 in the 100 block...
2 Texas men accused of shooting 2 migrants released from El Paso County Jail
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The two men accused of shooting two migrants in Hudspeth County were released from the El Paso County Jail on Monday. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the twin brothers are being held at the Hudspeth County Jail, where one of them used to work.
Man accused of killing Las Cruces businessman to face another retrial; sentenced to prison
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man accused of killing a Las Cruces businessman Oscar Amezquita in May of 2020 was sentenced on Friday for aggravated burglary, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and tampering with evidence charges. Lonnie Gallegos, 40, was found guilty of the charges during his...
Virtual reality goggles to allow students to tour El Paso Holocaust Museum
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Students in the Borderland will soon be to view virtual exhibits at the El Paso Holocaust Museum. The Junior League of El Paso donated 500 virtual reality goggles and iPads to the museum in downtown. The goggles will allow students to take a virtual...
All you need to know about El Paso Municipal Rose Garden
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — You wouldn't think of finding roses in the El Paso desert, but a garden that's been open since 1959 pays homage to the beautiful flowers. The El Paso Municipal Rose Garden, located in central, is a place to experience the beauty of roses and other plants.
REPORT: Jail had history of alleged abuse where accused migrant shooter was warden
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — There are new and graphic allegations surfacing about former warden Mike Sheppard, who is accused of shooting two migrants in Hudspeth County. KFOX14 got a copy of a report that details alleged abuse at the West Texas Detention Facility, where Sheppard used to be warden.
