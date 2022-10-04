ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KFOX 14

El Paso residents who recycle energy-sucking appliance can get paid $70

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso residents who recycle their energy appliances can get paid $70. El Paso Electric is promoting the Texas Appliance Recycling Program throughout the whole month of October. Residents can take advantage of the opportunity to recycle their old, energy-sucking refrigerator or freezer to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare hosts nurses hiring event with sign-on bonus

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare is hosting a new graduate registered nurse, experienced RN, nurse externs and licensed vocational nurse hiring event. Individuals will be eligible for up to $25,000 in a sign-on bonus depending on their title and specialty. Interviews will be...
EL PASO, TX
#City Council#Politics Local
KFOX 14

One person detained in south central El Paso fire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso firefighters were at the scene of a fire in South Central El Paso Wednesday morning. This happened just after 4:30 a.m. on the 5700 block of Alameda. Our crews saw several fire units on the scene. El Paso fire dispatchers confirm that...
EL PASO, TX
News Break
Politics
KFOX 14

Dumpster fire reported in central El Paso alleyway

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Firefighters are responded to a dumpster fire in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The incident was reported around 7:20 a.m. Fire dispatch said the fire was lit behind an alley near Cotton Street and Myrtle Avenue. Our crew is on the scene of the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Bubba's 33 to bring 200 new jobs to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 is now hiring for full and part-time positions. The restaurant will be located at 11925 Gateway West Boulevard. It opens in early December. The positions the restaurant is looking to fill are pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

All you need to know about El Paso Municipal Rose Garden

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — You wouldn't think of finding roses in the El Paso desert, but a garden that's been open since 1959 pays homage to the beautiful flowers. The El Paso Municipal Rose Garden, located in central, is a place to experience the beauty of roses and other plants.
EL PASO, TX

