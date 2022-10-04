Those who receive Social Security benefits only need to wait six more days until the first wave of October's monthly payments worth $1,657 gets sent out. Social Security payments will be sent out to recipients according to their birth dates, beginning on Oct. 12. People who are born between the first and the 10th will receive their payments first. Those who have a birthday that falls after that date will have to wait at least another week before receiving their checks, according to a calendar released by the Social Security Administration.

