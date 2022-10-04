A bombshell. On Sept. 21, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a civil fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, some of his children and other Trump Organization associates, claiming they inflated the value of Trump properties to get bank loans, or deflated them for tax relief. The AG, a Democrat, called it the "art of the steal." NBC News reported that the 220-page lawsuit alleges more than 200 instances of fraud over 10 years. James's office is seeking approximately $250 million in penalties. "These acts of fraud and misrepresentation were similar in nature, were committed by upper management at the Trump Organization as part of a common endeavor for each annual Statement, and were approved at the highest levels of the Trump Organization — including by Mr. Trump himself," the lawsuit states. On Twitter, James said, "There aren't two sets of laws for people in this nation: former presidents must be held to the same standards as everyday Americans." Following the lawsuit, several celebrities and notable names reacted publicly on Twitter.

POTUS ・ 15 DAYS AGO