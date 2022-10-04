ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne

Stimulus Check Update 2022: Millions of Eligible Americans Will Receive $1,050 Direct Payments in October

In October, as consumer prices continue to climb, millions of Californians who need assistance with inflation will get a one-time direct payment of up to $1,050. A portion of California's Middle-Class Tax Refund goes toward the relief payments. Beginning in October, stimulus checks will be distributed by direct deposit or debit cards. This summer, Sacramento legislators passed a $12 billion recovery program that included the payouts. A refund of almost $23 million is available to residents.
Daily Mail

Family who doesn't want to 'eat baked beans for dinner every night' is forced to sell the dream home they spent seven years building thanks to their skyrocketing interest rates

A family with two young children have been forced to sell the dream home they spent years building after struggling to cope with skyrocketing interest rates. Celeste Andrews recently put her four-bedroom home in Avondale Heights, in Melbourne's northwest, on the market with a $1.15million to $1.25million price guide. The...
PYMNTS

Amazon Reaches Out to SNAP Users With ‘Amazon Access’

Amazon has launched “Amazon Access,” a resource hub to help shoppers, including those seeking information on Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients. The hub, announced in a news release on Monday (Oct. 3), offers information on payment options such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
UPI News

Goodwill moves thrift store experience online

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Goodwill thrifters can now shop online from home, as the 120-year-old nonprofit moves its brick-and-mortar thrift store experience to the website Goodwill Finds. GoodwillFinds launched Tuesday with about 100,000 items available with more to be added, according to the nonprofit. Goodwill Industries International Inc. will continue...
Apartment Therapy

I Moved Home to the Suburbs to Save Money. But I Didn’t Expect to Love It for These Reasons

I initially moved back home to the suburbs with a time limit. I planned on staying with my parents for a year to make a sizable dent in paying off my debt, then hoped to promptly return to the city — a built-in escape plan. But as I crept up on the one-year mark, I noticed my desire to leave had dwindled, and I started to recognize how much I had gained just from being out of the city. I was saving on the pricey lifestyle that can come with living in the city, from sky high rents (of course, buying a place in the suburbs would come with a whole different cost) to countless restaurants and things to do, sure. But the life I’d created was also undeniably more balanced, and a lot of it had to do with the fact that I moved to the suburbs. These are some of things that have changed for the better.
Time Out Global

The best places to fly to from Boston this fall

We are lucky in Boston; we have an international airport just 10 minutes from downtown. So, while we all know that Boston is at its prime in the fall, if you are itching for a weekend away there are so many amazing destinations within reach. Here are a few of our top picks for international getaways from Boston that are worth booking this fall.
Time Out Global

The best pumpkin patches in the US to explore for fall

Gone are the days when the best pumpkin patches is the US offered merely Jack-o-Lanterns. These farms are filled with fun. Pumpkin patches have come a long way from the early days of simply picking out a likely Jack o’Lantern candidate from a field of beautiful golden orange pumpkins. Now there are a wealth of other things that are expected to be included: corn mazes, hay rides, petting zoos, miniature trains, and even corn pools – which are kind of like ballpits, but with dried corn kernels. There’s goat yoga and there are zip lines; there are ‘farm ninja’ obstacle courses and there are pig races. But bigger isn’t always better, and so while the impulse is there to select the best pumpkin patches in the US for their non-pumpkin offerings, we’ve tried to make this list balance the idea of screaming-good fun with a wholesome appreciation of the harvest.
