Man booked into Dallas County Jail dies in-custody

Top Stories in Dallas - Ft. Worth, Oct. 3 02:45

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man has died a week after getting arrested.

On Sept. 22, Shamond Lewis was booked into the Dallas County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Sept. 23, he was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital after a medical episode at the Dallas County Jail. There were no further details about Lewis' condition.

Lewis, 24, was pronounced dead on Sept. 30 at PMH.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is investigating.