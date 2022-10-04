Read full article on original website
Phase 2 for new fire map allows users to view firefighting aircrafts in real time
REDDING, Calif. — Western Fire Chief’s Association has introduced Phase Two of their fire map. The map is the first of its kind and shows real-time firefighting aircrafts along with their type, speed and altitude. The WFCA, which represents fire-related emergency service organizations throughout the west coast and Western Pacific Islands, first put the map out in July of 2022.
Wildfire victims still fighting for corporate transparency as PG&E settles lawsuit
CHICO, Calif. — Victims of wildfires, like the 2018 Camp Fire, have been fighting for years to get their rightfully owed settlements from PG&E. The Fire Victims Trust (FVT), was created in 2020 to ensure PG&E paid victims in towns like Paradise. The fourth anniversary of the Camp Fire is just over a month away and residents are still seeking justice. The utility company pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 84 people in the fire, which was the deadliest in California history.
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and the CHP is helping out
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A recent federal grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is helping the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to expand its protection of pedestrians and bicyclists. The most vulnerable roadway users are pedestrians and bicyclists. This grant will promote the importance of drivers, bicyclists, and...
Californians will start getting tax refunds Friday, regardless of immigration status
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX26) — Governor Newsom's office says up to 23 million Californians will be receiving direct deposits from $9.5 billion in tax relief, regardless of immigration status. The Middle Class Tax Refund payments of up to $1,050 will begin going out on Friday. “We know it’s expensive right...
