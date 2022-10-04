ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
krcrtv.com

Phase 2 for new fire map allows users to view firefighting aircrafts in real time

REDDING, Calif. — Western Fire Chief’s Association has introduced Phase Two of their fire map. The map is the first of its kind and shows real-time firefighting aircrafts along with their type, speed and altitude. The WFCA, which represents fire-related emergency service organizations throughout the west coast and Western Pacific Islands, first put the map out in July of 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
krcrtv.com

Wildfire victims still fighting for corporate transparency as PG&E settles lawsuit

CHICO, Calif. — Victims of wildfires, like the 2018 Camp Fire, have been fighting for years to get their rightfully owed settlements from PG&E. The Fire Victims Trust (FVT), was created in 2020 to ensure PG&E paid victims in towns like Paradise. The fourth anniversary of the Camp Fire is just over a month away and residents are still seeking justice. The utility company pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of 84 people in the fire, which was the deadliest in California history.
PARADISE, CA
krcrtv.com

October is National Pedestrian Safety Month and the CHP is helping out

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — A recent federal grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is helping the California Highway Patrol (CHP) to expand its protection of pedestrians and bicyclists. The most vulnerable roadway users are pedestrians and bicyclists. This grant will promote the importance of drivers, bicyclists, and...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy