Door County Candle Company launches new fundraiser to help Hurricane Ian victims
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Door County Candle Company is helping those impacted by the devastating damage in Florida. As FOX 11 has reported, the company has also been making a difference for Ukrainians throughout the war. From Ukraine candles to beachside candles, the Door County Candle Company continues to...
School districts in Northeast Wisconsin making progress through staffing shortages
(WLUK) -- School districts in Northeast Wisconsin are making progress filling positions that have been open since the summer. Some districts started with more than 60 open positions. More than four weeks into the school year, the Oshkosh Area School District continues to hire. In August, the district needed 20...
Public invited to greet veterans returning from honor flight Saturday
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The public is invited to welcome Korean and Vietnam war-era veterans as they return from an honor flight this weekend. The Flight of Champions, part of the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight program, is expected to land at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
NEW Zoo prepares for Halloween with annual pumpkin carving
SUAMICO (WLUK) -- The NEW Zoo is getting ready for Halloween!. Wednesday it hosted its annual pumpkin carving event, giving families the chance to carve pumpkins to line the zoo paths. Over 200 pumpkins will eventually line the paths for the NEW Zoo Boo event. "I love seeing the families...
De Pere church begins donation drive for hurricane victims
DE PERE (WLUK) -- A De Pere church is holding a donation drive to support those impacted by Hurricane Ian. First United Presbyterian Church began collecting supplies Wednesday. The church is asking for donations of tarps, batteries and cleaning products. The supplies will eventually be delivered to the church's sister...
Appleton school district hosts listening sessions ahead of November referendum
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Just a month before the November elections, school officials in Appleton are trying to prepare the public for a vote worth over $130 million. “Twenty-two of our 27 schools are over 50 years of age. On average, our schools average 66 years of age," explained Appleton Area School District Superintendent Greg Hartjes. "They're very solid buildings, but yet they just need to be updated.”
Greater Green Bay Chamber receives over $460,000 grant to support area entrepreneurs
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Greater Green Bay Chamber is receiving nearly half a million dollars from the federal government. The Office of Innovation and Entrepreneurship -- part of the U.S. Economic Development Administration -- is giving the chamber a $467,500 grant. The grant is part of the EDA's Build...
Waupaca organizations seek community help to provide hurricane relief
WAUPACA (WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin is doing its part to support those impacted by Hurricane Ian. A Waupaca non-profit crisis center is collecting supplies for storm victims. Foundations for Living, in collaboration with Radiant Fellowship, will be driving a van full of supplies to Port Charlotte, Fla. The organizations are...
Kaukauna High School teacher wins $50,000 teaching prize
KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- A Kaukauna High School teacher is now celebrating after being named the winner of a $50,000 teaching prize. Dan Van Boxtel, who teaches automotive technology, is one of 20 winners throughout the nation. Van Boxtel took in all the emotion after being surprised by a visit from...
Green Bay area residents packing meals to help relieve world hunger
(WLUK) -- Green Bay residents are making a difference while volunteering for the Feed My Starving Children MobilePack. Volunteers are working on packing 3/4 of a million meals on October 3-6. The nutritious meals go to malnourished children around the world. The Green Bay community provides the funding to cover...
Family identifies Little Suamico murder victims, online fundraiser set up
OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) -- The victims of a double murder in Little Suamico have been identified by family as Paul and Lori Brennan. Police responded to their home Sunday, and arrested a 27-year-old man. He was booked into the jail on a probation hold. Charges have not been filed and he has not appeared in court.
Green Bay caregiver agrees to pay $10K to person with HIV in ADA case
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An in-home caregiving service has settled with the federal government after it allegedly violated the Americans with Disabilities act by refusing to provide service to a person with HIV. Prosecutors say several employees of Helping Hands Caregivers LLC refused to provide service to the person. The...
Herd holding auditions for national anthem performers
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Want to perform the national anthem at a Wisconsin Herd game?. The team is holding auditions for musicians for the 2022-23 season. The open call is set for 6-7 p.m. Thursday at Oshkosh Arena. Candidates will register online and audition in the order in which they arrive....
Deer Hunt 2022: Chronic wasting disease update
OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) -- As the nine-day gun deer hunt season approaches, the Department of Natural Resources is asking hunters to help stop the spread of chronic wasting disease. CWD is fatal to animals, and it impacts the nervous systems of deer elk and moose. Large steel deer carcass waste...
St. Norbert considers community housing to replace former Pennings High building
DE PERE (WLUK) – A former public and private high school now owned by St. Norbert College may be torn down, with housing for community members being considered for the site. Currently the Pennings Activity Center, the building at the corner of 3rd and Reid Streets was built as West De Pere’s Nicolet High School in 1923. It became Abbot Pennings High School in 1959. The high school closed in 1990 -- with the merger of Pennings, Premontre and St. Joseph's Academy into Notre Dame Academy -- and the building was transferred to the college.
NASA astronaut inspires Green Bay students to shoot for the stars
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Some Green Bay students are dreaming of the stars after visiting with a special guest Monday morning. NASA Astronaut Mark Vande Hei spoke with students at McAuliffe Elementary School about his experiences on the International Space Station. Back in January, Vande Hei participated in a live...
Donations for Hurricane Ian victims pile up in Neenah
NEENAH (WLUK) -- People from Northeast Wisconsin are helping those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. A semi trailer will be parked outside the Pick 'n Save store, 828 Fox Point Plaza in Neenah, until 5 p.m. Wednesday. FOX 11's Gabriella Premus was live Wednesday morning as the donations rolled in.
Cayer petitions for release from mental health treatment after double homicide in Hobart
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Jacob Cayer is asking to be released from a secure mental health treatment facility, just two years after a jury found him not guilty by reason of mental disease for the murders of his ex-girlfriend and her mother. Cayer killed Sabrina Teague and her mother,...
Crews fight barn fire in Kewaunee County
TOWN OF LINCOLN (WLUK) -- Crews from several departments were called to a barn fire in northern Kewaunee County Tuesday. The fire was on Highway P, just south of the Door County line, in the town of Lincoln. Sheriff Matt Joski says crews were called to the scene just before...
No grill, no problem! Maplewood Meats shares simple tailgate ideas
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Game day is almost here! The Packers in London game is an early morning kick-off. FOX 11's Emily Deem joined Brad Van Hemelryk from Maplewood Meats. Brad shared some simple ideas for your early morning tailgate. Maplewood Meats is located in Brown County at 4663 Milltown...
