ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaukauna, WI

Comments / 0

Related
Fox11online.com

Public invited to greet veterans returning from honor flight Saturday

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- The public is invited to welcome Korean and Vietnam war-era veterans as they return from an honor flight this weekend. The Flight of Champions, part of the Stars & Stripes Honor Flight program, is expected to land at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

NEW Zoo prepares for Halloween with annual pumpkin carving

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- The NEW Zoo is getting ready for Halloween!. Wednesday it hosted its annual pumpkin carving event, giving families the chance to carve pumpkins to line the zoo paths. Over 200 pumpkins will eventually line the paths for the NEW Zoo Boo event. "I love seeing the families...
SUAMICO, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Kaukauna, WI
Fox11online.com

De Pere church begins donation drive for hurricane victims

DE PERE (WLUK) -- A De Pere church is holding a donation drive to support those impacted by Hurricane Ian. First United Presbyterian Church began collecting supplies Wednesday. The church is asking for donations of tarps, batteries and cleaning products. The supplies will eventually be delivered to the church's sister...
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton school district hosts listening sessions ahead of November referendum

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Just a month before the November elections, school officials in Appleton are trying to prepare the public for a vote worth over $130 million. “Twenty-two of our 27 schools are over 50 years of age. On average, our schools average 66 years of age," explained Appleton Area School District Superintendent Greg Hartjes. "They're very solid buildings, but yet they just need to be updated.”
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Waupaca organizations seek community help to provide hurricane relief

WAUPACA (WLUK) -- Northeast Wisconsin is doing its part to support those impacted by Hurricane Ian. A Waupaca non-profit crisis center is collecting supplies for storm victims. Foundations for Living, in collaboration with Radiant Fellowship, will be driving a van full of supplies to Port Charlotte, Fla. The organizations are...
WAUPACA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide Prevention#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases
Fox11online.com

Kaukauna High School teacher wins $50,000 teaching prize

KAUKAUNA (WLUK) -- A Kaukauna High School teacher is now celebrating after being named the winner of a $50,000 teaching prize. Dan Van Boxtel, who teaches automotive technology, is one of 20 winners throughout the nation. Van Boxtel took in all the emotion after being surprised by a visit from...
KAUKAUNA, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay area residents packing meals to help relieve world hunger

(WLUK) -- Green Bay residents are making a difference while volunteering for the Feed My Starving Children MobilePack. Volunteers are working on packing 3/4 of a million meals on October 3-6. The nutritious meals go to malnourished children around the world. The Green Bay community provides the funding to cover...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay caregiver agrees to pay $10K to person with HIV in ADA case

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- An in-home caregiving service has settled with the federal government after it allegedly violated the Americans with Disabilities act by refusing to provide service to a person with HIV. Prosecutors say several employees of Helping Hands Caregivers LLC refused to provide service to the person. The...
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Fox11online.com

Herd holding auditions for national anthem performers

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Want to perform the national anthem at a Wisconsin Herd game?. The team is holding auditions for musicians for the 2022-23 season. The open call is set for 6-7 p.m. Thursday at Oshkosh Arena. Candidates will register online and audition in the order in which they arrive....
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Deer Hunt 2022: Chronic wasting disease update

OCONTO COUNTY (WLUK) -- As the nine-day gun deer hunt season approaches, the Department of Natural Resources is asking hunters to help stop the spread of chronic wasting disease. CWD is fatal to animals, and it impacts the nervous systems of deer elk and moose. Large steel deer carcass waste...
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

St. Norbert considers community housing to replace former Pennings High building

DE PERE (WLUK) – A former public and private high school now owned by St. Norbert College may be torn down, with housing for community members being considered for the site. Currently the Pennings Activity Center, the building at the corner of 3rd and Reid Streets was built as West De Pere’s Nicolet High School in 1923. It became Abbot Pennings High School in 1959. The high school closed in 1990 -- with the merger of Pennings, Premontre and St. Joseph's Academy into Notre Dame Academy -- and the building was transferred to the college.
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

NASA astronaut inspires Green Bay students to shoot for the stars

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Some Green Bay students are dreaming of the stars after visiting with a special guest Monday morning. NASA Astronaut Mark Vande Hei spoke with students at McAuliffe Elementary School about his experiences on the International Space Station. Back in January, Vande Hei participated in a live...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Donations for Hurricane Ian victims pile up in Neenah

NEENAH (WLUK) -- People from Northeast Wisconsin are helping those affected by Hurricane Ian in Florida. A semi trailer will be parked outside the Pick 'n Save store, 828 Fox Point Plaza in Neenah, until 5 p.m. Wednesday. FOX 11's Gabriella Premus was live Wednesday morning as the donations rolled in.
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Crews fight barn fire in Kewaunee County

TOWN OF LINCOLN (WLUK) -- Crews from several departments were called to a barn fire in northern Kewaunee County Tuesday. The fire was on Highway P, just south of the Door County line, in the town of Lincoln. Sheriff Matt Joski says crews were called to the scene just before...
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

No grill, no problem! Maplewood Meats shares simple tailgate ideas

BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Game day is almost here! The Packers in London game is an early morning kick-off. FOX 11's Emily Deem joined Brad Van Hemelryk from Maplewood Meats. Brad shared some simple ideas for your early morning tailgate. Maplewood Meats is located in Brown County at 4663 Milltown...
BROWN COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy