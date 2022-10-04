Read full article on original website
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Some of the Illest Tracks from Nas’ Award-Nominated Album ‘King’s Disease II’
Legendary rapper Nas is nominated for several awards at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Award, including “Impact Track” and one of the night’s biggest honors, “Album of the Year.” Ahead of this year’s celebration of hip hop music and culture, hosted by legendary rapper Fat Joe, we’re revisiting some of the notable tracks from Nas’s thirteenth studio album, King Disease II.
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Couple Divorce Settlement Revealed
'Love & Hip Hop' stars Erica Mena and rapper Safaree Samuels were only married for two years. The couple split when Mena was pregnant with their second child and their divorce is finalized.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Professes His 'Love' For Yung Miami With Iced-Out Chain Gift
Diddy and Yung Miami are evidently still going strong after making their romance official earlier this year. Earlier this week, the Bad Boy mogul professed his admiration for the City Girls rapper by gifting her an icy chain with a pendant that spells out “Love,” a nod to his R&B-leaning alias.
BET
Yung Miami Dishes On Her Relationship With Diddy, Plus Talks Co-Parenting With Her Ex!
Yung Miami’s evolution is nothing short of epic. Her ability to connect with anyone on a human level is what sets her apart from other celebrities. It’s also her unwavering authenticity, as seen on and off social media. The 305 star recently sat down with XXL to talk...
hotnewhiphop.com
BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Full List Of Performers
Pusha T, GloRilla, Wu-Tang Clan, and many other artists graced the stage at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards. On Tuesday (October 4) evening, BET aired the pre-taped 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards ceremony, and as expected, the night was jam-packed with highly anticipated performances from rap heavyweights, from veteran acts such as Pusha T, Fat Joe, and N.O.R.E. to rising artists such as EST Gee, Yung Bleu, and GloRilla.
King Combs Says He Has 'Always' Wanted to Be a Rapper Like Father Diddy: 'There Is No Plan B'
"It's really always been something I wanted to do," Christian Combs, who performs under the name King Combs, told PEOPLE exclusively while attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday For Christian Combs, the son of Diddy, he "always" knew as a kid that he wanted to be a performer — after all, it is the family business. "It's really always been something I wanted to do," Combs, who performs under the name King Combs, 24, told PEOPLE exclusively while attending the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Saturday. "There have been times...
Yung Miami Assures Fans She’s Still Single While Dating Diddy
If you were wondering if Yung Miami and Diddy still go together “real bad’,” the answer is yes… sort of. The “Good Love” rapper explained to XXL, “We are dating. We single, but we’re dating. People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”More from VIBE.comDiddy Sued By Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter's Niece50 Cent Trolls His Son's Mother For Allegedly Dating DiddyDiddy Performs Classic Records And New Tunes...
Trina Dedicates Her 'I Am Hip Hop' Award To Her Late Niece Suga
The Miami legend also thanked her late mother during her acceptance speech.
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
Diddy Joins The Breakfast Club & Talks Mase, New Music, Kanye West & More!
The Breakfast Club had the living legend Diddy in the building this morning and nothing was off limits!. We discussed his ShortyWop, Mase, Kanye West "White Lives Matter" shirts and so much more! Diddy and his son Christian Combs are the first “Father and Son” to chart top 10 on the Billboard Charts! Even with this groundbreaking moment, this does turns up the friendly competition in their house! You know we had to bring up Diddy’s relationship status and Yung Miami. In this interview you learn the importance of taking your time to date; his thoughts if R&B is really dead ?
HipHopDX.com
New Music Friday - New Singles From Smino & J. Cole, Roddy Ricch, Quavo & Takeoff + More
HIPHOPDX – September is coming to a close and cooler temperatures have started to arise as fall begins to show its signs. As the seasons change a new round of essential singles from the world of Hip Hop and R&B emerge, ensuring that you’ll have plenty to explore this coming October weekend.
Daily Free Press
Brendan and Chloe’s Print Night Kanye Tunes
Controversial. Provocative. Self-proclaimed genius. The most decorated producer in hip hop history. There are many monikers for the enigmatic rapper, fashion designer, producer and music legend, Ye (formally known as Kanye) West. Whether it be his rise in the Chicago music scene and the release of “The College Dropout,” his incident with Taylor Swift at the 2009 VMAs and the subsequent release of “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,” his messy divorce with Kim Kardashian or “Donda,” Ye holds prime real estate in the moral gray area.
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Joey Bada$$ Performs 'Head High' To Honor Late Rapper Young Dolph
Late rapper Young Dolph was honored at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 with an emotional tribute video of his life, followed by a performance by Joey Bada$$ to pay homage to his legacy. With white roses filling a portion of the stage, the Brooklyn artist rapped to his track...
HipHopDX.com
Watch Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Kim, Clipse & More Perform At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards took over the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia last week, and the show aired last night (October 4) with a slew of memorable performances. Rap legends such as Lil Kim, Wu-Tang Clan, and Three 6 Mafia took the stage, along with...
BET
Hip Hop Awards 2022: Big Tigger and 'Rap City' Makes Encore Return with Lil Kim, Remy Ma, and More
The longest-running rap show, Rap City’ 22 with the legendary Big Tigger, returned for the second year in a row following an extended hiatus. The long-time host, accompanied by DJ Blue Diamonds on the ones and twos, sat down with some of the industry’s most significant influences and tomorrow’s rising stars for a discussion surrounding everything hip hop music and culture.
HipHopDX.com
Diddy Refuses To Condemn Kanye West Over ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt
Diddy is sticking up for Kanye West once again after the Chicago native wore a controversial “White Live Matter” t-shirt during a recent fashion launch. Speaking to The Breakfast Club, the Bad Boy Records mogul spoke about his peer and admitted he won’t be condemning him. According to Diddy, Ye needs to be understood but also has to understand the responsibilities that come from his actions.
50 Cent, Mona Scott-Young And Van Lathan Join Forces For WeTV True Crime Series ‘Hip Hop Homicides’
There’s a war going on outside no man is safe from… Especially if he’s a rapper. “Hip Hop Homicides” Show To Dissect Deaths Of Notable MC’s. Probably the most successful TV producers we know to come out of hip-hop Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson & Mona Scott-Young are joining forces as the Executive Producers of “Hip Hop Homicides,” coming to WE tv Thursday, November 3 at 9 PM ET/PT. New episodes will become available on ALLBLK, every Monday, following their premiere on WE tv.
Daily Free Press
How Seinfeld and Marciano help me grow as a person
I would like to propose a new hot take — possibly the hottest take of the century — eating alone is cool, sexy, incredible and girlboss. I swipe into the lovely Marciano Commons. I make the rounds upstairs and downstairs to scope out all food options. I pick up one plate and claim real estate at a table, I return to the hunt for food. I then sit down at a table filled with five plates — pop my AirPods in and begin watching Netflix on my phone. I choose to watch “Seinfeld,” then proceed to devour my feast.
hotnewhiphop.com
Mannie Fresh Ponders The Future Of Hip-Hop
Mannie Fresh says that artists need to change the rules for hip-hop to evolve. Mannie Fresh reflected on the state of hip-hop and where he believes the genre is headed during a recent interview with Vibe. Speaking with the outlet, the veteran musician explained that he feels artists need to understand the roots of the genre to move it forward.
