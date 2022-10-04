ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

FanSided

Braves pitcher destroys Sal Licata for infamous Mets prediction

Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek destroyed Sal Licato for a premature prediction on the New York Mets that ended up coming back to haunt him. Sal Licata has become famous for a premature prediction on the New York Mets that has come back to haunt him. Back in May, Licata said that the NL East was a wrap because of the huge lead the Mets had at the time. The Braves didn’t go down without a fight, and they clinched the NL East division right down to the wire. Atlanta Braves pitcher Tyler Matzek reminded him of his freezing cold take.
ClutchPoints

‘I ain’t giving in’: Buck Showalter throws NL East support behind Marlins after Braves’ sweep of Mets

The New York Mets are the Miami Marlins’ biggest fans this week. After New York was swept by the Atlanta Braves and lost control of the NL East over the weekend, they are hoping the Marlins can upset the Braves in the final series of the regular season. Manager Buck Showalter shared his thoughts on why Miami may be able to stun Atlanta, per Deesha Thosar on Twitter.
Yardbarker

Mets pitcher believes they will get revenge on Braves in the playoffs

Despite being swept in dominating fashion with everything on the line in the most pivotal series of the season, the Mets haven’t lost confidence. In an article by Mike Puma of the New York Post, several of them had comments about the series and what’s next for New York. None of which were more interesting than Seth Lugo‘s, who still believes the Mets are a better team than the Braves, something they will prove if they meet again in the playoffs.
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
QUEENS, NY
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Nationals visit the Mets for season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-4, 5.11 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Mets: Taijuan Walker (12-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -271, Nationals +218; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets start the season at home against the Washington Nationals. New York...
ESPN

Mets look to stop 3-game skid, play the Nationals

LINE: Mets -273, Nationals +223; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets enter a matchup with the Washington Nationals after losing three games in a row. New York is 98-61 overall and 51-27 in home games. The Mets are eighth in the NL with 164 total home runs, averaging one per game.
Amazin' Avenue

Forecasting the Mets’ Wild Card Series Roster

With last night’s 9-2 victory over the Nationals, the Mets have a day of rest before welcoming the Padres to Citi Field in the first round of the 2022 playoffs. While there are certain locks to the core of the Mets’ roster, there are still a lot of questions for how the Mets will construct their 26-man roster.
