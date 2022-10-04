ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

WGAL

USDA reports new avian flu cases in Pennsylvania

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — TheU.S. Department of Agriculture is reporting new cases of avian flu across the country and in Pennsylvania. A backyard chicken flock in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County, is among the latest to test positive. The flock is one of two in the Susquehanna Valley...
WGAL

11 turkey farm workers in Pennsylvania charged with animal cruelty

Eleven people have been charged with animal cruelty for the alleged inhumane treatment of turkeys at seven farms in Pennsylvania. Pennsylvania State Police said the defendants kicked, stomped and beat turkeys at farms in Chester, Cumberland, Franklin, Fulton, Perry and Union counties. The accused were employed by Plainville Farms to...
Lancaster Farming

Avian Influenza Found in York County, Pennsylvania

A turkey flock in York County, Pennsylvania, has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza. USDA confirmed the flock’s infection Sept. 29 and posted it Oct. 3. The 25,200-bird site is in eastern York County. The 10-kilometer control area covers parts of state Route 74 and extends to a sliver of Lancaster County at Turkey Hill.
WGAL

Manheim Farm Show parade kicked off in Lancaster County on Wednesday

MANHEIM, Pa. — On Wednesday, people of all ages came out for the Manheim Farm Show parade. The event held each year during farm show week featured hundreds of floats, performers and animals. The parade could have been inspiration for a Hallmark movie with a small town, kids laughing...
WGAL

Lancaster County Coroner's office identifies human remains

CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Lancaster County Coroner's office has identified remains found by two kayakers last week. The coroner says the remains of 61-year-old Stephen Salazar, of Harrisburg, were found on Weise Island in Conestoga Township, Lancaster County. Salazar had been reported missing since last December, after being...
abc27.com

Teen shot at Lancaster County motel, police investigating

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are investigating a shooting that left a 16-year-old girl injured in Lancaster County. At 1:30 p.m. on October 5, East Lampeter Township Police responded to the Budget Host Inn 2140 Lincoln Hwy East for a reported shooting inside a motel room. Officers...
PennLive.com

What’s causing that pink glow over Cumberland County?

The sunsets are always gorgeous in central Pennsylvania, but they are more colorful than ever this month in Cumberland County. That’s because a Carlisle company is releasing the glow of its powerful pink lights into the sky to draw attention to Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The medical marijuana facility, Organic Remedies, uses the LED pink lights year-round in their greenhouse to grow their product, but usually keeps black drapes over the glass exterior.
WGAL

Fun fall activities in south-central Pennsylvania

Are you looking for something fun to do this fall?. WGAL has put together a list of some Susquehanna Valley attractions, from hay rides and pumpkin patches to corn mazes and haunted houses. Now is the time to get the most fun out of the autumn season. Corn mazes, pumpkin...
abc27.com

York County SPCA hosting October small animal adoption event

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is hosting an adoption event for its smaller animals. Adoption fees will be 50% off during the month of October for cats and other small animals like rabbits and guinea pigs. A...
abc27 News

What’s Going Around: Flu cases confirmed locally

This week, the providers of UPMC Children’s Community Pediatrics in York and Spring Grove are continuing to see COVID-19, flu, RSV, and viral syndrome. WellSpan Pediatric Medicine Physicians across the Midstate are seeing RSV, croup, influenza A and asthma and allergy flares. This week, pediatricians at Penn State Health Children’s Hospital are seeing a lot […]
WBRE

Nearly 40 miles of the PA Turnpike to close this month

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) announced they will be closing 37.4 miles of Route 476 for an upcoming construction project in Lehigh and Carbon counties. Officials say Route 476, the Northeast Extension of the Turnpike, will be closed from Exit 95 to Exit 56, from Friday, October 14 until Monday, October […]
WGAL

Police looking for missing East Hempfield Township teenager

EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are looking for a missing teenage girl. East Hempfield Township Police said Felicity Heiser, 17, was last seen in the overnight hours of Sunday into Monday. Since then, she has not been heard from by her guardian and has not gone to school, according to police.
