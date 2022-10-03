Read full article on original website
southgatv.com
Albany’s silver alert for Debra Turner
ALBANY, GA – Albany Police are alerting the public to a senior citizen who has been reported missing. Police say that 62 year old Debra Turner may be unaware of her surroundings due to the onset of early dementia. She was last seen walking from her home in the...
Cordele Dispatch
South Georgia Banking Company Welcomes Frank Posey
South Georgia Banking Company announces the recent hiring of Terrell “Frank” Posey, Jr. as a Senior Vice President and the new City President for the Cordele and Vienna markets. Beginning his lending career in 1986, Posey has an extensive banking background in ag lending and has held several...
southgatv.com
Looking better in Moultrie these days
MOULTRIE, GA – Colquitt Regional Medical Center and Sterling Physician Group’s Dr. Tracey Bastiaans recently incorporated two pieces of state-of-the-art technology, the Fraxel Laser and VASER Ultrasonic System, into her practice at Sterling Group Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery. The Fraxel laser is a treatment that targets aging and...
WALB 10
It’s Opening Day at the Georgia National Fair, find out what is going on this year.
PERRY, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia National Fair is back with 13 new rides, an amazing concert lineup, armband days, and more. Watch to see what is going on this year. You can buy advance tickets, see the event schedule, download the app and more here: https://bit.ly/3CfL9cN.
southgatv.com
Making the grade in Moultrie
MOULTRIE, GA – The Georgia Department of Education released the 2022 graduation rates to the public today. Colquitt educators’ commitment to student success helped the district graduate students at a higher rate than the state average. The 2022 Colquitt County School District (CCSD) federally calculated 4-year graduation rate of 87.05% for all students outpaced the state of Georgia’s average graduation rate of 84.1%.
2 candidates vying for Georgia House District 144
MACON, Ga. — Two candidates are vying for Georgia District House 144 seat. Dale Washburn is the Republican candidate, and Nettie B. Conner is the Democratic candidate. The winner will replace Republican incumbent Danny Mathis. The district covers 3 counties including parts of Macon-Bibb, Monroe, and Jones counties. Washburn...
Americus Times-Recorder
What’s going on at Georgia Southwestern State University
GSW Alumni are invited to the first of many Canes After Hours events – this month at Pretoria Fields Taproom in Albany. Presented by Colony Bank, this event is for GSW alumni to network with fellow alumni in the surrounding Albany and Leesburg area. October 6 – MBA Virtual...
WALB 10
South Georgia counties under increased fire danger
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The U.S. National Weather Service is warning residents of increased fire danger in some parts of south Georgia. A combination of warmer temperatures, dry air and dry soils has led to a greater risk for wildfires, according to the weather service. Officials said to avoid burning...
Dublin development authority details economic goals for city
DUBLIN, Ga. — Dublin's Development Authority says they're taking a new, multi-layered approach to boost the area's economy. They're trying to get people to move to the area-- and it all starts with jobs. Rob Crumpton works as the HR manager for Erdrich USA. It's a manufacturing company that...
WALB 10
Albany police caution residents amid rise in car thefts
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Stolen cars are one of the fastest-growing crimes in the country; and Georgia is no exception. It’s described as an epidemic in some cities. Around 1,000 cars were stolen in Atlanta in just the first four months of 2022. “It’s a common, everyday type of...
Cordele Dispatch
Arrests of Armed Drug Traffickers in Crisp County
Press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Cordele, GA (October 6, 2022) – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration concluded a four-month drug trafficking investigation targeting Grayling Coley. Search warrants were executed on the residences used by Coley for his drug distribution. Coley supplied large quantities of methamphetamine, and heroin/fentanyl and was escorted by an individual armed with AR-15 styled rifle, acting as Coley’s security during the drug transactions.
WALB 10
Tifton couple uses historic home to give back to the community
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The owners of the Camellia House in Tifton, Mike and Susan Raeder, tell WALB they moved into the home about a year ago. They say its historic value was the cherry on top of their move. They wanted to preserve the home and give back to the community, at the same time.
WALB 10
Rapper Rick Ross set to speak during ASU homecoming
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A well-known rapper is set to be the guest speaker at Albany State University’s upcoming homecoming convocation. Rick Ross will be the guest speaker at the convocation, which is set for Friday, Oct. 14. The convocation will be at the Jones Brothers Hper Complex at...
Armed suspect near Americus school arrested, placed in custody
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An armed suspect caused an Americus school to lock down earlier today, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that at around 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 6, the suspect was seen running towards a school on Bumphead Road. In response, the school initiated a lockdown. The Sumter County […]
Cordele Dispatch
Richard Spurgeon Ambrose
Richard Spurgeon Ambrose, age 81, of 2580 Highway 90, Vienna, died Wednesday October 5, 2022, in Crisp Regional Hospital, Cordele. Born in Vienna, Spurgeon was son of the late Ben Thomas Ambrose and Sayra Adkins Ambrose. He was preceded in death by his brother Ben Thomas Ambrose, Jr. Spurgeon graduated...
WALB 10
New Phoebe Putney Memorial CEO named
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There is a new leader of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Deborah Angerami was recently named the new CEO of Phoebe’s main hospital in Albany. Angerami is taking the CEO helm after former Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital CEO Joe Austin retired. “I’m excited about the impact...
southgatv.com
Dougherty announces Rediscover Radium Springs festival
ALBANY, GA – The Dougherty County Board of Commissioners will be holding a “Rediscover Radium Springs” Fall Festival for the community on Saturday, November 5, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. The purpose of the event is to reintroduce the community to the trail system and...
southgatv.com
Disabled victim identified in deadly boarding home fire
ALBANY, GA– Following Friday’s fatal fire on Tift Avenue, Dougherty County Coroner, Michael Fowler released the name of the fallen victim. Fowler told South Georgia Television News reporter, Mary Alex Anders the victim is 38 year-old Chatayunda Davis. The autopsy revealed she died from smoke and soot inhalation while she was trapped inside the burning building.
WALB 10
Americus hosting first ever music festival this weekend
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Americus is hosting its first-ever music festival on Saturday. This event will help bring the community together. Americus goes by its motto, “Home Grown World Renowned.” This means that a lot of its success is driven by ordinary people who make their mark in small communities like this one.
Two Georgia men arrested on a total of twenty counts relating to armed drug trafficking & distribution
CORDELE, Ga. (WRBL) — Two Georgia men were arrested on Oct. 4 for over a dozen charges relating to drug distribution and trafficking, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). A fourth-month investigation led to the arrest of two 26-year-olds — Grayling Coley and Marqavious Gaston. Officials say search warrants were executed on three […]
