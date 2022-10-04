Yellowstone National Park has been through a lot the past few weeks, and it hasn’t gotten any better. A new wildfire was spotted in the park. Visitors in Tom Miner Basin, Montana, which contains the northwest area of the park, reported seeing smoke in the area. Later that evening, a helicopter went out to the area to investigate, and they saw a new fire. It is stated in the news release that they believe the new fire started after being igniting by lightning several days before it was spotted on Tuesday, September 27.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO