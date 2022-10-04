Read full article on original website
Padres-Mets position-by-position breakdown
Alonso and Lindor vs. Machado and Soto. deGrom and Scherzer vs. Darvish and Snell. There won't be any shortage of star power in the Wild Card Series between the Mets and Padres at Citi Field this weekend, with Game 1 of the best-of-three set starting Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Brandon Crawford sent to San Francisco's bench on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the San Diego Padres. Crawford will sit on the road after Thairo Estrada was moved to shortstop, Wilmer Flores was shifted to second base, J.D. Davis was aligned at third base, Joey Bart was picked as Tuesday's designated catcher, and Austin Wynns was positioned behind the plate.
Manny Machado batting third for Padres on Tuesday night
San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Machado will man third base after Brandon Drury was shifted to second and Jake Cronenworth was benched. numberFire's models project Machado to score 13.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $4,200.
Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina get special parting gifts from many teams in farewell tours
We've reached the final day in the regular season careers of St. Louis Cardinals legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina. Many teams celebrated their careers with parting gifts.
Column: Padres' big spending paid off with postseason berth
Peter Seidler saw his top-6 payroll end a playoff drought, one year after spending big dollars didn't work out
Padres clinch first playoff berth in a full season since 2006
The San Diego Padres clinch their first playoff berth in a 162-game season since 2006. Clinching this playoff berth came alive during the seventh inning for the Padres game on Sunday against the Chicago White Sox, due to the Miami Marlins win over the Milwaukee Brewers with a thrilling 4-3 score over 12 innings.
4 potential X-factors for Padres in October
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Padres partied hard on Sunday. They’re going to the playoffs. “Now we’re at the first stop,” said manager Bob Melvin. “And it...
Cobb finishes season strong in place of Rodón
SAN DIEGO -- The Giants were forced to shuffle their pitching plans after left-hander Carlos Rodón was ruled out for the remainder of the regular season, but they found an eager replacement in veteran Alex Cobb, who volunteered to pitch on short rest on Tuesday night. “The reason we’re...
'We've done it before': Rizzo embracing the work ahead
NEW YORK -- The Nationals’ 2022 season included its second roster overhaul in as many years, the departure of the franchise centerpiece, the acquisition of future core pieces and a battle against injuries to key players. It culminated in triple digits in the loss column. On Tuesday at Citi...
Padres lock up Wild Card date with Mets
SAN DIEGO -- The Padres’ postseason path is locked in. And it’s a doozy -- starting Friday night against the Mets in New York. With their 6-2 victory over the Giants on Tuesday night, the Padres assured themselves of the second Wild Card spot in the National League and the No. 5 overall seed. In the meantime, the Braves’ victory in Miami wrapped up the NL East, bumping New York into the Wild Card round -- and a three-game series against the Padres this weekend at Citi Field.
Feltner's rookie season ends with big win vs. LA
LOS ANGELES – Before each of his innings, Rockies right-hander Ryan Feltner swivels his hips, once to each side. Then there are crossways soccer kicks, left then right. He takes his glove in his right hand and does a stretch over his shoulder before pantomiming a throw. Only then does he stride to the mound.
Sánchez hits oppo jack following 3-hit night
MIAMI -- “It doesn’t matter how you start, it’s how you finish” is not only a saying that Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez likes, but it is also one he hopes to fulfill. Sánchez went deep in Tuesday night’s 2-1 loss to the Braves at...
'It feels close': Arraez on brink of hitting history
CHICAGO -- Luis Arraez can see the finish line. Sure, he's set to limp across that finish line at decidedly less than 100 percent as he nurses tightness and pain in his left hamstring, but the end is in sight, nonetheless. And the prize that lies on the other side is one that he's dreamt of his entire life: His first career batting title.
The top 50 players in the postseason, ranked
October is always the most thrilling month for Major League Baseball. The drama, the intensity of every pitch, the late nights that leave you giddily staggered the whole next day. This is baseball's month to strut its stuff. The game is at its absolute best. It's a chance for stars...
In LA's historic win No. 111, Kershaw K's 9 in final NLDS tuneup
LOS ANGELES -- There was a level of uncertainty when Clayton Kershaw returned to the Dodgers in March. Kershaw, who ended the 2021 season on the injured list with left elbow discomfort, didn’t pick up a baseball until January, significantly later than his usual preparation. Kershaw erased any doubts...
Crew's starters finishing strong after battling injuries in '22
MILWAUKEE -- The past handful of days show what might have been had the 2022 Brewers kept their starting rotation as healthy and productive as it had been the year before. And what could be next year if Corbin Burnes isn’t the only one to reach the 30-start plateau.
Wild Card Series teams with best chance to win it all
With a 12-team playoff bracket under the new postseason format, the road to the World Series is as wide open as ever in 2022. But while the four biggest powerhouses in baseball this year watch and wait with an automatic berth in the Division Series -- the Astros and Yankees in the American League, the Dodgers and Braves in the National League -- let's take a look at the eight teams who have to fight it out in the Wild Card round.
After tough '22, excitement building for Reds' future
CINCINNATI -- Rookie right-hander Graham Ashcraft wanted his season, and his team's, to end any way other than it did on Wednesday afternoon. The Reds concluded 2022 with a 15-2 loss to the Cubs at Great American Ball Park for their 100th loss of the regular season. "It sucks to...
Mets win 100th game -- but must settle for 2nd place
NEW YORK -- All told, the Mets (100-61) spent 175 days of this season in first place, which is to say nearly every day but the one that matters most. • NL Wild Card Game 1, presented by Hankook Tire: Friday on ESPN. Despite controlling the National League East nearly...
