Noem to campaign for election denier in Arizona
On October 4, 2022, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is expected to be in Scottsdale, AZ, at the offices of Jetset Magazine (a publication which seeks to "define affluence with the best in luxury cars, travel, private jets, yachts, fine dining, fashion, and high-end living) for a campaign event for Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.
East Valley Tribune
Inflation-impacted city hiking utility rates
The City of Mesa is adjusting its utility rates in the midst of historic inflation, and officials framed the proposed increases as a fair deal compared with the 13% rise in the Valley consumer price index in the past year. City Council last month initiated the mandatory 60-day notice period...
KOLD-TV
Scams on the rise in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scammers are everywhere online, over the phone and on social media. They are very convincing which can leave you without money or even your identity stolen. Right now, scammers are targeting people of all ages in Pima County including Sandra Marshall. “That is who...
12news.com
Tucson girl initially denied medication at pharmacy after abortion ruling
The new abortion rules in Arizona are starting to affect some patients directly. A Tucson girl was initially denied medication at a Walgreens Pharmacy.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona School District Gave Out $68 Million in Bonuses Using COVID-19 Emergency Money
Tucson Unified School District gave employees $68 million in retention bonuses and vaccine stipends, according to Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo in a document given to the school board. Trujillo made the statement in a Sept. 13 report, which stated, “Over $68 million invested in our employees through the payment of retention...
Ahwatukee Foothills News
DV students walk out to protest new school laws
Students at Desert Vista and five other Arizona high schools, including two in Chandler, walked out of their classrooms on Sept. 29 afternoon to protest what they call anti-gay and anti-trans laws passed earlier this year by the Republican-controlled state Legislature. The six schools all have chapters of the student-led...
thisistucson.com
Monsoon is officially over 😢 How much rain did Tucson get?
Despite storms across Tucson on Friday, the 2022 monsoon still fell short of the average. The 2022 monsoon, which started on June 15, officially ended on Sept. 30 with Tucson receiving a total of 4.94 inches of rain. The Tucson International Airport, where the National Weather Service houses its official records, received 0.27 inches of rain on the season’s last day.
KOLD-TV
City of Tucson Mayor speaks out after receiving $2-million grant to combat gun violence
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Mayor Regina Romero has announced a $2-million grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to assist the Tucson Police Department to reduce gun crime and other serious violence. This grant is part of a $100-million historic investment funded in part through the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act passed by the Senate this year.
iheart.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Major Drug Bust
On September 28, 2022, at about 10:11 P.M., an Oregon State Police Trooper stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in Madras. During the course of the stop, reasonable suspicion was developed for drug trafficking. The drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics. A search of the vehicle revealed six (6) bundles concealed within the vehicle, with a gross weight of approximately 14.48 pounds. A preliminary test of the narcotics showed it was fentanyl powder.
ABC 15 News
Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says she will not prosecute people who have abortions
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell says she will not prosecute those who have abortions following a decision by a Pima County judge that banned abortions in Arizona last week. “I will not prosecute women for having abortions. No statute even suggests a woman will ever be prosecuted...
azbex.com
Casa Grande P&Z Considering 2 BTR Proposals
The Casa Grande Planning and Zoning Commission will consider two proposals this week that – if approved and built as planned – will add 469 Build-to-Rent units to the city’s housing inventory. Including these two projects – but omitting one master plan that has not established unit...
AZFamily
Mesa donut shop, popular Scottsdale restaurant among those cited for health code violations
Trump campaign reportedly owes money to Mesa, Tucson for past events. The Trump campaign held events in Mesa and Tucson in recent years, and reportedly owe the cities $145K combined. Boyfriend, detective take the stand to testify during day two of Zombie Hunter trial. Updated: Oct. 4, 2022 at 8:18...
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8
Former Donald President is set to have a busy October with scheduled appearances in several states. Trump's organization announced on his website a Save America Rally an appearance called a Rally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, in Mesa, AZ (a suburb of the Phoenix, AZ area).
Surf Park in Arizona gets Planning and Zoning Approval
A major tourism attraction proposed for Maricopa that could bring a new type of visitor to the city took its first steps toward becoming a reality Monday night. The PHX Surf planned area development — including its development land-use plan, permitted uses and development standards — unanimously was approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission. The PHX Surf project is proposed as a surf and water park with on-site hospitality, retail, restaurant and outdoor entertainment center.
fox10phoenix.com
Southern Arizona teen arrested for sending shooting threats to Maine school
MARANA, Ariz. - A 15-year-old girl was arrested in Marana after she allegedly threatened to shoot students and place bombs at a school in Maine, police said on Oct. 5. The investigation began after a Maine law enforcement agency reached out to the Marana Police Department, saying someone had been making shooting and bomb threats at one of their local schools.
UArizona shooting victim identified as Professor Thomas Meixner
A gunman shot and killed a University of Arizona professor on campus Wednesday. UA police arrested a suspect in connection with the crime.
KGUN 9
LIVE UPDATES: Storm brings rain, lightning to Tucson, surrounding areas Tuesday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We're posting alerts about rain and road closures throughout the day. WEATHER ALERT | INTERACTIVE RADAR | HOURLY FORECAST | SANDBAG PICKUP. Tucson Parks and Recreation has closed all fields this afternoon due to ground saturation from rains earlier today. Pima County Natural Resources, Parks...
KOLD-TV
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 14-year-old Tucson girl was denied a refill of a life-saving prescription drug she had been taking for years just two days after Arizona’s new abortion law had taken effect. 14 year old Emma Thompson has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis which has...
allaboutarizonanews.com
FBI Seeking Man Wanted for Questioning
The FBI and Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT) Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in. locating Kyle Wayne Welsh who may have further information regarding the assault of a police officer, within the confines of the Colorado River Indian Tribes Reservation. On February 27, 2020, near Highway...
fox10phoenix.com
University of Arizona professor killed in on-campus shooting; suspect arrested
TUCSON. Ariz. - Officials with the University of Arizona Police Department say a person has died as a result of a shooting that happened on the school's Tucson campus on Oct. 5. Officers responded to the Harshbarger Building, home to the University's Department of Hydrology & Atmospheric Sciences, for several...
