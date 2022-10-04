ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Yardbarker

Braves miss out on major-league record

Over the course of yet another tremendous season for the Braves, they’ve set a number of records and milestones. But with just two games left on the schedule, the Braves were so close to breaking a major-league record that was very dear to my heart. Through 160 games, the Braves had not yet laid down a sacrifice bunt. No team in the history of the majors has ever gone a full season without a sacrifice bunt. But for some reason Tuesday night, Michael Harris had to ruin all the fun.
ClutchPoints

‘I ain’t giving in’: Buck Showalter throws NL East support behind Marlins after Braves’ sweep of Mets

The New York Mets are the Miami Marlins’ biggest fans this week. After New York was swept by the Atlanta Braves and lost control of the NL East over the weekend, they are hoping the Marlins can upset the Braves in the final series of the regular season. Manager Buck Showalter shared his thoughts on why Miami may be able to stun Atlanta, per Deesha Thosar on Twitter.
QUEENS, NY
Padres-Mets position-by-position breakdown

Alonso and Lindor vs. Machado and Soto. deGrom and Scherzer vs. Darvish and Snell. There won't be any shortage of star power in the Wild Card Series between the Mets and Padres at Citi Field this weekend, with Game 1 of the best-of-three set starting Friday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Braves beat Marlins 2-1, clinch 5th straight NL East title

MIAMI (AP) — Their sluggish start now far behind them, Ronald Acuña Jr. and the World Series champion Atlanta Braves needed just one more win to complete a most stunning turnaround. They earned it Tuesday night, beating the Miami Marlins 2-1 to take their fifth straight NL East title and finish the first leg of a trek they hope leads them to another crown. Afterward, they popped Champagne and puffed cigars, basking in their accomplishment. “It’s hard to win one,” manager Brian Snitker said. “To win five is pretty special. It’s a credit to our organization.”
MIAMI, FL
Division won, Braves hungry for repeat championship

MIAMI -- Now that the Braves have secured a fifth consecutive National League East title, they will set their sights on attempting to become the first team to win consecutive World Series titles since the Yankees won three straight from 1998-2000. • NLDS Game 1: Tuesday on FOX/FS1. “It’s the...
Four no more: Irvin drops ERA to 3.98 with 6 scoreless frames

OAKLAND -- After a pair of rough outings pushed his ERA above 4.00 for the first time since the start of the season, Cole Irvin entered his final start of 2022 on Tuesday knowing precisely what was required to get it back under. Facing a potent Angels offense that was...
'It feels close': Arraez on brink of hitting history

CHICAGO -- Luis Arraez can see the finish line. Sure, he's set to limp across that finish line at decidedly less than 100 percent as he nurses tightness and pain in his left hamstring, but the end is in sight, nonetheless. And the prize that lies on the other side is one that he's dreamt of his entire life: His first career batting title.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wild Card Series teams with best chance to win it all

With a 12-team playoff bracket under the new postseason format, the road to the World Series is as wide open as ever in 2022. But while the four biggest powerhouses in baseball this year watch and wait with an automatic berth in the Division Series -- the Astros and Yankees in the American League, the Dodgers and Braves in the National League -- let's take a look at the eight teams who have to fight it out in the Wild Card round.
Burnes provides hope for disappointed Crew

MILWAUKEE -- This wasn’t the ending the Brewers envisioned when they gathered in Phoenix in the second week of March. Instead of prepping for the postseason, they packed up lockers at American Family Field on Wednesday and suffered one last blown save in a 4-2 loss to the D-backs in the season finale.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MLB

Álvarez uncorks monstrous homer for 1st MLB hit

NEW YORK -- Given Francisco Álvarez’s reputation for prodigious power, it only made sense that his first career hit was going to be a memorable home run. • NL Wild Card Game 1, presented by Hankook Tire: Friday on ESPN. Upon subbing into Game 2 of Tuesday’s Mets...
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Mets win 100th game -- but must settle for 2nd place

NEW YORK -- All told, the Mets (100-61) spent 175 days of this season in first place, which is to say nearly every day but the one that matters most. • NL Wild Card Game 1, presented by Hankook Tire: Friday on ESPN. Despite controlling the National League East nearly...
QUEENS, NY
MLB

Rest, then Braves ready for postseason run

MIAMI -- Dansby Swanson took one more swing and Jackson Stephens got a rare start (his first in the Majors) as the Braves rested many of their regulars while concluding the regular season with a 12-9 loss to the Marlins on Wednesday afternoon at loanDepot Park. Having clinched a fifth consecutive National League East title on Tuesday night, the Braves entered this season finale simply intent on remaining healthy. They will rest the next two days, then begin preparing to host either the Cardinals or Phillies in Game 1 of the NL Division Series on Tuesday.
The final 2022 Rookie Power Rankings are here

Welcome to the final edition of the 2022 Rookie Power Rankings. Once per month over the course of the season, the prospect experts at MLB Pipeline have voted on who we believe to be the likeliest Rookie of the Year winners at year’s end. Well, now we’re at year’s...
106-win Astros rack up milestones in final game

HOUSTON -- Astros manager Dusty Baker, still wearing his full uniform, made his way around the home clubhouse at Minute Maid Park, giving knuckles and quick hugs as he passed each locker. It was a show of thanks for a juggernaut Houston team that plowed through a 162-game schedule and wrapped up the top seed in the American League.
HOUSTON, TX
Here's how the Cards might address their outfield concerns

PITTSBURGH -- When the Braves beat the Astros in six games to win the World Series last November, they incredibly did it with three different outfielders than the ones in their Opening Day lineup. Though that strategy is certainly not advised, the Cardinals might be forced to try to repeat...
NL MVP race is wide open. Let's break it down

With the regular season schedule wrapping up, our attention (briefly) turns to the end-of-season awards, which will be announced in November. Some races have all but been decided, but one category arguably stands out above the rest: National League Most Valuable Player. A group of MLB.com reporters gathered to debate who has the edge.
