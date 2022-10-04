Liz Truss said that she is “‘not interested in how many two-for-one offers you buy at the supermarket” during her first Conservative conference speech on Wednesday, 5 October.Speaking in Birmingham, the prime minister said she believes that “you know best how to spend your own money,” and is not going to “tell you what to do, or what to think, or how to live your life.”In addition to the public’s bargain-seeking shopping, she also said she’s not interested in “how you spend your spare time, or in virtue signalling.”Sign up for our newsletters.

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO