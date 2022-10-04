Read full article on original website
Related
Greenpeace campaigners disrupt Liz Truss's party conference speech
Protesters from the environmental group Greenpeace were ejected from the Conservative Party conference on Wednesday after disrupting British Prime Minister Liz Truss's first speech as leader.
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
NORML Op-Ed: Claims of 'Fentanyl-Laced Cannabis' Are Common, But Are They Accurate?
Rarely a week goes by without police or other public officials warning about so-called “fentanyl-laced” weed. Upon closer inspection, however, there’s little if any truth behind these sensational claims. A case in point: Police in Brattleboro, Vermont generated headlines last year when they, along with agents from...
Voices: A British citizen will die in prison in the US. Liz Truss won’t intervene
The Truss government has already proposed various controversial measures, from Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for rich people to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s reversal on fracking to Liz’s own elimination of the cap on bankers’ bonuses. Although the augurs are not good, it has not been easy for citizens to evaluate the actions of the new government, given that the media has been otherwise engaged for much of the last month. Another unnoticed, yet nevertheless radical break in tradition took place just as the Queen sadly passed away. On September 6th, 2022, James Cleverly assumed the role of Foreign Secretary. One of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch for a political earthquake in middle England, as Liz Truss breaks up the Tory bedrock | Gaby Hinsliff
In Surrey, the cost of living crisis could push voters away from the Conservatives, says Guardian columnist Gaby Hinsliff
NHS mental health hospital staff filmed ‘mocking and slapping’ patients
Police investigating allegations of bullying and verbal abuse at Edenfield centre near Manchester after BBC investigation
Liz Truss sparks furious backlash with broadside against ‘anti-growth coalition’
Liz Truss has sparked a furious backlash after blaming the UK’s economic woes on a supposed “anti-growth coalition” of opposition parties, trade unions, think tanks, environmentalists and opponents of Brexit.Countryside campaigners the CPRE said the prime minister’s “disingenuous and misleading” broadside presented a “false choice between the economy and the environment”, ignoring real concerns over the threat posed to rural communities by fracking and the loosening of planning regulations.Ms Truss’s comments, in a keynote address to her first Conservative conference as PM, were also branded “Orwellian” by Tory former cabinet minister Stephen Dorrell, who said the hit to growth...
U.K.・
Liz Truss tells Tory conference she’s ‘not interested in how many two-for-one offers you buy’
Liz Truss said that she is “‘not interested in how many two-for-one offers you buy at the supermarket” during her first Conservative conference speech on Wednesday, 5 October.Speaking in Birmingham, the prime minister said she believes that “you know best how to spend your own money,” and is not going to “tell you what to do, or what to think, or how to live your life.”In addition to the public’s bargain-seeking shopping, she also said she’s not interested in “how you spend your spare time, or in virtue signalling.”Sign up for our newsletters.
U.K.・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FBI Crime Report: Cannabis Busts Still Favorite Pastime Of Nation's Cops, Though Experts Say Data Incomplete
The FBI released its 2021 Crime in the Nation Report, which is normally viewed as the most comprehensive look at the rise and fall of crime in the United States. However, this year only 63% of the nation’s more than 18,000 law enforcement agencies submitted data for 2021 and that includes the nation’s two largest cities – New York and Los Angeles – making this year’s report the vaguest since 1979 with just over half of all agencies reporting full data.
Rent freeze Bill passes first stage at Holyrood
Legislation that would temporarily freeze rents and ban evictions in Scotland has passed its first stage in the Scottish Parliament.MSPs backed the general principles of the Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) (Scotland) Bill by 88 votes to 29 on Tuesday evening.Stage two amendments will be taken on Wednesday and a final vote will happen on Thursday.A motion to treat the Bill as emergency legislation was passed by 86 votes to 28 earlier on Tuesday.The Scottish Tories voiced their opposition to the move, citing a lack of time for MSPs to properly understand the Bill – which was introduced and published...
Return of the mask! Five NHS trusts have already brought back face covering rules for patients and visitors following Covid's resurgence
At least five NHS trusts in England have brought back mask requirements due to Covid's resurgence, MailOnline can reveal. Sites in Suffolk, Essex and Gloucestershire now require all visitors to wear face coverings when in their hospitals. Some are also asking patients to wear masks and reimposing social distancing guidelines, in scenes reminiscent of the earliest days of the pandemic.
Retired Irish Police Superintendent Ends Up Behind Bars Over $258K Worth Of Cannabis
John Murphy from Clontarf in Dublin, a retired Garda (Irish police) superintendent pleaded guilty to drug possession charges and was sentenced to six-and-a-half years in prison. The police found marijuana worth nearly €260,000 ($257,985) at his home and car, reported BBC news. A key senior officer in An Garda...
Police inspector on trial for assaulting vulnerable boy: ‘I stand by my actions’
A police officer accused of assaulting a vulnerable teenage boy who was filming outside a police station has said he “stands by his actions”.Inspector Dean Gittoes, 49, of Merthyr Tydfil, is on trial for beating the 16-year-old while off-duty on August 20 last year.The incident was captured on a now-deleted YouTube video that was recorded by the youth, who claimed at the time to be “auditing” Merthyr Tydfil Police Station in South Wales.Auditing relates to a global online community of people who record and upload videos of government buildings, such as police stations.The teenager can be seen filming the station...
Liz Truss claims to be first PM to have attended comprehensive school
Liz Truss has claimed to be the first prime minister to have attended comprehensive school in her Conservative Party conference speech.The Prime Minister’s claim is likely to invite scrutiny however, as former prime ministers Gordon Brown and Theresa May attended comprehensive schools.During her speech at the party conference in Birmingham, Ms Truss also shared her memories of low growth while growing up in Leeds and Paisley, and continued to push her tax-cutting agenda.To applause, Ms Truss told Conservative Party members: “I stand here today as the first prime minister of our country to have gone to a comprehensive school.”The claim...
King Charles allowed to vet proposed Scottish rent freeze law
King may have lobbied ministers on emergency plan to help tenants as it could affect his Balmoral estate
BBC
Daniel Kawczynski's disappointment at chancellor's tax U-turn
A Conservative MP has said he was "disappointed" by the chancellor's U-turn on the top rate of income tax. Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, defended the policy which he said would attract wealth-creating entrepreneurs to the UK. The government announced plans to scrap the 45p rate of income...
White House Drug Czar Recognizes Benefits Of Medical Marijuana, Calls For More Research
The United States is in the grip of an opioid overdose epidemic. To tackle the situation, institutions responsible for stemming the crisis seem to be open to alternative solutions. White House drug czar Rahul Gupta, for example, weighed in on the issue during a recent interview with KSTP-TV in Minnesota....
Biden pardons thousands with federal convictions for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana, calls for states to follow suit
WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden pardons thousands with federal convictions for ‘simple possession’ of marijuana, calls for states to follow suit.
Voters must take Liz Truss’s ‘bitter-tasting medicine’ on economy, says foreign secretary
Voters who have deserted the Tories will return to the party after taking the “bitter-tasting medicine” of Liz Truss’s economic plan, the foreign secretary has said.James Cleverly said the huge poll leads enjoyed by Labour were only a “blip” sparked by the radical nature of the prime minister’s borrowing-fuelling tax cut spree.“People aren’t used to hearing about the stimulating effect of tax cuts,” he told Times Radio. “People don’t necessarily like bitter-tasting medicine, but it will make us all collectively, economically, feel better.”The foreign secretary added: “And when we do start feeling better, I’ve no doubt it will be...
BBC
Rental housing market 'completely unsustainable', MSPs told
Scotland's rental housing market is "completely unsustainable" in light of the cost of living crisis, MSPs have been told. The warning came before emergency legislation, which would freeze most rents until the end of March 2023, passed its first stage on Tuesday. A Holyrood committee heard some rents had soared...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
93K+
Followers
171K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0