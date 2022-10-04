Read full article on original website
Dolphins injury report: 17 players listed ahead of Jets game
After a hard-fought Thursday night contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Miami Dolphins are preparing for a Sunday night matchup with the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Miami listed 17 players on their first injury report of the week. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/back/ankle), cornerback Xavien Howard (groins), offensive tackle...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers had unsettling practice on Wednesday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were nowhere close to full strength during Wednesday’s practice as the team was missing both star quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Todd Bowles, the team announced on Wednesday afternoon. According to Nick Shook of NFL.com, Bowles was away from the team due to “personal...
Cole Beasley Retires After Two Games With Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay wide receiver is hanging up his cleats after an 11-year NFL career.
Todd Bowles away from Bucs for personal reasons, Tom Brady not practicing
TAMPA ― The two most prominent faces of the Bucs franchise were either absent or not practicing Wednesday. Head coach Todd Bowles took the day off for personal reasons. The team expects him to return on Thursday. Tom Brady, who injured his shoulder in Sunday’s 41-31 loss to the...
Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich on Cole Beasley retirement: 'It caught me by surprise'
Going into Week 3, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers' room was stunningly shorthanded, with Mike Evans serving a one-game suspension and both Chris Godwin and Julio Jones nursing injuries. Longtime slot receiver Cole Beasley was signed to the team's practice squad, ultimately elevated to the active roster and made...
Giants injury report: Kadarius Toney sits, Julian Love returns
The New York Giants took the practice field in East Rutherford for the final time before jetting off to London on Thursday. And once again, quarterback Daniel Jones was participating and looked good to go against the Green Bay Packers. The same could not be said for wide receiver Kadarius...
Bucs QB Tom Brady returns to practice despite multiple injuries
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were back on the practice field Thursday preparing for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, and quarterback Tom Brady was back in the saddle. The GOAT missed Wednesday’s practice due to multiple injuries to his throwing shoulder and one of the fingers on his throwing hand.
Aaron Rodgers: Development of Packers young receivers will factor into 2023 return
Aaron Rodgers talked to reporters about the importance of the development of his young wide receivers and how it could hinge on whether he plays in 2023.
Giants' QB health looms large against Packers in London
Travel logistics aside, the main question for the New York Giants is the health of their quarterbacks as they head into Sunday's matchup against the Green Bay Packers in London. Starting quarterback Daniel Jones suffered an ankle sprain in the Giants 20-12 win over the Chicago Bears, and backup Tyrod...
Brady has sore shoulder, Bowles misses Bucs practice, too
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons without Tom Brady and coach Todd Bowles on the practice field. Brady did not participate Wednesday after taking a hard hit on his throwing shoulder when he was sacked by Kansas City cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and fumbled during last Sunday night’s 41-31 loss to the Chiefs.
