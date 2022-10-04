Read full article on original website
WTVQ
“Postcard” early October weather rolls on
It’s been “Chamber of Commerce” weather across Central Kentucky so far during this first week of October. After starting out with chilly temperatures in upper 30s, we enjoyed another delightful afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s. Some patchy frost and a beautiful sunrise made for some delightful pictures to kick off Tuesday.
WTVQ
A Go Day of a Wednesday
Another chilly morning across central and eastern Kentucky will give way to a mild afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the mid 70s after lunchtime and skies will be staying mostly sunny. It’s a Dillon Gaudet “Go Day” today. No weather concerns and a great day to go outside and enjoy the beautiful weather.
WTVQ
Kentucky Bourbon Trail on pace to set visitations record
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Distillers’ Association says the Kentucky Bourbon Trail is on a pace to surpass the record-high number of distillery visitations in a year. It says the rise in bourbon tourism means distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour...
WTVQ
New mural coming to Summit at Fritz Farm shows off Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington is getting a new mural at the Summit at Fritz Farm, done by a well-known artist. Wylie Caudill specializes in street art including chalk art and murals — and the Kentucky-based artist is now taking on a wall at the Summit. “I’m super...
WTVQ
Family leaves Florida home to stay with sister in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington family is hosting some extended family members from Florida after their community was hit by Hurricane Ian. While they don’t know how long they’ll stay in Lexington, they’re grateful to have family to lean on after a natural disaster. “We...
WTVQ
Reminder: peak season for deer-vehicle crashes is here
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — October, November and December is peak season for deer-vehicle crashes in Kentucky, the state’s Transportation Cabinet is reminding residents, saying about half of such crashes occur during those last three months of the year. Shorter days and cooler nights help trigger deer mating season...
WTVQ
The most popular Halloween candy in Kentucky? Reese’s
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The most popular Halloween candy in Kentucky is Reese’s, according to a map by candystore.com. Over 15 years’ worth of sales data was analyzed, putting the peanut butter and chocolate candy sold by nearly 70,000 pounds in the state. Hot Tamales came in second place at a little over 55,000 pounds, and in third was Swedish Fish at nearly 39,000.
WTVQ
Craft closes fundraising gap with GOP pacesetter Quarles
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Ryan Quarles has kept his overall fundraising lead among Kentucky Republicans running for governor in 2023. But the latest campaign finance reports show Kelly Craft set a blistering pace to overtake the rest of the GOP field in her first weeks in the gubernatorial campaign.
WTVQ
Plan aims to help more Kentucky adults attend college
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education has released a statewide plan aimed at removing barriers preventing adults from returning to college or enrolling for the first time. Kentucky has one of the nation’s lowest workforce participation rates. CPE President Aaron Thompson says a big...
WTVQ
“The stakes are very important”: Advocates work to educate public about Amendment 2
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- When voters head to the polls in November, there are a number of positions they will vote for. There are also two amendments to Kentucky’s constitution that will be on the ballot. Amendment 2 will determine the future of abortion rights in the state. It reads:...
