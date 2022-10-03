Read full article on original website
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
pdxmonthly.com
Barre3 Puts Flagship Pearl District Studio on Pause
Back in 2008, before the nearly 175-franchises coast-to-coast (plus Canada, Japan, and the Philippines), before the Madonna endorsement and the How I Built This interview, before the West Village studio and the legions of imitators, Sadie Lincoln picked the Pearl District in Portland for her very first studio for Barre3, a group fitness concept that combines ballet barre exercises with yoga and Pilates.
pdxmonthly.com
Paniolo in the Pearl: Fools and Horses Slings Hawaiian Cowboy Fare
Describing his Pearl District hot spot Pink Rabbit, Collin Nicholas reaches for more of a feeling than a theme: “Loud, bright, neon, pop-y, you know, high volume.” The follow-up, a Paniolo-centered cocktail bar/restaurant next door called Fools and Horses, carries a similar energy, but has a tighter focus and dresses things up just slightly.
Developers discuss future of former Alpenrose Dairy property
Developers talked with Portland city officials Thursday morning about plans to replace the 51-acre Alpenrose Dairy property with a nearly 200-home subdivision.
tinyhousetalk.com
Why They Think Their $90K THOW Was Worth the Investment
Bre & Destiny wanted to own something before turning 30, but a $500,000 home in the Portland area just wasn’t in the cards for them. That’s when they started looking into tiny homes and realized the $90K price tag was far more manageable. At the moment, they spend...
REVEALED: America's wokest city is its whitest! BLM base Portland has white population of 66.4% - while Detroit has the smallest proportion at 9.5%
Portland, one of America's most woke cities and hub of the Black Lives Matter movement, is also the whitest among cities with a population of more than 200,000, new census data has revealed. The data says that 66.4 percent of the city's residents identify as non-Hispanic white. That's more than...
pdxmonthly.com
4 Fascinating Facts from Newly Released Book Lost Restaurants of Portland, OR
Food is the centerpiece of family, friends, and memories for many, so it’s no surprise that people can wax poetic about their favorite now-closed restaurants. That’s what lifelong Portlander Theresa Griffin Kennedy, author of Lost Restaurants of Portland, OR (Arcadia Publishing, September 26, 2022), found when she posted asking about local restaurants in a Facebook group called Dead Memories Portland—and found tons of willing respondents.
kptv.com
NE Portland neighborhood frustrated by nonstop illegal dumping
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) — Illegal trash dumping is a problem that doesn’t seem to be getting any better for one northeast Portland neighborhood. Rodney Robbins lives in the Montavilla neighborhood and said trash in the street has been a problem for months, but recently, it’s gotten worse.
WWEEK
Mobile Butcher Sea Breeze Farm Has Begun Parking in Northwest Portland One Night a Week
The Sea Breeze Farm butcher truck—a “camion boucherie”—appeared like an apparition one late summer night on a familiar Northwest Portland street corner. From a distance, driving by, it was hard to tell what culinary drama might be unfolding under the truck’s awning, the space drenched in come-hither white light. Clearly, something special was afoot, but what could it be? Passersby, myself included, were irresistibly drawn to the strange new spectacle.
Restoration of Portland’s iconic elk statue to cost $2 million
The Portland Parks Foundation announced on Monday it estimates the restoration of the Thompson Elk Statue and fountain to cost a whopping $2 million.
LETTERS: What has happened to Portland?
The News-Times hears from readers who have strong feelings about Oregon politics.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
Behind the Meaning and History of “Portland Oregon” by Loretta Lynn and Jack White
As music fans likely know by now, the great songwriter Loretta Lynn passed away on Tuesday (Oct. 4) at the age of 90. American Songwriter wanted to continue to honor her memory with a Meaning Behind the Song piece of one of her more recent hits, “Portland Oregon,” which the groundbreaking artist worked on with Jack White.
Record-challenging warmth to persist across West, but a big cooldown looms
The Northwest has had a very warm start to fall, as summerlike warmth has resulted in numerous daily record highs over the past week. AccuWeather meteorologists say residents who are fond of the warmer weather should enjoy it while they can, as the warmth will come to an abrupt end early next week.
This Flower-Filled Portland Apartment Is A Cozy, Minimalist Haven
Adrienne loves architecture, design, cats, science fiction and watching Star Trek. In the past 10 years she's called home: a van, a former downtown store in small town Texas and a studio apartment rumored to have once been owned by Willie Nelson. Follow. published Yesterday. Name: Candace Molatore. Location: Beaumont...
KXL
Here’s a Map of Great Halloween Yards!
About 40% of us have already decorated for Halloween. Portland is really big on Halloween yard decor, we are #4 in the nation when it comes to cities with the most decorations. There’s a map that’s been put together, and our listener Troy Crivellone, who’s the president of a local Halloween Association, sent us the link. There are over 420 places on it so far!
newschoolbeer.com
Two more Oregon Breweries For Sale
In these troubling times it can be sink or swim, but with great hardship comes great opportunity. In the past year we have reported on 4 different Oregon breweries for sale (Klamath Basin, Modern Times PDX, Standing Stone Brewing, Lookingglass) and one in Vancouver, now we have two more to add to the list looking for potential suitors.
These are the top-ranked pumpkin patches in the Portland metro area
Spooky Season has arrived and the Portland metro area has no shortage of pumpkin farms for people searching for the perfect one to carve into a jack-o-lantern.
More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows
PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
Portland chef Sarah Pliner, killed while riding bicycle Tuesday, remembered as ‘force of nature’
One day after she was struck and killed while riding her bike to work in Southeast Portland, colleagues remembered chef Sarah Pliner as a “force of nature” in the Portland restaurant industry. Pliner, who was best known for bringing a fine-dining sensibility to Northeast Alberta Street through her...
WWEEK
Popular Columbia River Gorge Sternwheeler Cruises Appear to Be Coming to an End Under Their Current Operator
The iconic Columbia River Sternwheeler may take its final cruise at the end of this year—at least under its current operators. Today, the general manager of Portland Spirit announced in a subscriber email that the business would no longer handle the vessel as of Jan. 1, 2023. The beloved...
Greyhound station to remain homeless shelter through winter
Multnomah County renewed its lease of the former bus terminal, which was set to expire last month.Multnomah County has, again, extended the life of a homeless shelter in Portland's old Greyhound bus station. Portland and the county's Joint Office of Homeless Services opened the 30,000-square-foot former bus terminal at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Glisan Street in the Old Town/Chinatown neighborhood as a winter weather shelter in December 2020. On Sept. 29, the county's board of commissioners approved a second extension of the lease through at least this winter, with the possibility of extending it through September 2023. The county first...
