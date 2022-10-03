ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pdxmonthly.com

Barre3 Puts Flagship Pearl District Studio on Pause

Back in 2008, before the nearly 175-franchises coast-to-coast (plus Canada, Japan, and the Philippines), before the Madonna endorsement and the How I Built This interview, before the West Village studio and the legions of imitators, Sadie Lincoln picked the Pearl District in Portland for her very first studio for Barre3, a group fitness concept that combines ballet barre exercises with yoga and Pilates.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Paniolo in the Pearl: Fools and Horses Slings Hawaiian Cowboy Fare

Describing his Pearl District hot spot Pink Rabbit, Collin Nicholas reaches for more of a feeling than a theme: “Loud, bright, neon, pop-y, you know, high volume.” The follow-up, a Paniolo-centered cocktail bar/restaurant next door called Fools and Horses, carries a similar energy, but has a tighter focus and dresses things up just slightly.
PORTLAND, OR
tinyhousetalk.com

Why They Think Their $90K THOW Was Worth the Investment

Bre & Destiny wanted to own something before turning 30, but a $500,000 home in the Portland area just wasn’t in the cards for them. That’s when they started looking into tiny homes and realized the $90K price tag was far more manageable. At the moment, they spend...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Real Estate
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Portland, OR
Real Estate
pdxmonthly.com

4 Fascinating Facts from Newly Released Book Lost Restaurants of Portland, OR

Food is the centerpiece of family, friends, and memories for many, so it’s no surprise that people can wax poetic about their favorite now-closed restaurants. That’s what lifelong Portlander Theresa Griffin Kennedy, author of Lost Restaurants of Portland, OR (Arcadia Publishing, September 26, 2022), found when she posted asking about local restaurants in a Facebook group called Dead Memories Portland—and found tons of willing respondents.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

NE Portland neighborhood frustrated by nonstop illegal dumping

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) — Illegal trash dumping is a problem that doesn’t seem to be getting any better for one northeast Portland neighborhood. Rodney Robbins lives in the Montavilla neighborhood and said trash in the street has been a problem for months, but recently, it’s gotten worse.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Mobile Butcher Sea Breeze Farm Has Begun Parking in Northwest Portland One Night a Week

The Sea Breeze Farm butcher truck—a “camion boucherie”—appeared like an apparition one late summer night on a familiar Northwest Portland street corner. From a distance, driving by, it was hard to tell what culinary drama might be unfolding under the truck’s awning, the space drenched in come-hither white light. Clearly, something special was afoot, but what could it be? Passersby, myself included, were irresistibly drawn to the strange new spectacle.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Portland Streetcar#Brass#Design#East Side#Business Industry#Linus Business#Eastmoreland#Reed College#Oregonian
Hillsboro News-Times

LETTERS: What has happened to Portland?

The News-Times hears from readers who have strong feelings about Oregon politics.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KXL

Here’s a Map of Great Halloween Yards!

About 40% of us have already decorated for Halloween. Portland is really big on Halloween yard decor, we are #4 in the nation when it comes to cities with the most decorations. There’s a map that’s been put together, and our listener Troy Crivellone, who’s the president of a local Halloween Association, sent us the link. There are over 420 places on it so far!
PORTLAND, OR
newschoolbeer.com

Two more Oregon Breweries For Sale

In these troubling times it can be sink or swim, but with great hardship comes great opportunity. In the past year we have reported on 4 different Oregon breweries for sale (Klamath Basin, Modern Times PDX, Standing Stone Brewing, Lookingglass) and one in Vancouver, now we have two more to add to the list looking for potential suitors.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

More people moving out of Portland than moving in, data shows

PORTLAND, Ore. — New data confirms what some Portlanders already know: the Rose City doesn't seem to have the kind of draw it once did, with fewer people moving in, as many move out. KGW's news partner, the Portland Business Journal, found that the population of the Portland metro...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Greyhound station to remain homeless shelter through winter

Multnomah County renewed its lease of the former bus terminal, which was set to expire last month.Multnomah County has, again, extended the life of a homeless shelter in Portland's old Greyhound bus station. Portland and the county's Joint Office of Homeless Services opened the 30,000-square-foot former bus terminal at Northwest Sixth Avenue and Glisan Street in the Old Town/Chinatown neighborhood as a winter weather shelter in December 2020. On Sept. 29, the county's board of commissioners approved a second extension of the lease through at least this winter, with the possibility of extending it through September 2023. The county first...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy