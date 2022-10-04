Read full article on original website
Related
beckersspine.com
Orthopedic company moves U.S. headquarters to Indiana
Swiss orthopedic company Medartis has moved its U.S. headquarters to Warsaw, Ind., in the aftermath of acquiring Nextremity Solutions, which already had its headquarters set up in Warsaw Technology Park, according to an Oct. 4 report from InkFreeNews. Medartis has been in business for 25 years and manufactures head, face,...
TheHorse.com
Strangles at Indiana Horse Boarding Facility
On Oct. 3, an attending veterinarian confirmed a horse positive for strangles at a boarding facility in Hamilton County, Indiana. Five horses are suspected positive, and 17 horses were exposed. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis doctor honored for work with first responders
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state is honoring a local doctor who has made a career out of caring for first responders, workers who can suffer a physical toll by being always ready. Dr. Steven Moffatt, the founder of Public Safety Medical in Indianapolis, was presented with the Sagamore of...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Applications open for Hoosiers in need of help with utility bills
Hoosiers struggling to pay their water and energy bills can now apply for help from the state. Applications are open for the Water and Energy Assistance Programs. The programs have income limits, based on the state’s median income. For a two-person household to be eligible, it’s $36,390 or less a year. For a household of four, it’s $53,515 a year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
munciejournal.com
Ivy Tech Community College Celebrates Distinguished Alumni
MUNCIE, IN– Ivy Tech Community College honored Dr. Amy Baize-Ward of Muncie as one of 18 individuals across the state selected to receive the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award, the highest honor given to recognize Ivy Tech Alumni. Selected through a highly competitive process, each recipient has made a lasting impact on their community and on Ivy Tech through outstanding professional, philanthropic, or volunteer accomplishments.
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
WANE-TV
Indiana DNR to stock channel catfish across state
(WANE) — Indiana’s publicly accessible waters will soon have more channel catfish. DNR said Thursday it was set to stock 147 locations across the state with approximately 63,742 channel catfish. The channel catfish, which range in size from 8-10 inches, will be stocked by late October or early...
Times-Union Newspaper
2 New ISP Troopers At Toll Road Post Receive Patrol Cars
INDIANAPOLIS - Two Indiana State troopers assigned to the Toll Road Post received their patrol cars Tuesday. This milestone comes after successfully completing three months in the ISP Field Training Program, according to a news release from the ISP. The probationary troopers graduated from the 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy in June. The entire class was issued their Dodge Charger state police cars at the Indiana State Police Museum in Indianapolis.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WANE-TV
Wabash County voters will decide on high school consolidation
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Voters in the Metropolitan School District of Wabash County will head to the polls in November to vote on whether they want to consolidate two high schools in the area. During a public meeting Wednesday night, community members learned that if the $115,000,000 project...
munciejournal.com
Chirp! Chirp! Fever: Ball State Welcomes Alumni Back for Homecoming, Oct. 17-22
MUNCIE, IN – Ball State University is welcoming its alumni back to campus for this year’s Homecoming, a week-long celebration that kicks off Oct. 17 and culminates with the Cardinals’ home football game Oct. 22 against Eastern Michigan at Scheumann Stadium. This year’s Ball State Homecoming theme...
WISH-TV
Indiana National Guard to be reimbursed $130K after Florida declines help following hurricane
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana National Guard says that Florida will reimburse $130,000 after soldiers sent to Florida to help with hurricane relief were turned away. More than a dozen Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade returned to Indiana after the Florida National Guard turned away their help.
WISH-TV
Puerto Rican Hoosier builds major Indiana company: ‘I was destined to do something here’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For Jesse Camacho, a Puerto Rican Hoosier, the sky is the limit. He started from nothing to owning a major Indiana company. “I was destined to do something here and I feel like we have,” Camacho said. He owns Camacho Facilities Services, which provides...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Indiana Department of Insurance approves decrease in workers’ comp rates
INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana Department of Insurance Commissioner Amy L. Beard approved a decrease of 10.3% on average for Workers’ Compensation rates recommended by the Indiana Compensation Rating Bureau (ICRB), effective January 1, 2023. “The 10.3% decrease represents a savings to Indiana businesses of approximately $80 million,” said Commissioner Beard. “We are pleased to approve […]
WANE-TV
LAWSUIT: Huntington U cross-country and track program allowed doping, rape
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two former Huntington University cross country and track runners claim in a federal lawsuit they were doped, sexually assaulted and raped by a coach – and that school officials and other coaches allowed the abuse. Lawyers for the runners, who WANE TV is...
indianapublicradio.org
Why are Indiana’s healthcare costs so high?
Various studies show Indiana’s prices for health care and hospital care as some of the highest in the country. A listener in Angola was curious about the reasoning behind this. Philip Powell, a business and economics professor at Indiana University, explained higher healthcare costs in the state are due...
munciejournal.com
IU Health Ball Memorial Physicians Create New Integrated Team to Provide Vascular Services
MUNCIE, IN —Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Physicians is excited to announce a brand new, integrated team of highly skilled physicians from different areas of the hospital brought together to ensure patients can seamlessly flow through every step of their treatment, all in one convenient location. The team is...
travelawaits.com
21 Incredible Indiana Food Trails To Satisfy Your Inner Foodie
The 21 food trails by the Indiana Foodways Alliance showcase authentic Indiana food culture. On these trails, you’ll find some of the best local food in the state. You’ll find almost any food you’re looking for on one of the trails, be it those pies the Midwest is famous for to the pork that Indiana is so well known for.
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph County Clerk being investigated by Indiana State Police
The St. Joseph County Clerk is being investigated by Indiana State Police after surveillance video showed her entering a secure ballot storage room by herself just days before the May primary election. By law, when entering the secure ballot storage room in an particular county a member of each political...
City of Muncie employees suspended after accounting 'inconsistencies' discovered
Two City of Muncie employees have been suspended without pay after accounting inconsistencies within one of its departments were discovered, according to a city spokeswoman.
wdrb.com
Toll dodgers have cost RiverLink at least $200 million. A debt collector will soon go after them.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since tolling began on three Ohio River bridges in late 2016, RiverLink operators have struggled to collect tolls and late fees from drivers who don't pay. Data show Kentucky and Indiana are missing out on millions of dollars each month that could be used to maintain...
Comments / 0