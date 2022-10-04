ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

The Des Moines Register

Perry High School forfeits remainder of varsity football season

The Perry High School football program has forfeited the remainder of its varsity season with three games left on the schedule. A news release from Perry activities director Katelyn Whelchlel and Perry football coach Bryce Pierce said the decision was made with player safety in mind. The move came after school officials consulted with district coaches, the Iowa High School Athletic Association, future opponents and medical professionals. School officials also gathered input from concerned parents and students.
PERRY, IA
Lebanon-Express

High school roundup: Gamache, Monroe volleyball sweep Lowell

Bella Gamache had 18 kills Monday to lead Monroe volleyball to a three-set win at Lowell in a Valley Coast Conference match. Set scores were 26-24, 25-13, 25-17. Sarah Thompson added 16 digs and Josie Essner nine kills. The Dragons have yet to lose a set in league play. Monroe...
MONROE, OR
Riverside Brookfield Landmark

LTHS volleyball spikes Oak Park to maintain league lead

Senior Kamryn Lee-Caracci and her Lyons Township High School girls volleyball teammates were elated yet taken aback by their large home crowd Sept. 28. The annual Pink Out match against West Suburban Conference Silver co-leader Oak Park-River Forest attracted a full LTHS section, including the varsity football, swimming/diving and cheerleading teams.
OAK PARK, IL
wellsvillesun.com

Wellsville boys soccer wins, Fillmore girls win, boys score 11 goals; county roundup

CAMPBELL — Sophomore Evan Billings was the star of the show for the Wellsville Lions on their latest road trip Monday night. Across all 80 minutes that their battle with host Campbell-Savona would see, his goal was the only one that found the back of the net, as he put the Lions on top for good in the first half while Logan Dunbar provided an incredible showing in goal to help secure the 1-0 win over the Panthers.
WELLSVILLE, NY

