Food & Drinks

studyfinds.org

‘Game-changing’ obesity drug cuts risk of diabetes in half

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — An injection that prevents Type 2 diabetes by making obese people feel full has been developed by scientists. It more than halves risk of the disease in overweight individuals, according to new research. Researchers in the United States are hailing the new drug as a “game...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Hill

Eating at this time of day could reduce hunger, study suggests

Story at a glance When you eat can affect how your body processes the food. Some research suggests that eating later in the day could affect weight gain. A study finds that eating more earlier in the day reduces hunger and appetite, which could affect weight. Research suggests that when you eat could affect weight…
WEIGHT LOSS
24/7 Wall St.

Add These Disease-Fighting Foods to Your Diet to Live a Longer Life

Perhaps the saying, “Live long and prosper” should be changed to “Eat right and live longer.” More and more scientific research is finding that what we put into our mouths every day has a profound effect on our longevity and ability to fight diseases. In particular, many fruits and vegetables act as anti-inflammatory agents. Why […]
CANCER
CNN

9 habits linked to a longer, happier life

Living life to the fullest starts with paying attention to your body and mental well-being. Health professionals share the main habits you should implement to give yourself the best chance at a longer, happier life.
HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Drinking 2 to 3 cups of coffee each day (even decaf) could help you live longer

SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France — Coffee drinkers, rejoice! A new study has found a new reason to order that second or third cup — it could help you live a longer life. Researchers in Australia have discovered that consuming two to three cups of coffee each day lowers heart disease risk and the risk of death from all causes. The findings applied to a wide range of coffee varieties, including instant, ground, and decaffeinated coffee.
DRINKS
Healthline

How Much Sugar Can People with Diabetes Have?

Sugar is often portrayed as a villain or main culprit when the topic of diabetes comes up. While sugar does play an important role in the context of this condition, several misconceptions exist about people with diabetes being able to consume sugar. People with diabetes can eat food and drink...
HEALTH
shefinds

Here’s How Many Minutes Studies Say You Should Walk After Meals For Weight Loss

We probably don’t have to tell you twice that walking is good for your overall health. Getting up and moving on a regular basis is one of the best ways to keep your body functioning to the best of its ability. Taking daily walks can help promote heart health, stronger bones and muscles, and even protect your body from serious health risks like diabetes and stroke. Of course, it can also help you shed pounds and slim down.
DIETS
KXLY

Gut Microbes Could Play Role in HIV Infection

TUESDAY, Oct. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Could key differences in the trillions of bacteria found in the human gut actually affect the risk of becoming infected with HIV? A small, new study suggests the answer may be yes. The intriguing possibility stems from a detailed analysis of the...
SCIENCE
shefinds

Health Experts Say This Is The Worst Kind Of Butter For Weight Gain

While butter has a reputation for being an unhealthy, high-calorie addition to many meals, there are some versions that are better for someone trying to lose weight than others. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about one kind of butter spread that could lead to weight gain or set back your weight loss journey due to its saturated fat content. Read on for tips and insight from Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend.
WEIGHT LOSS
archyworldys.com

Discover the two foods that help prevent diabetes

On the other hand, the daily consumption of some dishes can increase the risk of developing the disease. A study carried out by researchers at the University of Naples Federico II, Italy, found that drinking a glass of milk or eating a pot of yogurt every day decreases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 10% and 6%, respectively.
HEALTH

