studyfinds.org
‘Game-changing’ obesity drug cuts risk of diabetes in half
STOCKHOLM, Sweden — An injection that prevents Type 2 diabetes by making obese people feel full has been developed by scientists. It more than halves risk of the disease in overweight individuals, according to new research. Researchers in the United States are hailing the new drug as a “game...
MedicalXpress
Seven healthy lifestyle habits may reduce dementia risk for people with diabetes
A combination of seven healthy lifestyle habits including sleeping seven to nine hours daily, exercising regularly and having frequent social contact was associated with a lower risk of dementia in people with type 2 diabetes, according to a study published in the September 14, 2022, online issue of Neurology. "Type...
If you're one that needs your daily java to get your brain going in the morning, there's good news. Turns out, it might also help you live longer. According to a new study in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, drinking ground, decaf, or instant coffee every day reduces your risk of cardiovascular disease and death.
Eating at this time of day could reduce hunger, study suggests
Story at a glance When you eat can affect how your body processes the food. Some research suggests that eating later in the day could affect weight gain. A study finds that eating more earlier in the day reduces hunger and appetite, which could affect weight. Research suggests that when you eat could affect weight…
Add These Disease-Fighting Foods to Your Diet to Live a Longer Life
Perhaps the saying, “Live long and prosper” should be changed to “Eat right and live longer.” More and more scientific research is finding that what we put into our mouths every day has a profound effect on our longevity and ability to fight diseases. In particular, many fruits and vegetables act as anti-inflammatory agents. Why […]
Is staying up late bad for you? New research suggests night owls may have a higher risk of heart disease and diabetes
It’s long been said that the early bird gets the worm, and new research shows they may have other advantages as well. According to a study published in Experimental Physiology, our activity patterns and sleep cycles can impact our risk for Type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Researchers out...
9 habits linked to a longer, happier life
Living life to the fullest starts with paying attention to your body and mental well-being. Health professionals share the main habits you should implement to give yourself the best chance at a longer, happier life.
Revealed: Drinking a glass of milk and eating a yoghurt every day 'could help stave off type 2 diabetes'
Drinking a glass of milk and eating a yoghurt every day may help to stave off type 2 diabetes, research suggests. But too much red, processed and even white meats appears to have the opposite effect, according to the same study. Italian researchers have now recommended fish and eggs as...
Five foods that help you sleep
Constantly exhausted? Try these five foods that help you sleep better
studyfinds.org
SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS, France — Coffee drinkers, rejoice! A new study has found a new reason to order that second or third cup — it could help you live a longer life. Researchers in Australia have discovered that consuming two to three cups of coffee each day lowers heart disease risk and the risk of death from all causes. The findings applied to a wide range of coffee varieties, including instant, ground, and decaffeinated coffee.
Drinking a glass of milk a day ‘slashes your risk of killer type 2 diabetes’
A GLASS of milk a day slashes diabetes risk by ten per cent, research reveals. Experts found moderate dairy consumption helps protect against the condition, which affects almost five million Brits. One theory is that it contains key nutrients that boost the body’s ability to process sugar. But researchers...
5 vitamins that fight PCOS symptoms like weight gain, according to a dietician and reproductive hormone expert
These supplements can help PCOS in two ways: reducing male sex hormones and improving your blood sugar regulation.
Healthline
How Much Sugar Can People with Diabetes Have?
Sugar is often portrayed as a villain or main culprit when the topic of diabetes comes up. While sugar does play an important role in the context of this condition, several misconceptions exist about people with diabetes being able to consume sugar. People with diabetes can eat food and drink...
Healthline
Drinking 2-3 Cups of Coffee a Day Can Lower Your Cardiovascular Disease Risk
A study has found a link between coffee drinking and longer life. It also found coffee was associated with a lower risk for cardiovascular disease. Two to three cups per day appeared to be the sweet spot for these benefits. Experts say moderate coffee consumption can be a part of...
Here’s How Many Minutes Studies Say You Should Walk After Meals For Weight Loss
We probably don’t have to tell you twice that walking is good for your overall health. Getting up and moving on a regular basis is one of the best ways to keep your body functioning to the best of its ability. Taking daily walks can help promote heart health, stronger bones and muscles, and even protect your body from serious health risks like diabetes and stroke. Of course, it can also help you shed pounds and slim down.
KXLY
Gut Microbes Could Play Role in HIV Infection
TUESDAY, Oct. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Could key differences in the trillions of bacteria found in the human gut actually affect the risk of becoming infected with HIV? A small, new study suggests the answer may be yes. The intriguing possibility stems from a detailed analysis of the...
Health Experts Say This Is The Worst Kind Of Butter For Weight Gain
While butter has a reputation for being an unhealthy, high-calorie addition to many meals, there are some versions that are better for someone trying to lose weight than others. With that said, we checked in with health experts to learn more about one kind of butter spread that could lead to weight gain or set back your weight loss journey due to its saturated fat content. Read on for tips and insight from Dr. Gabriela Rodríguez Ruiz, MD, PhD, FACS, board-certified bariatric surgeon at VIDA Wellness and Beauty, and Jake Dickson, CPT-NASM, certified personal trainer and contributing editor at BarBend.
KXLY
AHA News: Heart Risk Factors, Not Heart Disease Itself, May Increase Odds of COVID-19 Death
TUESDAY, Oct. 4, 2022 (American Heart Association News) — Seeking to clarify connections between pre-existing heart disease and COVID-19, a study of critically ill patients has found their risk of dying from COVID-19 may stem not directly from heart disease, but from the factors that contribute to it. People...
psychreg.org
Drinking two to three cups of coffee a day is linked to a longer lifespan and lower risk of cardiovascular disease compared with avoiding coffee, according to research published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology, a journal of the ESC. The findings applied to ground, instant and decaffeinated varieties.
archyworldys.com
Discover the two foods that help prevent diabetes
On the other hand, the daily consumption of some dishes can increase the risk of developing the disease. A study carried out by researchers at the University of Naples Federico II, Italy, found that drinking a glass of milk or eating a pot of yogurt every day decreases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 10% and 6%, respectively.
