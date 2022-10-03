ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man, 58, reported missing In Mid-Wilshire area

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZsZTB_0iKn1ReB00
Courtesy of Matt Sylvester

Police Monday sought the public’s help to locate a 58-year-old man suffering from an unspecified mental condition who was last seen in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles.

Norman Carroll was last seen about 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, near La Cienega Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Carroll is Black, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of a red flower on his right forearm. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, dark gray sweat pants, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Carroll’s whereabouts was asked to contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted at lacrimestoppers.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Man found shot to death in U-Haul rental truck

LOS ANGELES - Investigators with the Los Angeles Police Department are searching for a killer after a man in his 60s was found shot to death in Hollywood late Wednesday night. Hollywood Division patrol officers responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. near the intersection of West Carlos and North Bronson avenues. Arriving officers discovered a man in a U-Haul rental truck that had collided with a parked vehicle suffering a single gunshot wound.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

1 arrested in break-in at Rosemead business

At least one person was taken into custody outside a Rosemead business that had been burglarized overnight.The owner of JC Company Mart, at 8062 Garvey Ave., called police at about 5:20 a.m. Thursday to report his business' security system had detected movement at the closed storefront. The owner told authorities this wasn't the first break-in at his store – a previous burglary occurred when someone got in through the roof.The business owner went out to the store to let the deputies in, but a Los Angeles County Fire truck was called in so deputies could find how the intruder made entry. Once the deputies got up to the roof, they found an air conditioning unit had been removed so a person could get into the building. Within the hour, one man in baggy, light-colored shorts and a dusty black shirt had been taken into custody. But authorities say a second suspect may still be in the store.
ROSEMEAD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot near Hollywood freeway

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – A possibly homeless man was fatally shot inside a U- Haul rental pickup in Hollywood, and police Thursday were continuing to search for the assailant. Officers responded about 11 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Tamarind and Carlos avenues regarding a radio call of a shooting that had just occurred, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The victim, a possibly homeless man around 60 years old, was found inside the white pickup, which had collided with a parked vehicle, police said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Police seek suspect who shot man during South LA ￼street takeover

Police Thursday sought the public’s help to locate the young man suspected of shooting a 60-year-old man during a street takeover in South Los Angeles. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded about 10:45 p.m. Sept. 18 to the area of Western Avenue and 48th Street, near Vermont Square Park, on reports of the shooting and “observed a large street takeover dispersing” before they found the victim lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a department statement.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police searching for suspect who shot a 60-year-old man at a street takeover

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot a 60-year-old man during a street takeover.The shooting happened on Sept. 18 at about 10:45 p.m. at the intersection of Western Avenue and 48th Street in South L.A. According to the LAPD, the suspect was a spectator at the takeover and got into an altercation with someone else watching the sideshow. The suspect then pulled out a handgun and shot three times at the other spectator that was running away. Instead of hitting the man he was in an altercation with he struck a 60-year-old man in the back. Police said the victim was walking past the street takeover while on the way home.Officers said the suspect is a 5'11" Hispanic man and weighs about 170 pounds. They believe he is about 18 years old with short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a light-colored short sleeve T-shirt, dark pants and dark shoes.Those with information on the shooting should contact the LAPD at (213) 786-5414 or (213) 910-8703. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on their website https://lacrimestoppers.org.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person
2urbangirls.com

South Bay police arrest motorist in connection with hit-and-run crash

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. – Redondo Beach police Thursday said an arrest has been made in connection with a vehicle striking two teenagers on an electric bicycle and fleeing the scene. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle and motorist Tuesday in the city of Rolling Hills Estates, said...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Woman recovering after she was attacked by homeless man in Torrance

A woman is recovering from a brutal attack in Torrance several months ago that left her with facial fractures. The woman, who has not been identified, was sexually assaulted and attacked by a homeless man while she was walking her two dogs in Torrance at night. The attack took place on July 31 at about 1:00 a.m. in the 4300 block of Emerald Street.Forty-six-year-old Darrell Waters, a homeless man, was arrested the following Monday by the Torrance Police Department.While the suspect is in custody, that hasn't accelerated the victim's healing process. According to the victim's friend Debbie Keyser, who started a GoFundMe page that has raised more than $64,000, the victim has continued to seek therapy for emotional distress and effects from post traumatic stress disorder. The victim will receive reconstructive dental work on Oct. 14. However, there is a good chance that the victim will have to face the man who attacked her once again in court if the case goes to a jury trial, according to Keyser. 
TORRANCE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Tattoo
KTLA

Dead woman found partially in Santa Clarita donation box

A woman’s body was found partially in a donation box in Santa Clarita Thursday morning, though the circumstances surrounding her death are unknown. The incident was reported just before 10 a.m. near the 24800 block of Orchard Village Road in Newhall, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The woman, believed to be in her […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Attempted theft ends in shooting in Hollywood

The search is on for some would-be thieves trying to steal a catalytic converter, officers said. But police say those suspects then shot up an apartment building.It happened around 3:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of North St. Andrews Place near Melrose Avenue in Hollywood.According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two people were trying to steal the catalytic converter from a Toyota Prius. The owner of the car came outside and yelled at the suspects. That's when the suspects jumped into a car and drove off. A few minutes later, they returned and fired multiple rounds into the home, police said. They then fled and are still on the loose. The two male suspects drove off in a 2013 or 2014 White Infinity, police said. No property was taken. Nobody was injured. Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

SWAT officer’s retaliation suit alleges LAPD has gang arrest, gun quotas

A Los Angeles police officer is suing the city, alleging management took career-damaging steps against him to keep him quiet about purported illegal quotas that commanders ostensibly established to increase specific crime statistics involving guns and gangs. Officer John Walker’s Los Angeles Superior Court retaliation suit, filed Wednesday, seeks unspecified...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy