Man, 58, reported missing In Mid-Wilshire area

Courtesy of Matt Sylvester

Police Monday sought the public’s help to locate a 58-year-old man suffering from an unspecified mental condition who was last seen in the Mid-Wilshire area of Los Angeles.

Norman Carroll was last seen about 8 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South Orange Grove Avenue, near La Cienega Park, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Carroll is Black, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of a red flower on his right forearm. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, dark gray sweat pants, and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information on Carroll’s whereabouts was asked to contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted at lacrimestoppers.org.