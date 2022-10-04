Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jordan Butler, 4-star post player, announces SEC commitment
Jordan Butler, a 7-footer and 4-star post player out of Greenville, S.C. (Christ Church Episcopal School), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Butler committed to Missouri over Auburn and South Carolina, and he’s ranked the No. 15 center in the class of 2023, and No. 2 player in the state of South Carolina, according to the 247Sports Composite.
FOX Carolina
Two Clemson football players named in lawsuit after 2021 crash that injured mail carrier
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In a lawsuit, two Clemson football players are being accused of racing their cars and causing a crash that injured a mail carrier in 2021. According to the lawsuit, the two players Frederick L. Davis, II and Malcolm Greene were observed traveling south on Highway 123 in close proximity and at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of lanes, and appeared to be racing on July 21, 2021.
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Clemson News
Troubling news involving Clemson football players Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis surfaced this Wednesday. Davis was arrested for an incident that took place in July of 2021. He allegedly hit a postal vehicle while speeding. According to The Journal’s Riley Morningstar, a lawsuit filed in local court shows that Greene...
Despite Ivy League grades; SEC remained in J'Adore Young's heart
For J'Adore Young, the numbers all were in one place. Her heart, however, was somewhere else. With a 4.94 grade-point average, a 6-foot-4 frame, and the No. 55 ranking national ranking by HoopseenW/All Star Girls Report, the senior post player from Greenville (SC) Senior High School was drawing ...
'If we don't win that game, I'm probably not here'
Clemson’s pending trip to Boston College has plenty of memories flooding back to Dabo Swinney’s mind, including one particular game the Tigers’ coach believes started all of this. “If we don’t win (...)
wgog.com
Golf cart accident leads to civil lawsuit
An Oconee County lawsuit filed for a man who, it is claimed, fell out of a golf cart and was injured and required treatment expenses at more than $400 thousand. The lawsuit was entered this week in the Common Pleas Court by a Charleston lawyer on behalf of Anderson resident John Stiles Jr. According to the allegations made against the Chickasaw Point Golf Club, Stiles was riding in a car driven by his friend Randy Dawson. Between holes number 7 and 8, it is alleged, the golf cart started to slide and flipped as the two went down a hill that featured a sloped asphalt pathway. And it’s that pathway, the lawsuit contends, which caused the accident. According to the allegations, the golf cart landed atop Stiles and caused severe bodily injuries. It claims there was no sign warning Stiles of the danger. A jury trial is requested.
bcinterruption.com
Boston College Football vs. Clemson: Gambling Odds and Prediction
Well, last week was quite the ride for the Boston College football team as they were able to squeak by Louisville to secure their first ACC win of the season with a 34-33 win. Like a responsible gambler, I stayed the hell away from this one and boy was that the right decision. The ending results of the match was a gambler’s worst nightmare as the Eagles were able to cover the 15.5 spread, obviously, and absolutely destroy the Over of 51 which I originally guessed was set a tad bit too high.
golaurens.com
Mary Barbara Chapman - Laurens
Mary Barbara Chapman, 78, of Laurens, passed away on October 3, 2022, at PRISMA Health Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born in Clinton, she was a daughter of the late Cecil Lawson, Sr., and Mary Prince Lawson. Mary was retired from Kemet Electronics and in her later years she worked as a caregiver at Whitten Center. She was loving, kind, and loved her dogs.
South Carolina man left $300K lottery ticket unscratched in car for 2 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina man did not realize he was driving around with an unscratched $300,000 winning ticket until he discovered it in his console two days later. The man, who lives in the Midlands area of the state, bought a $10 scratch-off in the $300,000 Fun Fortune game, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said in a news release.
WYFF4.com
Greenville, South Carolina, man wins big playing South Carolina Education Lottery
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate man, who started playing the lottery a year ago, has won $200,000. Not surprisingly, he says he’ll keep playing. “It could happen again,” he said. He’s going to buy a house with his winnings off of a Palmetto Cash 5 with a...
golaurens.com
Faye Donna Bullard Hannah - Clinton
Faye Donna Bullard Hannah, 86, resident of Clinton, SC, widow of John Alford Hannah, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at National Healthcare of Clinton. She was born June 3, 1936 in Whitmire, SC and was a daughter of the late John Andrew and the late Mary Bell Davis Bullard; along with her step-mother that raised her, Annie Mae Bullard.
golaurens.com
Elizabeth "Libby" Burts Copeland - Laurens
Elizabeth “Libby” Burts Copeland, of Laurens, and wife of the late Terry Lynn Copeland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her home. Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Everette and Jessie Barrett Burts. She was a member of Highland Home Baptist Church. Libby retired from Laurens Electric Cooperative and later worked at First Baptist Church. She also enjoyed reading, shopping, and cooking.
WYFF4.com
Woman wins $1 million jackpot in Anderson on way to birthday party
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A trip to a birthday party turned into a million-dollar surprise for a woman driving through the Upstate this week. The woman, whose name was not released, bought a ticket from B K World, at 3027 N. Main St. in Anderson, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.
wspa.com
Ingles Open Road: Greer, SC
The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
FOX Carolina
Coroner releases name of man hit by car in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Spartanburg County Wednesday night, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Ford Mustang was heading west on SC-296 when it hit a pedestrian around 9:45 p.m. Highway Patrol said the driver was...
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Cayla’s Catering Provides Delicious Meals in Inman, Boiling Springs, and Spartanburg, SC
When you really just don’t want to cook or want to send someone a meal if they had a baby, Cayla’s Catering in Inman is a great option. We tried out dinner and will tell you all about it. Thanks to Cayla’s Catering for providing us with a meal so we could write this review.
wpde.com
SC community rallies behind woman crushed in car after tree fell
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A community has rallied behind a Columbia woman who was crushed inside her car by a fallen tree as Hurricane Ian approached. “We’ve always been protective of Jessie. Especially with her being the baby, but in this case, we were all kind of in a place where we couldn’t protect her. And that just really crushed all of us,” said Dorian Nixon.
Dock signs to be installed to help crews respond to emergencies on Lake Greenwood
Brightly-colored reflective signs will be installed on all docks on Lake Greenwood. Greenwood County Emergency Management said this will help 9-1-1 operators dispatch first responders to emergencies that occur on the lake.
FOX Carolina
Crash on I-26 in Newberry County
The shrimping boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian is expected to be removed Tuesday afternoon. For $2.8 million, the iconic Castle on Keowee could be yours. What's new? 10/4. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's new in our area including Rocket Fizz Greenville, Farm Fresh...
FOX Carolina
Cherokee County Most Wanted - October 03, 2022
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department needs the community’s help in locating Brandon Lee Wilson. Wilson is wanted for petit larceny less than $2,000. The incident occurred off Jordan Lane in Blacksburg. On Sept. 11, Wilson was observed stealing a car battery from a...
