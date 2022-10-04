ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

saturdaydownsouth.com

Jordan Butler, 4-star post player, announces SEC commitment

Jordan Butler, a 7-footer and 4-star post player out of Greenville, S.C. (Christ Church Episcopal School), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Butler committed to Missouri over Auburn and South Carolina, and he’s ranked the No. 15 center in the class of 2023, and No. 2 player in the state of South Carolina, according to the 247Sports Composite.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Two Clemson football players named in lawsuit after 2021 crash that injured mail carrier

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In a lawsuit, two Clemson football players are being accused of racing their cars and causing a crash that injured a mail carrier in 2021. According to the lawsuit, the two players Frederick L. Davis, II and Malcolm Greene were observed traveling south on Highway 123 in close proximity and at a high rate of speed, weaving in and out of lanes, and appeared to be racing on July 21, 2021.
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Clemson News

Troubling news involving Clemson football players Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis surfaced this Wednesday. Davis was arrested for an incident that took place in July of 2021. He allegedly hit a postal vehicle while speeding. According to The Journal’s Riley Morningstar, a lawsuit filed in local court shows that Greene...
CLEMSON, SC
Clinton, SC
Football
City
Clinton, SC
Clinton, SC
Education
County
Laurens County, SC
Clinton, SC
Sports
Laurens County, SC
Sports
Laurens County, SC
Education
State
South Carolina State
wgog.com

Golf cart accident leads to civil lawsuit

An Oconee County lawsuit filed for a man who, it is claimed, fell out of a golf cart and was injured and required treatment expenses at more than $400 thousand. The lawsuit was entered this week in the Common Pleas Court by a Charleston lawyer on behalf of Anderson resident John Stiles Jr. According to the allegations made against the Chickasaw Point Golf Club, Stiles was riding in a car driven by his friend Randy Dawson. Between holes number 7 and 8, it is alleged, the golf cart started to slide and flipped as the two went down a hill that featured a sloped asphalt pathway. And it’s that pathway, the lawsuit contends, which caused the accident. According to the allegations, the golf cart landed atop Stiles and caused severe bodily injuries. It claims there was no sign warning Stiles of the danger. A jury trial is requested.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
bcinterruption.com

Boston College Football vs. Clemson: Gambling Odds and Prediction

Well, last week was quite the ride for the Boston College football team as they were able to squeak by Louisville to secure their first ACC win of the season with a 34-33 win. Like a responsible gambler, I stayed the hell away from this one and boy was that the right decision. The ending results of the match was a gambler’s worst nightmare as the Eagles were able to cover the 15.5 spread, obviously, and absolutely destroy the Over of 51 which I originally guessed was set a tad bit too high.
CLEMSON, SC
golaurens.com

Mary Barbara Chapman - Laurens

Mary Barbara Chapman, 78, of Laurens, passed away on October 3, 2022, at PRISMA Health Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born in Clinton, she was a daughter of the late Cecil Lawson, Sr., and Mary Prince Lawson. Mary was retired from Kemet Electronics and in her later years she worked as a caregiver at Whitten Center. She was loving, kind, and loved her dogs.
LAURENS, SC
Person
James
golaurens.com

Faye Donna Bullard Hannah - Clinton

Faye Donna Bullard Hannah, 86, resident of Clinton, SC, widow of John Alford Hannah, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at National Healthcare of Clinton. She was born June 3, 1936 in Whitmire, SC and was a daughter of the late John Andrew and the late Mary Bell Davis Bullard; along with her step-mother that raised her, Annie Mae Bullard.
CLINTON, SC
golaurens.com

Elizabeth "Libby" Burts Copeland - Laurens

Elizabeth “Libby” Burts Copeland, of Laurens, and wife of the late Terry Lynn Copeland, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her home. Born in Laurens, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Everette and Jessie Barrett Burts. She was a member of Highland Home Baptist Church. Libby retired from Laurens Electric Cooperative and later worked at First Baptist Church. She also enjoyed reading, shopping, and cooking.
LAURENS, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman wins $1 million jackpot in Anderson on way to birthday party

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A trip to a birthday party turned into a million-dollar surprise for a woman driving through the Upstate this week. The woman, whose name was not released, bought a ticket from B K World, at 3027 N. Main St. in Anderson, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.
ANDERSON, SC
wspa.com

Ingles Open Road: Greer, SC

The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, inviting you to take a ride with me. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner releases name of man hit by car in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a car in Spartanburg County Wednesday night, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Ford Mustang was heading west on SC-296 when it hit a pedestrian around 9:45 p.m. Highway Patrol said the driver was...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

SC community rallies behind woman crushed in car after tree fell

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A community has rallied behind a Columbia woman who was crushed inside her car by a fallen tree as Hurricane Ian approached. “We’ve always been protective of Jessie. Especially with her being the baby, but in this case, we were all kind of in a place where we couldn’t protect her. And that just really crushed all of us,” said Dorian Nixon.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Crash on I-26 in Newberry County

The shrimping boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian is expected to be removed Tuesday afternoon. For $2.8 million, the iconic Castle on Keowee could be yours. What's new? 10/4. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Highlighting what's new in our area including Rocket Fizz Greenville, Farm Fresh...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Cherokee County Most Wanted - October 03, 2022

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department needs the community’s help in locating Brandon Lee Wilson. Wilson is wanted for petit larceny less than $2,000. The incident occurred off Jordan Lane in Blacksburg. On Sept. 11, Wilson was observed stealing a car battery from a...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC

