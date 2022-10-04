ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEYC

City of Mankato looking for feedback on housing needs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato wants to hear the public’s thoughts on affordable housing needs in the area. On October 11th, city staff will be holding two open house sessions to discuss ideas through round table discussions. The first will be at 1 p.m. and the...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Scott Carlson eyes North Mankato mayoral seat

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Nov. 8, Minnesotans will head to the polls for the midterm elections. Current North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen is running for a Nicollet County commissioner role, leaving the race for mayor wide open. One candidate has lived in North Mankato his entire life and...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Mankato Marathon still in need of volunteers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato marathon organizers are looking for more volunteers to help out for next week’s big event. Volunteers will do everything from hand out water to runners, to hand out medals at the finish line. They’re also looking for course marshals to direct runners along the route.
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Longtime Minnesota DNR naturalist hanging up his boots

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For 11 years, Scott Kudelka has been a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources naturalist at Minneopa State Park. He has guided people through the park, explored different places, and held presentations about the animals found around the area. “Of course, having this as your office you...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mankato, MN
City
Minneapolis, MN
Mankato, MN
Government
KEYC

Toby Leonard eyes Mankato mayoral seat ahead of midterms

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Campaign season is in full swing for the midterm elections on Nov. 8. A mayoral election will be on the ballot for the residents of Mankato. One of those candidates is Toby Leonard. Leonard has been in the Mankato community for around 30 years and sees...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

YWCA Mankato receives $15,000 grant

A Mankato man faces felony charges for allegedly beating and choking a woman. Devastation in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian has some Floridians still scrambling to meet their basic needs. Minnesota community rallies around injured farmer, helps with harvest. Updated: 6 hours ago. The people of Frost came together Tuesday...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Missing vulnerable adult found safe

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A vulnerable adult who was reported missing has been found safe in Rochester. Cullen Duane Kennedy, 25, had been missing since Saturday, Oct. 1, after last being seen on the 100 block of Cardinal Drive in Mankato. Mankato Public Safety says he was located around 4...
MANKATO, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
KEYC

New Richland Community Ambulance receives much-needed makeover

CADA is asking community members to join them in a Night of Remembrance and Empowerment. Voter registration drive, film screening next week at Minnesota State Mankato. Election day is right around the corner, and three local organizations are teaming up to get more people registered to vote. Fall leaf collection...
NEW RICHLAND, MN
KEYC

Fall clean-up drop off underway for North Mankato residents

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fall Drop-off for North Mankato residents begins today. Items can be brought to The Public Works Yard at 610 Webster Ave. between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Saturday and 7 a.m. until noon on Sunday. The city notes that mattresses and box springs will...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

City of Waseca to remove trees to combat Emerald Ash Borer spread

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Waseca is taking action to combat the spread of Emerald Ash Borer. The city will be removing ash trees starting Oct. 10 through mid December. Property owners living adjacent to the city-owned public trees will be notified of the scheduled removal. Once the...
WASECA, MN
KEYC

Schell’s Brewery continues its Oktoberfest traditions

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - “Come on out and be a German for a day,” stated Kyle Marti, vice president of operations at Schell’s Brewery in New Ulm. For the next two weekends, the city of New Ulm will host its 40th annual Oktoberfest. But on Saturday, Oct. 15, Schell’s Brewery will have its own Oktoberfest during the city’s fest.
NEW ULM, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Election Local#Cancer#Minneapolis Police#Connections Shelter
KEYC

CADA hosts Night of Remembrance & Empowerment

VINE Faith in Action is preparing for its November Rake the Town event, and is in need of volunteers. Schell's Oktoberfest will happen on Oct. 15, during the city of New Ulm's Oktoberfest. Volunteers across the Midwest help save Minnesota farmer’s harvest. Updated: 1 hour ago. Valley News Live...
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

Fall leaf collection beginning Thursday

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the fall weather comes falling leaves which can quickly pile up. That’s why the city of North Mankato wants as many residents as possible to take part in this year’s fall leaf collection. Starting tomorrow, city crews will start picking up leaves.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Brown County Republicans hosts annual FUNraiser

On Nov. 8, Minnesotans will head to the polls for the midterm elections. Voter registration drive, film screening next week at Minnesota State Mankato. Election day is right around the corner, and three local organizations are teaming up to get more people registered to vote. Senator Klobuchar visits women-own Pine...
BROWN COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KEYC

Mankato Public Safety searches for missing person

A Mankato man faces felony charges for allegedly beating and choking a woman. AT&T is awarding $15,000 to the local nonprofit to boost programs providing digital resources for those who may not have access. Red Cross volunteer from Minnesota assists Hurricane Ian relief. Updated: 4 hours ago. Devastation in the...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Celebration of Harvest joins North Mankato Farmer’s Market at SCC

Connections Shelter is kicking off another season. Mankato residents got their fill of Fall activities all across town on Saturday. Firefighters host open house at North Mankato fire station. Updated: 18 hours ago. The community met with North Mankato firefighters face-to-face for a station tour, demonstration, games and more. Fairfax...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River

SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Sueur man has died in what authorities have ruled as an accident on the Minnesota River. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body 58-year-old David Scheiber of rural Le Sueur was discovered Tuesday after a search of the river. Scheiber had...
SIBLEY COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy