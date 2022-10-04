Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KEYC
City of Mankato looking for feedback on housing needs
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of Mankato wants to hear the public’s thoughts on affordable housing needs in the area. On October 11th, city staff will be holding two open house sessions to discuss ideas through round table discussions. The first will be at 1 p.m. and the...
KEYC
Scott Carlson eyes North Mankato mayoral seat
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - On Nov. 8, Minnesotans will head to the polls for the midterm elections. Current North Mankato Mayor Mark Dehen is running for a Nicollet County commissioner role, leaving the race for mayor wide open. One candidate has lived in North Mankato his entire life and...
KEYC
Mankato Marathon still in need of volunteers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato marathon organizers are looking for more volunteers to help out for next week’s big event. Volunteers will do everything from hand out water to runners, to hand out medals at the finish line. They’re also looking for course marshals to direct runners along the route.
KEYC
Longtime Minnesota DNR naturalist hanging up his boots
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For 11 years, Scott Kudelka has been a Minnesota Department of Natural Resources naturalist at Minneopa State Park. He has guided people through the park, explored different places, and held presentations about the animals found around the area. “Of course, having this as your office you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KEYC
VINE Faith in Action seeking ‘Rake the Town’ volunteers
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - VINE Faith in Action is preparing for its November Rake the Town event, and is in need of volunteers. The annual effort aims to help those who are physically unable to rake their own yard, particularly those 65 and older. Rake the Town will run from...
KEYC
Toby Leonard eyes Mankato mayoral seat ahead of midterms
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Campaign season is in full swing for the midterm elections on Nov. 8. A mayoral election will be on the ballot for the residents of Mankato. One of those candidates is Toby Leonard. Leonard has been in the Mankato community for around 30 years and sees...
KEYC
YWCA Mankato receives $15,000 grant
A Mankato man faces felony charges for allegedly beating and choking a woman. Devastation in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian has some Floridians still scrambling to meet their basic needs. Minnesota community rallies around injured farmer, helps with harvest. Updated: 6 hours ago. The people of Frost came together Tuesday...
KEYC
Missing vulnerable adult found safe
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A vulnerable adult who was reported missing has been found safe in Rochester. Cullen Duane Kennedy, 25, had been missing since Saturday, Oct. 1, after last being seen on the 100 block of Cardinal Drive in Mankato. Mankato Public Safety says he was located around 4...
RELATED PEOPLE
KEYC
New Richland Community Ambulance receives much-needed makeover
CADA is asking community members to join them in a Night of Remembrance and Empowerment. Voter registration drive, film screening next week at Minnesota State Mankato. Election day is right around the corner, and three local organizations are teaming up to get more people registered to vote. Fall leaf collection...
KEYC
Fall clean-up drop off underway for North Mankato residents
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Fall Drop-off for North Mankato residents begins today. Items can be brought to The Public Works Yard at 610 Webster Ave. between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. through Saturday and 7 a.m. until noon on Sunday. The city notes that mattresses and box springs will...
KEYC
City of Waseca to remove trees to combat Emerald Ash Borer spread
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Waseca is taking action to combat the spread of Emerald Ash Borer. The city will be removing ash trees starting Oct. 10 through mid December. Property owners living adjacent to the city-owned public trees will be notified of the scheduled removal. Once the...
KEYC
Schell’s Brewery continues its Oktoberfest traditions
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - “Come on out and be a German for a day,” stated Kyle Marti, vice president of operations at Schell’s Brewery in New Ulm. For the next two weekends, the city of New Ulm will host its 40th annual Oktoberfest. But on Saturday, Oct. 15, Schell’s Brewery will have its own Oktoberfest during the city’s fest.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC
CADA hosts Night of Remembrance & Empowerment
VINE Faith in Action is preparing for its November Rake the Town event, and is in need of volunteers. Schell's Oktoberfest will happen on Oct. 15, during the city of New Ulm's Oktoberfest. Volunteers across the Midwest help save Minnesota farmer’s harvest. Updated: 1 hour ago. Valley News Live...
KEYC
Fall leaf collection beginning Thursday
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the fall weather comes falling leaves which can quickly pile up. That’s why the city of North Mankato wants as many residents as possible to take part in this year’s fall leaf collection. Starting tomorrow, city crews will start picking up leaves.
KEYC
Brown County Republicans hosts annual FUNraiser
On Nov. 8, Minnesotans will head to the polls for the midterm elections. Voter registration drive, film screening next week at Minnesota State Mankato. Election day is right around the corner, and three local organizations are teaming up to get more people registered to vote. Senator Klobuchar visits women-own Pine...
KEYC
Minnesota community rallies around injured farmer, helps with harvest
FROST, Minn. (KEYC) - In mid-August, Scott Legried of Frost was injured in an accident. Legried is a farmer, and his bean crop has reached its harvest time, but Legried is still physically unable to tend to his crops himself. Not wanting a neighbor and friend to fall flat, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYC
Part of Lor Ray Drive closed for construction of new Chipotle, Starbucks
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Part of Lor Ray Drive is closed for construction on a new Starbucks and Chipotle. The City of North Mankato says it’s blocked off for work on underground sewer and water connections. It’s expected to last only a few days. The project kicked...
KEYC
Mankato Public Safety searches for missing person
A Mankato man faces felony charges for allegedly beating and choking a woman. AT&T is awarding $15,000 to the local nonprofit to boost programs providing digital resources for those who may not have access. Red Cross volunteer from Minnesota assists Hurricane Ian relief. Updated: 4 hours ago. Devastation in the...
KEYC
Celebration of Harvest joins North Mankato Farmer’s Market at SCC
Connections Shelter is kicking off another season. Mankato residents got their fill of Fall activities all across town on Saturday. Firefighters host open house at North Mankato fire station. Updated: 18 hours ago. The community met with North Mankato firefighters face-to-face for a station tour, demonstration, games and more. Fairfax...
KEYC
Le Sueur man dies in accident on Minnesota River
SIBLEY COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - A Le Sueur man has died in what authorities have ruled as an accident on the Minnesota River. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body 58-year-old David Scheiber of rural Le Sueur was discovered Tuesday after a search of the river. Scheiber had...
Comments / 0