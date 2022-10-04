Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Walt Disney World Theme Parks & Disney Springs Closing Due to Hurricane Ian
Walt Disney World has announced that the theme parks and Disney Springs will be closing due to Hurricane Ian. The parks are scheduled to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday at this time, but the schedule is subject to change. Disney Springs will be closed on Wednesday with a decision to be made later regarding Thursday.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Opening Date Announced for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland
An opening day has been announced for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disneyland. The attraction will open on January 27, 2023. While it was previously announced that the ride and Mickey’s Toontown would open simultaneously, Runaway Railway is opening early for the kickoff of the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company.
WDW News Today
New Halloween Loungefly Backpack Featuring Mickey and Friends at Walt Disney World
A new Halloween Loungefly backpack is available at Walt Disney World Resort for the 2022 spooky season. We found this bag in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. Halloween Loungefly Backpack – $75. The backpack has an...
WDW News Today
New Haunted Mansion Glow in the Dark Loungefly Backpack Available at Walt Disney World
On our most recent visit to Disney Springs, this ghoulishly delightful bag appeared at World Of Disney. Having a glow in the dark design, this bag is sure to make Haunted Mansion fans grin. Haunted Mansion Glow...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Guided Tours Are Returning to Disneyland Resort
As of today, guests can now book reservations for two guided tours at Disneyland Resort. Tours have not been available since March 2020. The two offerings are “Walt’s Main Street Story” and “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort.”. “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort” is a...
WDW News Today
First Look at Disney 100 Years of Wonder Mickey Popcorn Bucket and Spirit Jersey Coming to Disneyland Resort Next Year
With the announcement of the Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration at Disneyland Resort next year, Disney has previewed some of the special merchandise that will be available. A purple and silver chromatic Mickey popcorn bucket will...
Disneyland Resort rolls out app updates
The Disneyland Resort has added new features to its Disneyland app to enhance guests’ experiences, the park announced Tuesday. A new complimentary car locator feature will debut later this month and help park visitors find their vehicles. The latest update will be available for the Mickey & Friends, Pixar Pals, Toy Story and Simba parking […]
WDW News Today
Indiana Jones Adventure Closing for Refurbishment in November at Disneyland
The Disneyland website has updated its calendar to reflect a refurbishment for Indiana Jones Adventure this November. The attraction will be closed for refurbishment beginning Monday, November 14. As the park calendar currently only runs through November 15, there is no reopening date listed at this time. For more Disneyland...
WDW News Today
Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland in Spring 2023
The “Magic Happens” parade will finally return to Disneyland Resort next year. Disney announced today that it will return in spring 2023. The parade’s return will coincide with the beginning of the 100 Years of Wonder celebration, which kicks off at Disneyland Resort in January 2023. For...
WDW News Today
Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration Kicking Off at Disneyland Resort in January 2023
The Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration, in honor of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, will begin at Disneyland Resort next year. The celebration will officially take off on January 27, 2023, with platinum-infused décor throughout the resort, new sparkling looks for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals, special food and beverage offerings, merchandise, and more.
WDW News Today
New Ursula Mug, Hades Tee, Maleficent Candle, and More Villains Merchandise at Disneyland Resort
Disney Villains merchandise has arrived at Disneyland Resort for the Halloween season. This stoneware mug is black and reads "A Lovely Mess" under an image of Ursula's hair. The interior is light purple. The...
WDW News Today
Construction Continues for Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course Reimagining in Walt Disney World
Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course is in the middle of a reimagining at Walt Disney World, and today we were able to see some of its progress. Back in April we got a first look at the redesigned course. Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course opened the same day as Magic Kingdom — October 1, 1971 — along with Disney’s Palm Golf Course. Magnolia was most recently renovated in 2015. Holes 14 through 17 are part of the current reimagining, that is slated to be completed in “late 2022”.
WDW News Today
Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland to Receive Special Decorations and Fountains for 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company
The 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company is next year and the celebrations will begin at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. As part of the celebrations, Sleeping Beauty Castle will receive special decorations. “At Disneyland park, Walt Disney’s original Sleeping Beauty Castle will be dressed in style for the...
WDW News Today
More Fantasyland Fight Drama, Remy’s Scavenger Hunt Statues Replaced with Plates, Tour to Serve Refreshments to Guests on Walt Disney’s Patio, and More: Daily Recap (10/5/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it's hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
WDW News Today
‘Star Wars’ Boba Fett Ear Headband Arrives at Disneyland
Lama Su and Obi-Wan Kenobi once said about Jango Fett’s son, “Fett demanded only one thing: an unaltered clone for himself. Curious, isn’t it?” He may not be one of a kind, but these “Star Wars” Boba Fett ear headbands we found in The Star Trader at Disneyland are pretty special.
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
How Disney theme parks celebrate Halloween around the world
Disney theme parks around the world are transformed each fall with pumpkins, lights, and special events for Halloween.
WDW News Today
Cirque Du Soleil ‘Drawn to Life’ Adding Sunday Matinee Performances in 2023
Cirque Du Soleil is adding Sunday matinee performances to their 2023 schedule for “Drawn to Life” at Disney Springs. The show is currently being performed at 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. most Tuesdays through Saturdays. Starting on January 4, 2023, the show will shift to Wednesday through Sunday...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin Load Mural Updated, Now Includes Space Mountain
The mural at the load area of Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin in Magic Kingdom has been repainted and updated. The mural isn’t drastically different from the old version. It still features a giant version of Zurg sending a line of robots toward Buzz and a ride vehicle of little green aliens.
WDW News Today
Repainting Underway as Construction Continues on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel
With construction still ongoing on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, the rest of the hotel is getting some attention with a repainting. We spotted a couple of workers repainting the hotel signage on the Adventure Tower. Walking around the hotel grounds, we can see the upcoming Disney Vacation Club tower...
