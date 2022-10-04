ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Guided Tours Are Returning to Disneyland Resort

As of today, guests can now book reservations for two guided tours at Disneyland Resort. Tours have not been available since March 2020. The two offerings are “Walt’s Main Street Story” and “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort.”. “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort” is a...
Disneyland Resort rolls out app updates

The Disneyland Resort has added new features to its Disneyland app to enhance guests’ experiences, the park announced Tuesday. A new complimentary car locator feature will debut later this month and help park visitors find their vehicles. The latest update will be available for the Mickey & Friends, Pixar Pals, Toy Story and Simba parking […]
Indiana Jones Adventure Closing for Refurbishment in November at Disneyland

The Disneyland website has updated its calendar to reflect a refurbishment for Indiana Jones Adventure this November. The attraction will be closed for refurbishment beginning Monday, November 14. As the park calendar currently only runs through November 15, there is no reopening date listed at this time. For more Disneyland...
Magic Happens Parade Returning to Disneyland in Spring 2023

The “Magic Happens” parade will finally return to Disneyland Resort next year. Disney announced today that it will return in spring 2023. The parade’s return will coincide with the beginning of the 100 Years of Wonder celebration, which kicks off at Disneyland Resort in January 2023. For...
Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration Kicking Off at Disneyland Resort in January 2023

The Disney 100 Years of Wonder Celebration, in honor of the 100th anniversary of The Walt Disney Company, will begin at Disneyland Resort next year. The celebration will officially take off on January 27, 2023, with platinum-infused décor throughout the resort, new sparkling looks for Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their pals, special food and beverage offerings, merchandise, and more.
Construction Continues for Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course Reimagining in Walt Disney World

Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course is in the middle of a reimagining at Walt Disney World, and today we were able to see some of its progress. Back in April we got a first look at the redesigned course. Disney’s Magnolia Golf Course opened the same day as Magic Kingdom — October 1, 1971 — along with Disney’s Palm Golf Course. Magnolia was most recently renovated in 2015. Holes 14 through 17 are part of the current reimagining, that is slated to be completed in “late 2022”.
Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland to Receive Special Decorations and Fountains for 100th Anniversary of The Walt Disney Company

The 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company is next year and the celebrations will begin at Disneyland on January 27, 2023. As part of the celebrations, Sleeping Beauty Castle will receive special decorations. “At Disneyland park, Walt Disney’s original Sleeping Beauty Castle will be dressed in style for the...
More Fantasyland Fight Drama, Remy’s Scavenger Hunt Statues Replaced with Plates, Tour to Serve Refreshments to Guests on Walt Disney’s Patio, and More: Daily Recap (10/5/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, October 5, 2022.
‘Star Wars’ Boba Fett Ear Headband Arrives at Disneyland

Lama Su and Obi-Wan Kenobi once said about Jango Fett’s son, “Fett demanded only one thing: an unaltered clone for himself. Curious, isn’t it?” He may not be one of a kind, but these “Star Wars” Boba Fett ear headbands we found in The Star Trader at Disneyland are pretty special.
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27

Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
Repainting Underway as Construction Continues on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel

With construction still ongoing on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, the rest of the hotel is getting some attention with a repainting. We spotted a couple of workers repainting the hotel signage on the Adventure Tower. Walking around the hotel grounds, we can see the upcoming Disney Vacation Club tower...
