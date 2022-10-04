ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back This Monday

By Alek Arend
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 2 days ago

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos are reportedly signing a veteran running back this Monday evening.

The Broncos have lost Javonte Williams for the season. He suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sunday.

Melvin Gordon is expected to be the starting running back moving forward, but it's likely that he splits reps moving forward.

The Broncos are reportedly signing veteran running back Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad.

"The #Broncos are signing RB Latavius Murray off the #Saints ’ practice squad, per source. With Javonte Williams out for the season, Murray now joins Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone in the Denver backfield," Tom Pelissero reported.

It's been quite the 24-hour ride for Murray.

The veteran NFL running back scored a touchdown in London on Sunday, made the long flight back to New Orleans and now heads to Denver.

"Quite a 48-hour stretch for Murray, who scored a touchdown Sunday in London against the #Vikings , flew back to New Orleans and now to Denver. He reunites with #Broncos GM George Paton, who was with Murray in Minnesota," Pelissero adds.

Latavius Murray will likely make a big impact for the Broncos the rest of this season.

