Denver Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back This Monday

The Denver Broncos are reportedly signing a veteran running back this Monday evening.

The Broncos have lost Javonte Williams for the season. He suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sunday.

Melvin Gordon is expected to be the starting running back moving forward, but it's likely that he splits reps moving forward.

The Broncos are reportedly signing veteran running back Latavius Murray off the New Orleans Saints' practice squad.

It's been quite the 24-hour ride for Murray.

The veteran NFL running back scored a touchdown in London on Sunday, made the long flight back to New Orleans and now heads to Denver.

Latavius Murray will likely make a big impact for the Broncos the rest of this season.