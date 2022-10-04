ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perquimans County, NC

Perquimans gets $37M grant for new intermediate school

By From staff reports
 2 days ago

The Perquimans County Schools has received a state needs-based school facilities grant of nearly $37 million for a new school to serve grades 3-8.

The new school would replace Hertford Grammar School and Perquimans Middle School.

The grant of $36.9 million was announced last month by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.

Nine school districts have been awarded facilities grants totaling $300 million for 2022-23. The projects were selected from 164 grant applications that came from 72 school districts across the state.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt, who visited the Perquimans County Schools on Wednesday, said the grants will help build school facilities that create the best possible learning environments for children.

“Many students in North Carolina attend schools built decades ago,” Truitt said in a statement released by her office. “These grants are paying for schools designed and built for the 21st century. Today’s students, regardless of where they live and attend school, deserve nothing less.”

In addition to the grant for Perquimans, elsewhere in the region:

• Gates County Schools received $9.8 million for additions and renovations to Gates County High School.

• Hyde County Schools received $8.3 million for additions and renovations to the Mattamuskeet School.

• Tyrrell County Schools received $350,000 for a new career and technical education center

thecoastlandtimes.com

Currituck County Schools to operate remotely Monday due to weather concerns

Currituck County Schools announced Sunday evening, October 2, 2022 that schools in the system will operate remotely on Monday, October 3 due to forecast weather conditions. “Late this evening we have received updated information from Currituck Emergency Management that indicates a new coastal low will have the potential to significantly impact our weather tomorrow,” stated information released by CCS. “In light of the potential for wind and coastal flooding, Currituck County Schools will operate on an asynchronous remote learning day.”
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC
Edenton, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

EDENTON, NC
The Perquimans Weekly is a weekly publication based in Hertford, North Carolina. It covers Perquimans County.

