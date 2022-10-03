ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Latavius Murray signed by Denver Broncos

According to Tom Pelissero, the Denver Broncos have signed Latavius Murray off of the New Orleans Saints practice squad. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Murray immediately steps into a Denver backfield that just lost Javonte Williams (knee) for the rest of the 2022 season. The veteran running back will share touches with Melvin Gordon and Mike Boone and may be worth a speculative add for owners looking to strike the waiver wire jackpot in a backfield that should have plenty of opportunities for Murray to seize.
Giants bring back former anchor of their defense

Landon Collins was one of the best players in the NFL during his prime years with the New York Giants, and the team is hoping he still has something left to offer. Collins, who was a free agent, told Josina Anderson of USA Today that he has agreed to a contract with the Giants. He will sign a practice squad deal with New York and travel to London to be with the team for their Week 5 game against the Green Bay Packers.
Is Jonathan Taylor playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Colts-Broncos Thursday Night Football

It doesn't get much worse than the consensus No. 1 overall pick in fantasy football drafts being "questionable" for a Thursday Night game, but that's the situation Jonathan Taylor and his owners find themselves in ahead of the Colts' Week 5 showdown with the Broncos. Taylor seems more likely to be ruled out than actually playing, but if he has any chance of suiting up, you know Indianapolis will take it down to the last possible minute before making a decision. That means fantasy owners with Taylor and handcuffs Nyheim Hines/Phillip Lindsay need to stay on top of all the latest injury updates before locking in their first start 'em, sit 'em decision of the week.
Where is Odell Beckham Jr.? Latest news, rumors for NFL free agent's possible 2022 landing spots

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. enjoyed a resurgence of sorts in 2021, after the Rams signed him when the Browns waived him. Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards with the Rams in eight games, but his real impact was in the playoffs, where he caught 25 passes for 316 yards and a pair of touchdowns, with nine of those grabs and 117 yards coming in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.
Brian Robinson Jr. injury timeline: How Commanders RB made remarkable five-week recovery from offseason shooting

One of the Commanders' top acquisitions of the 2022 NFL Draft is in position to make a much-awaited — and long-postponed — debut. Washington coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Monday that running back Brian Robinson Jr., the Commanders' third-round pick at No. 98 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft, has been cleared by team doctors to return to football activities. That follows a preseason shooting incident that resulted in Robinson's placement on injured reserve.
How George Kittle is still making an impact for the 49ers, despite lack of targets, offensive production

Fantasy owners beware: George Kittle dropped another stinker. The 49ers tight end reeled in two catches for a paltry 24 yards on "Monday Night Football," further frustrating fans who hoped to see the long-haired pass-catcher get more involved in Kyle Shanahan's aerial attack. Those believing that Kittle's fortunes would change with the reascension of Jimmy Garoppolo have been sadly mistaken through 2.5 games.
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 4 game

Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season will conclude with an NFC West battle between the Rams and 49ers on "Monday Night Football." San Francisco will look to get back on track after an ugly 11-10 loss to Denver in Week 3. The 49ers' offense struggled against the Broncos, allowing four sacks and committing three turnovers. Ball security will be key for Jimmy Garoppolo and Co. as they attempt to move down the field against an Aaron Donald-led defensive unit.
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 5 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

Fantasy football owners face tough start 'em, sit 'em questions right away in Week 5 with a potential battle of backup RBs in the Colts-Broncos Thursday night showdown, and things don't get much easier heading into the weekend. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 5 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Bengals' Joe Burrow comments on Tua Tagovailoa's head injury, concussion protocol: Football 'is a dangerous game'

Joe Burrow was just yards away on the sideline as Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field after suffering a concussion against the Bengals. In an appearance this week on the "Colin Cowherd Podcast," Burrow called those injuries "scary." He said that players hold their breath and hope the injured player is OK, gets to the hospital safely and can "come back eventually and have a normal life and a career."
Banged up Rams' offensive line had no answers for 49ers pass rush and how it played key role in loss on 'Monday Night Football'

The night ended as it started for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford: lying in the lush Levi's Stadium grass under the crunch of 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam. Ebukam got to Stafford relatively unchallenged before knocking the bal out of his grasp with a ferocious swipe. The ball made its way toward the first down marker before eventually being scooped up by a pair of cherry-stained gloves.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jonathan Taylor, Javonte Williams, Cordarrelle Patterson affecting Week 5 waiver pickups

There weren't many running back injuries this past Sunday, but the three that occurred are big ones. Indianapolis's Jonathan Taylor (ankle), Denver's Javonte Williams (knee), and Atlanta's Cordarrelle Patterson's (knee) status for coming weeks are murky, and fantasy football owners are already scrambling to fill potential Week 5 holes on the waiver wire.
NFL DFS picks Week 5: Best sleepers, value players for FanDuel, DraftKings lineups

The 2022 NFL season (and fantasy football season) rolls on like a freight train, and the storylines have been plentiful. Among the top narratives, we have seen a ton of breakouts and sleepers emerge from the shadows cast by widespread injuries. More under-the-radar guys exploding means more opportunities to find NFL DFS value picks on DraftKings and FanDuel every week.
