WJHL

These local high school football teams remain undefeated

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The high school football season is entering week eight in Tennessee and week seven in Virginia. Only a handful of local teams remain undefeated. As of this week, three Northeast Tennessee teams and two Southwest Virginia teams still have perfect records: Northeast Tennessee Daniel Boone (6–0 overall, 2–0 in district) […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WSPA 7News

S.C. Prep Football Media Poll

Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Oct. 5. First-place votes in parentheses. Class 5A 1. Dutch Fork (15) 2. Dorman (2) 3. Hillcrest (3) 4. Lexington  5. Gaffney 6. TL Hanna 7. Summervill 8. River Bluff 9. Spartanburg 10. Sumter Others receiving votes: Byrnes, […]
HIGH SCHOOL
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 3, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. Good Counsel (5-1) – Last week: 1 […]
HIGH SCHOOL
Kingsport Times-News

NET Notes: Greene County schools off to rousing start in 2022

Last year, Carter County had its best-ever season by housing three semifinal football teams. This year, it’s Greene County’s turn to open some eyes. Greeneville, West Greene and Chuckey-Doak have a total record of 18-2, the best combined start for these schools in their histories.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WHSV

EndZone Game of the Week Announcement - Week 7: Luray vs. Central

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A pair of unbeaten Bull Run District teams will meet in week seven of the high school football season. Luray and Central are scheduled to square off Friday night in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week. The Bulldogs are 5-0 overall and coming off a...
LURAY, VA
Calhoun Journal

2022-23 Calhoun County Basketball

Calhoun County, AL – Here is East Alabama Sports Today’s growing master basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season; be aware some early games will be impacted by football playoffs; will be updated as schedules are received; coaches, forward your schedules toal.muskewitz@gmail.com.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Blue Ridge Muse

Lady Buffaloes defeat Pulaski in three sets

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes, on the road, delivered a 3-0 shutout of Pulaski Monday night and face Radford in their lair Tuesday evening before returning home Thursday to face Glenvar. Highlights, thanks to coach Kim Weddle:. Game wins: 25-21, 25-17, 25-23 Maria Garcia delivered 5 kills &...
PULASKI, VA

