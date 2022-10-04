Read full article on original website
These local high school football teams remain undefeated
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The high school football season is entering week eight in Tennessee and week seven in Virginia. Only a handful of local teams remain undefeated. As of this week, three Northeast Tennessee teams and two Southwest Virginia teams still have perfect records: Northeast Tennessee Daniel Boone (6–0 overall, 2–0 in district) […]
S.C. Prep Football Media Poll
Here are the statewide high school team rankings for the S.C. Prep Football Media Poll released Tuesday, Oct. 5. First-place votes in parentheses. Class 5A 1. Dutch Fork (15) 2. Dorman (2) 3. Hillcrest (3) 4. Lexington 5. Gaffney 6. TL Hanna 7. Summervill 8. River Bluff 9. Spartanburg 10. Sumter Others receiving votes: Byrnes, […]
DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 3, 2022)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. Good Counsel (5-1) – Last week: 1 […]
Inside Nova
Freedom-Woodbridge, Brentsville lead their regions in first VHSL football power ratings
The Virginia High School League released its first football power ratings Tuesday. Freedom-Woodbridge has the top rating in Class 6 Region B and among the four Class 6 classifications overall with 32 points. Brentsville has the top rating in Class 3 Region B. Whoever has the top rating at the...
Kingsport Times-News
NET Notes: Greene County schools off to rousing start in 2022
Last year, Carter County had its best-ever season by housing three semifinal football teams. This year, it’s Greene County’s turn to open some eyes. Greeneville, West Greene and Chuckey-Doak have a total record of 18-2, the best combined start for these schools in their histories.
WVSSAC week six playoff rankings
Week six of the West Virginia high school football season is in the books, and below are the full list of WVSSAC rankings.
Highland Springs unanimous #1 in CBS 6/910 The Fan high school football poll
The Highland Springs High School Springers remain the #1 team in the CBS 6/910 The Fan High School Coaches Poll.
WHSV
EndZone Game of the Week Announcement - Week 7: Luray vs. Central
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A pair of unbeaten Bull Run District teams will meet in week seven of the high school football season. Luray and Central are scheduled to square off Friday night in the WHSV EndZone Game of the Week. The Bulldogs are 5-0 overall and coming off a...
Staunton 4th in region after latest football ratings; Gap leads Riverheads in Region 1B
The Virginia High School League has released its first football ratings six weeks into the season. Ratings determine which teams qualify for the playoffs at the end of the regular season. While not a surprise, it's still a bit shocking to see Riverheads third in Region 1B, trailing Central Lunenburg...
2022-23 Calhoun County Basketball
Calhoun County, AL – Here is East Alabama Sports Today’s growing master basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season; be aware some early games will be impacted by football playoffs; will be updated as schedules are received; coaches, forward your schedules toal.muskewitz@gmail.com.
Blue Ridge Muse
Lady Buffaloes defeat Pulaski in three sets
Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffaloes, on the road, delivered a 3-0 shutout of Pulaski Monday night and face Radford in their lair Tuesday evening before returning home Thursday to face Glenvar. Highlights, thanks to coach Kim Weddle:. Game wins: 25-21, 25-17, 25-23 Maria Garcia delivered 5 kills &...
