Daily Princetonian
Free speech emphasis in orientation will reap benefits later
On Sept. 1, “Free Expression at Princeton,” a new first-year orientation event, was held in McCarter Theater Center, featuring speeches from University President Christopher Eisgruber ’83; Hannah Kapoor ’23, Vice President of the Undergraduate Student Government; and Myles McKnight ’23, President of the Princeton Open Campus Coalition. This event was a direct response to a private letter sent by 46 undergraduates to President Eisgruber that raised concerns regarding the ideological bias found in the mandatory programming for freshmen.
Daily Princetonian
Existence, in theory and in practice
These days, I feel like my existence is split between the abstract and the concrete. On Tuesday mornings, I debate vast, vague ideas that swirl at the foundations of ethics and moral thought in my philosophy seminar. On Friday mornings, I take the Dinky to Princeton Junction, then the Northeast Corridor local train past New Brunswick, Rahway, and Secaucus until I arrive at Penn Station in New York City.
Daily Princetonian
Letter to the Editor: Students should remember there are fates worse than the ‘rat race’ for admission to Princeton
The opinion piece written by Yejin Suh ’25 in The Daily Princetonian, “3.98 percent a year later: reflecting on the rat race of college admissions,” makes some excellent points — namely that students must commodify their passions to succeed in the “admissions game.” However, I respectfully suggest it should be read together with Stanford junior Sophie Callcott’s guest essay in the New York Times, “There’s Still One Big Trick for Getting Into an Elite College,” which makes the point that access to elite colleges is still heavily tilted towards those who were able to attend elite private schools.
Daily Princetonian
Miriam Waldvogel
Princeton sells most holdings in Lithium Americas, Protect Thacker Pass argues not enough. As of the last quarter SEC filings, the University’s holdings in Lithium Americas Corporation are around $4.5 million, down from $92 million earlier this year. Still, Protect Thacker Pass, a Nevada-based coalition of activists, has argued that the University’s holdings in the company remain unacceptable.
Daily Princetonian
Princeton sells most holdings in Lithium Americas, Protect Thacker Pass argues not enough
The University sold the majority of its stake in the Lithium Americas Corporation during the second quarter of 2022, according to Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings released over the summer. As of last filing, the University’s holdings in the company are around $4.5 million, down from $92 million earlier this year.
Daily Princetonian
USG confirms passage of elections management amendment, hears reports on Lawnparties
The Undergraduate Student Government (USG) Senate met on Sunday, Oct. 2 for a second vote on an elections management resolution and to hear committee updates, including a report on this semester’s Lawnparties. The elections management reform, which amends the USG Constitution to establish the role of Deputy Elections Manager,...
Daily Princetonian
An ode to Dunkin’
In honor of the closure of Nassau Street’s Dunkin’, I’m taking a trip down memory lane. For the first-years who never even knew this Dunkin’ once existed, let me enlighten you: This Dunkin’ did not have particularly good coffee or stellar customer service. It wasn’t always tasty or pleasant. It didn’t have the local charm of Small World or the customizability of Starbucks. But it was always there for you. And it was always the cheapest option.
Daily Princetonian
Kevin O’Toole ’22: From Princeton pipe dream to the pros
Imagine a scenario where a Princeton University senior is in the midst of completing their thesis to earn their diploma while simultaneously trying to make the roster of a professional sports team. To most, this may sound like a strange combination of a dream and a nightmare. But for Kevin O’Toole ’22, this was his reality during the spring of 2022.
Daily Princetonian
As Nassau Starbucks faces staff shortages, unionization pressures mount
The Nassau Street Starbucks has been severely understaffed since the beginning of the school year, resulting in decreased hours and sudden store closings. Weekday hours have been reduced to 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. These issues occur in the wake of unionization at the Hopewell Starbucks, the first location in...
Daily Princetonian
Public policy experts, New York Times journalists discuss value of narrative case studies
Three journalists and policy experts discussed the “narrative case as a tool for understanding complex policy problems” at a panel on Friday, Sept. 30, emphasizing the importance of using case studies in both journalism and public policy research. The event, titled “Addressing Complex Policy Challenges Through the Lens...
Daily Princetonian
Annual UHS-sponsored ‘FluFest’ offers free flu vaccines to University community
On Monday Oct. 3, University Health Services (UHS) kicked off its annual ‘FluFest,’ a clinic that provides free seasonal influenza (flu) vaccines to members of the University community, including faculty, staff, students, retirees, and alumni. According to several UHS professionals, acquiring a flu vaccine prior to the start...
Daily Princetonian
Football's defense throttles Columbia in Ivy League opener
After starting the season 2–0 in an out-of-conference play, Princeton (3–0 overall, 1–0 Ivy League) defeated Columbia (2–1, 0–1) 24–6 in New York, earning their first Ivy League win of the season. The game was competitive in the first half, with the Tigers taking a 14–6 lead into halftime. In the second half, however, the Princeton defense shut out Columbia to fuel a dominant victory for the Tigers.
Daily Princetonian
Defense shines as men’s water polo takes down No. 11 Harvard at home, 9–6
Day in and day out, the Princeton men’s water polo team (11–4 overall, 3–0 Northeast Water Polo Conference) continues to show why they are one of the best defensive teams in the country. On Sunday, Oct. 2, the Tigers came into a matchup with Harvard (7–4, 2–1 NWPC). The Crimson were ranked No. 11 in the latest poll, while the Tigers were ranked No. 15. However, that did not mean anything for the Tigers, who continued their NWPC dominance with a 9–6 hard-fought win.
Daily Princetonian
Women’s soccer christens Roberts Stadium with 2–0 win over Dartmouth in Ivy home opener
Following Tuesday’s dominant win 2–0 at Bucknell, the Tigers (7–4–0 overall, 1–1 Ivy League) came out on top 2–0 against the Big Green (5–4–1, 1–1 Ivy) following a hard-fought game in adverse conditions. The victory came during Princeton’s first game on Myslik Field at Roberts Stadium.
Daily Princetonian
Princeton field hockey earns impressive win against UConn
The Princeton Tigers (7–4 overall, 2–0 Ivy League) finished their weekend in Connecticut with a huge 4–2 victory over the UConn Huskies (7–3, 2–1 Big East). The Tigers were aggressive from the start, and Princeton defense continued to impress, with the Huskies not scoring until the final six minutes of the game.
Daily Princetonian
Men’s soccer controls chances in 1–0 win over Dartmouth
The Princeton Tigers (4–3–1 overall, 1–0 Ivy League) defeated the Dartmouth Big Green (2–3–2, 0–1) to open up Ivy League men’s soccer play with a 1–0 victory. Expectations are high for the Tigers this year as they defend their league title, coming off an unblemished 7–0 Ivy League campaign. The Ivy League preseason poll predicts the Tigers will once again finish atop the Ivy League.
