The opinion piece written by Yejin Suh ’25 in The Daily Princetonian, “3.98 percent a year later: reflecting on the rat race of college admissions,” makes some excellent points — namely that students must commodify their passions to succeed in the “admissions game.” However, I respectfully suggest it should be read together with Stanford junior Sophie Callcott’s guest essay in the New York Times, “There’s Still One Big Trick for Getting Into an Elite College,” which makes the point that access to elite colleges is still heavily tilted towards those who were able to attend elite private schools.

PRINCETON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO