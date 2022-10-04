Read full article on original website
Ribbon cutting for Springfield Rail Improvement's next phase
A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday ushered in the latest part of the Springfield Rail Improvement Project. The ribbon cutting was for the new 5th and 6th street Bridges. The 5th and 6th street Bridges Project will include new double-track bridges for the Norfolk Southern and Union Pacific corridors at 5th and 6th street.
Poplar Place discussed at Springfield City Council meeting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Poplar Place came up during the Springfield City Council meeting on Tuesday. Despite not being on the agenda for Tuesday's meeting, city council continued to discuss spending more than $2 million to help upgrade Poplar Place. Mayor Jim Langfelder says that he feels this...
Decatur's Halloween hours
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur city council has approved the trick-or-treating hours for this year. Decatur's Halloween hours will stay the same as they were last year. Trick or treating will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 31.
Springfield receives $800,000 to improve infrastructure
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield will receive $800,000 in grants to back its transportation planning efforts. The grants are from the Illinois Department of Transportation. “This grant will support the City of Springfield’s mission to set up a strategic direction to develop and improve our infrastructure,” said Dorris Turner,...
New innovation center in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A ribbon cutting was held on Friday for the 1908 social innovation center. The Innovation Center is a space for minority-owned small businesses in Springfield. The opening is part of the south town neighborhood redevelopment plan that aims to connect resources to communities of color...
District 186 vaccination deadline looms
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — District 186 is cracking down on student vaccination requirements. Last month, more than 400 students were excluded from class because they did not have their proper vaccinations and physical paperwork turned in by the school's deadline. Now, the school district is getting close to the...
Train car derails in Villa Grove
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WRSP, WICS) — A train car derailed on Wednesday in Villa Grove near South Main Street, just east of the depot. City officials were notified around 7:30 p.m. All crossings within the city are currently blocked at this time. Emergency crews and local officials are working...
Ride in honor Saturday to support veterans
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A ride to honor veterans is coming to Springfield. Those who take part in the "Ride in Honor" motorcycle ride will visit the Veteran memorials in the area as a way to celebrate and honor veterans. Registration for the "Ride in Honor" starts at noon...
3-day event highlights local mastectomy boutiques
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is hosting a three-day event to introduce women to the products and services provided at Memorial Home Medical Supply mastectomy boutiques. Fit-Day is an event that offers opportunities for women in need of postsurgical garments, mastectomy bras, and prosthetic breast forms to consult...
New Regional Superintendent in Macon and Piatt counties
There is a new Regional Superintendent in Macon and Piatt counties. Jill Reedy will be taking over for Matthew Synder, who retired at the end of September. Reedy will serve the remainder of Synder's team from Oct. 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. “I am eager to tell our story....
ALPLM hosts Conference on Illinois History
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (ALPLM) will present the annual Conference on Illinois History this week. The event begins on Thursday and goes until Friday. The schedule for the Conference on Illinois History can be found here. Some of the highlights that will...
United Way teaming up with local restaurants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — United Way is celebrating 100 years of community service. To celebrate, local restaurants will donate a portion of the price of your food on Wednesday to United Way of Central Illinois. This will continue through October 26. The donations are expected to go towards local...
Higher pay, more planning time following new Mahomet-Seymour contract agreement
Educators in Mahomet-Seymour District 3 will now get an increase in benefits after reaching a new contract agreement on Monday between the Mahomet Seymour Education Association (MSEA) and the Board of Education. The new agreement allows for teachers to get a 4.6% pay increase for the first two years and...
Trick-or-Treating hours for Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield announced this year's Halloween trick-or-treating hours on Tuesday. This year, trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Residents who want to greet trick-or-treaters should turn on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights...
Former District 186 school board president passes away
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — District 186 and the Springfield community are in mourning after Mike Zimmers passed away Wednesday morning. Zimmers was a member of the District 186 school board and served previously as the president and vice president of the board. Before serving on the board, Zimmers was...
Unit 4 parents begin grassroots movement to address Schools of Choice change
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — After hearing the news that there was a high likelihood of their child going to a new school next year, several Unit 4 parents decided to begin a grassroots movement for Unit 4 families and community members. Fox Illinois spoke with parents on what they hope this group can accomplish.
1 injured after truck crashes into CWLP fence
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — One person was injured after a truck crashed into the fence in front of City Water, Light and Power (CWLP) on Wednesday. It happened around 9 a.m. at 3100 Adlai Stevenson Dr. Springfield firefighters say only one vehicle was involved. One person was removed from...
District 186 teachers speak out at school board meeting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The District 186 Board of Education meeting was on Monday night in Springfield, and several teachers and staff spoke about issues they had with the district. Some teachers spoke about being burnt out, overworked, and underpaid while others spoke about a lack of training and...
Puppy dies in Monday house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A family is mourning the loss of a pet after a house fire Monday afternoon. The Decatur Fire Department was called around 12:13 p.m. to a home in the 1200 block of East Riverside Avenue. Crews arrived to find the home with heavy fire and...
1 man killed, 2 others wounded in Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — SECOND UPDATE:. The identity of a man who was fatally shot reportedly during a family party on Tuesday in Champaign has been identified as Rashaud S. Weatherall, 25, of Danville, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup. The victim was pronounced dead at 6:09 p.m....
